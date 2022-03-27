What to watch today on TV Sunday, March 27, 2022 | Television

13.30 / The 2

‘RTVE responds’, dedicated to equality

The monthly program of the defender of the audience, María Escario, will dedicate its March installment to women and their fight for equality. Women from universes as different as biology, the judiciary, football, journalism or rap are asking from their respective spheres for greater involvement of RTVE with equality. The program will include Manuel Pérez Tornero Pérez Tornero, president of RTVE, who has picked up the glove to talk about the current situation of the public entity in terms of equality, the company’s new Equality Plan, the necessary female leadership and its commitment against machismo.

14.30 / TCM

‘JFK’

United States, 1991 (178 minutes). Director: Oliver Stone. Cast: Kevin Costner, Sissy Spaceck, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland.

Oliver Stone continues his review of America’s recent past. And he succeeds with jfk an impeccable work, with an unprecedented formal imagination, with a groundbreaking and innovative texture, in whose images there is, at the same time, a debt with the spirit of the great classics. The filmmaker’s narrative excesses are integrated into a story as complex as it is fascinating: the investigation carried out by a sober and intense Kevin Costner into the enigma of the Kennedy assassination. Stone’s boldness converts jfk in a fundamental film in the cinema of the nineties.

16.55 / Hollywood

‘Portrait of a Lady’

Portrait of a Lady. USA-UK, 1996 (140 minutes). Director: Jane Campion. Cast: Nicole Kidman, John Malkovich, Barbara Hershey.

An assumed anti-commercial commitment by the director of The piano, that adapts the homonymous novel by Henry James with a single aesthetic maxim: pour all its expressiveness into the staging. portrait of a lady It manages to leave the viewer breathless at the meticulousness of its narration and the meticulousness of its visual development. Jane Campion manages to squeeze the images of her to deposit in them the obsessions of her characters, especially those of her protagonist, a woman eager for independence.

17.55 / Paramount Network

‘The Truman Show’

The Truman Show. USA, 1998 (93 m.). Director: Peter Weier. Cast: Jim Carrey, Laura Linney, Ed Harris.

Can television make a perfect existence? If you live in supine ignorance, yes. The most furious attack on the empire of the media shot in recent years comes from the hand of Peter Weir. the truman show It is an exhilarating film, but also devastating, that attacks the reign of mediocrity, makes a flag of the fight for individual freedom and lambastes the cathodic interference in human lives. Its narrative development could not be more instructive: television is capable of manufacturing a perfect existence; on condition, of course, that one lives in utter ignorance. A true marvel.

18.45 / COSMO

‘Jackie’

USA, 2016 (100 minutes). Director: Pablo Larrain. Cast: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig.

After such combative and memorable films as No and The club, and of the stormy stamp elaborated in Neruda, Chilean Pablo Larraín approaches one of the American icons of the 20th century. jackie focuses on the days after Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas and runs away from the schemes of the biopic to trace the painful portrait of a woman divided between her public image and her private existence. Larraín delves into the character, creates images of unprecedented brilliance and allies himself with an enormous Natalie Portman.

19.20 / AMC

‘The Hateful Eight’

The Hateful Eight. USA, 2015 (190 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Since his dazzling debut with Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino has searched for the round movie, his “movie”. He at last he got her the hateful eight refines his style almost to the point of abstraction and offers a pristine narrative structure, dislocated according to his habit (which weighed down films like Pulp Fiction), but millimeter. Alongside this, he shows off an amazing mastery during almost all the footage in the framing game and the depth of field in two closed scenarios. This time yes, Tarantino is shown as an imperial filmmaker.

21.25 / The Sixth

Jordi Évole brings together the actresses of ‘Belle époque’

The movie belle epoque, winner of an Oscar and 9 Goya awards, turns 30. To celebrate, the space About Évole will bring together today the actresses of the film, Penélope Cruz, Maribel Verdú, Miriam Díaz Aroca and Ariadna Gil, accompanied by the director, Fernando Trueba, to relive their shooting and remember how the project was conceived and carried out.

21.30 / DMAX

New installment of ‘SEPRONA in action’

the documentary series SEPRONA in action portrays the work of the members of the Nature Protection Service. This installment tells, among other cases, how the agents investigate the state of a kennel in which numerous abandoned dogs are found. In addition, the agents will discover an illegal pool without a license to operate in which a large number of essential health requirements are not met.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’

United Kingdom, 1957 (154 minutes). Director: David Lean. Cast: Alec Guinness, William Holden, Jack Hawkins.

Although the debate about the union of quality and commerciality is still open, the possible solutions do not come from the hand of Spielberg. They were launched almost 60 years ago by David Lean, in works such as The Bridge on the River Kwai. A turbulent war drama, using an epic story that brings together English and American soldiers in a Japanese concentration camp, forced to build a bridge; as they do, they plan how to destroy it. Lean transcends his story to turn his overproduction into an intimate and precious narrative.

22.00 / AXN White

‘Traffic’

USA, 2000 (147 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Cast: Michael Douglas, Benicio del Toro, Don Cheadle, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

More than 20 years after its filming, Traffic It remains Steven Soderbergh’s best film, displaying visual virtuosity to capture several parallel plots, narrated with an electric pulse. Among them, the one starring Benicio del Toro, a Mexican policeman with a rigid code of honor, overflows with emotion. Traffic it is consolidated as a convulsive mosaic of images that grows without measure until it culminates in a lyrical final sequence, between the bitter aftertaste of a story as sordid as it is suffocating.

22.10 / TNT

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (II)’

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II. USA-UK, 2011 (130 m.). Director: David Yachts. Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes.

The outcome of the adventures of Harry Potter was long in coming, since the last novel in the series by JK Rowling was adapted divided into two films. The wait was worth it and resulted in a perfect example of commercial cinema understood right. After witnessing the growth of the characters, this installment is a total adventure without hints of humor or concessions to younger viewers. Darkness reigns in an impeccable story, as feverish as it is distressing.

22.10 / Antenna 3

Conflicts for the protagonists of ‘Unfaithful’

The characters of the Turkish series Unfaithful have no rest. In this episode, their conflicts become more acute after the arrival of Asya Günalan, who opens a page that will not be easy to face. Also, Ali’s birthday will build an unexpected bridge between the past and the future. The party will bring everyone together and an unexpected event will make that day unforgettable.

22.30 / The 2

‘Five hours with Mario’, for the last time

Tonight, La 2 dedicates its programming to Lola Herrera. After broadcasting the documentary dedicated to the actress live in the air, inside the space essential, the public chain broadcasts the work of Miguel Delibes Five hours with Mario. After more than 40 years performing the piece, Lola Herrera said goodbye to her character on stage last February in her hometown, Valladolid. Thus, Lola Herrera will give life to the famous Carmen Sotillo for the last time with this interpretation, directed for TVE by Gustavo Jiménez Vera.

23.50 / The 1

‘Manchester by the sea’

Manchester by the Sea. USA 2016 (137 minutes). Director: Kenneth Longergan. Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Lucas Hedges.

Achieve the utmost intensity from the greatest expressive austerity. This is the stylistic commitment of an overwhelming film, of unusual depth, focused on the inner pain of a man devastated by a dramatic past and by the weight of guilt.

2.00 / Movistar Premieres

94th edition of the Oscars in Hollywood

The appointment with the Hollywood film awards will take place this year at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will be fully in person despite the pandemic. The power of the dog, by Jane Campion, starts as the favorite film with 12 nominations and we will have to pay attention to the Spanish presence in the awards, with Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz present in the categories of best actress and actor, Alberto Iglesias in that of soundtrack and Alberto Mielgo in the animation short film.

