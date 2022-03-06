What to watch today on TV? Sunday March 6, 2022 | Television

13.00 / DAZN

First date with the Motorcycle World Championship

The Motorcycle World Championship begins with the objective of contesting 21 races and returning to all the usual circuits of the World Championship calendar. DAZN broadcasts the Qatar Grand Prix live today, which will start with the Moto3 race at 1:00 p.m. At 2:00 p.m. the Moto 2 riders will arrive and the main event of Moto GP, a category in which Fabio Quartararo defends the title won last season, will begin at 4:00 p.m.

14.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Four games in the league day

Today’s football day includes four matches, all of them broadcast by Movistar LaLiga. At 2:00 p.m. the first of them will arrive, the duel between Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano. Later, at 4:15 p.m., it will be the turn of the confrontation between Elche and Barcelona. At 6:30 p.m. Celta and Mallorca will measure their forces and, finally, the Benito Villamarín stadium will host the match between Betis and Atlético de Madrid at 9:00 p.m.

2:35 p.m. / Hollywood

‘The girl of the pearl’

Girl with a Pearl Earring. UK, 2003 (100 minutes). Director: Peter Webber. Cast: Colin Firth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Wilkinson.

Newcomer Peter Webber offers a delicate and emotional approach to the relationship between the painter Johannes Vermeer and one of his servants. A convulsive relationship, yes, but also exquisite, agitated by economic intrigues and fueled by pictorial desire. The girl of the pearl it soon becomes a little gem, narrated in a low voice, immersed in the stylistic keys of Vermeer’s painting and supported by a magnetic Colin Firth and a Scarlett Johansson who hypnotizes the viewer.

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘born yesterday’

Born Yesterday. United States, 1951 (99 minutes). Director: George Cukor. Cast: Judy Holliday, William Holden, Broderick Crawford.

Compared to the great works of his filmography, this fun film is, of course, a minor film by the master Cukor. But many comedies of recent years would like to even approach their level. A gangster hires a teacher to teach his giddy girlfriend how to be a fine woman. The teacher is William Holden, so romance is served. And the young woman is a Judy Holliday who won a well-deserved Oscar for her work, beating Bette Davis, Gloria Swanson and Eleanor Parker. Almost nothing.

15.50 / Neox

‘Kong: Skull Island’

Kong: Skull Island. USA, 2017 (118 minutes). Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson.

The spirit of the old adventure genre beats through the visuals of this painstaking film that travels back to the home of the legendary King Kong. A work that opts for an expressive dryness in its staging, from which a story as imaginative as it is exciting is born, wrapped in action sequences filmed with a notable adventurous pulse.

17.35 / 13th Street

‘Heat’

USA, 1995 (163 minutes). Director: Michael Mann. Cast: Robert de Niro, Al Pacino.

Michael Mann is used to hiding the emptiness of his visual proposals under ostentatious packaging. However, in Heat is supported by a wonderful script and succeeds in filling a thriller of bitter intentions. Al Pacino and Robert de Niro share the screen for the first time, although only in a sequence resolved in a strict shot-reverse shot.

19.10 / TCM

‘The Great Escape’

The Great Escape. USA, 1963 (168 minutes). Director: John Sturges. Cast: Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson, James Coburn.

One wonders why commercial cinema today is not capable of making films like The great escape. Not only is it still a lesson in mise-en-scène and a sense of montage, but it achieves the most difficult part: sustaining the verisimilitude of the film and making people believe that what lives on the screen is reality itself. Although perhaps Sturges only intended to amuse himself with the adventures of some prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp who dig a very long tunnel to escape. Well, it turns out that he did that too.

21.25 / The Sixth

Jordi Évole interviews Felipe González

On the 40th anniversary of Felipe González’s arrival in Moncloa, the space About Évole interview with the former Prime Minister, which addresses the most important issues of today. Jordi Évole will ask González for his opinion on the invasion of Ukraine and on the relationship between Putin and the far-right movements that have been appearing in Europe. More personal issues will also appear in the conversation, such as his relationship with Fidel Castro or King Juan Carlos, as well as his role as his father and his childhood anecdotes.

21.30 / The 2

A portrait of Charo López, in ‘Essentials’

The documentary It’s hard for me to talk about myself Directed by Chema de la Peña, it reconstructs the career and life of actress Charo López, who has become a benchmark for a whole generation of women. A work that proposes a journey of her from her native Salamanca to the achievements that have led the artist to remain in the forefront of Spanish cinema and theater for almost 60 years.

21.30 / DMAX

The work of highway agents

The most shocking cases faced by Civil Guard agents on Spanish roads are present in the documentary series Road control. A portrait of the daily work of the members of the Traffic group who ensure that traffic regulations are respected and protect road safety to avoid accidents and risky situations.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘The House of Flying Daggers’

China, 2004 (120 minutes). Director: Zhang Yimou. Cast: Zhang Ziyi, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Andy Lau.

After tackling several somewhat intimate films in the 1990s, such as the splendid not one less and The way home, master Zhang Yimou gave himself in the new millennium to epic cinema. The creative peak that would The Curse of the Golden Flower was preceded by this wonder, a passionate and tragic love story, set in the decline of the Tang dynasty, which Yimou hosts in an assortment of beautiful images, among which weaves sweeping action sequences.

22.10 / Antenna 3

A new appointment with the series ‘Unfaithful’

As investigations uncover new evidence about Asya and Derin’s disappearance, Volkan is once again determined to take control. This is part of the plot that develops this episode of the Turkish series Unfaithful, that involves his characters in new conflicts and also recounts how Gönül makes surprising inquiries.

22.30 / The 2

‘The illustrious citizen’

null null

Argentina, 2016 (118 minutes). Directors: Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat. Cast: Óscar Martínez, Dady Brieva, Andrea Frigerio, Belén Chavanne.

An Argentine writer awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature returns to the town where he was born and about which he wrote, to discover that behind the alleged praises a world of mendacity, hypocrisy and cruelty is hidden. distinguished citizen, supported by an exemplary script, it sniffs around in human darkness and takes the form of a black comedy, as intelligent as it is disturbing, that does not give in to the temptation of letting the viewer empathize with its protagonist.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.