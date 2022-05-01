What to watch today on TV? Sunday May 1, 2022 | Television

11.00 / The 1

Motorcycle Grand Prix of Jerez

The Motorcycle World Championship returns to TVE with the broadcast of the Jerez Grand Prix. Present in the championship since 1987, the Andalusian will be the first of the four Grand Prix to be held this year in Spain. At 11.00 the Moto3 test will begin. The Moto2 race will arrive at 12:20. To round it off, the queen MotoGP race will start at 2:00 p.m. To end the day, Teledeporte will analyze everything that happened on the day at 10:00 p.m.

12.00 / The 2

Concert for Europe, from Latvia

The Berlin Philharmonic moves its traditional Concert for Europe to Latvia, which has been held on May 1 since 1991. The show was scheduled to take place at the Odessa Opera House, in Ukraine, but the Russian invasion of the country has made unfeasible its celebration, transferred, to the Great Amber Concert Hall in Latvia. Under the baton of Kirill Petrenko and with the participation of the Latvian mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča, the program will include, among other pieces, the Sorrowful music for string orchestra by Pēteris Vasks, the Folk Songs for mezzo-soprano of Luciano Berio and the symphonic poem Finland by Jean Sibelius.

14.15 / Movistar Classics

‘Gung Din’

United States, 1939 (115 m.). Director: George Stevens. Int.: Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Joan Fontaine, Victor McLaglen.

An immortal classic of adventure cinema, inspired by a poem by Rudyard Kipling and directed by the author of Deep roots Y Giant. Gunga Din portrays the ups and downs of three soldiers in colonial India, narrated with the passion that can only be found in classic cinema. Many would-be filmmakers could already learn how to make real movies by watching movies like this one, shot more than eighty years ago and brimming with life.

15.25 / Movistar Drama

‘The piano’

USA, 1993 (115 minutes). Director: Jane Campion. Cast: Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, Anna Paquin.

At the end of the 19th century, Ada, a widow, travels to New Zealand to marry in an arranged marriage. Ada is mute, but she communicates with her little daughter through a piano. Jane Campion creates a memorable work and dives with her camera into the conflict that will arise when Ada relates to a Maori in whom she finds a reflection of her sensitivity. The piano It is a film of exacerbated lyricism and unheard-of visual strength, with clear psychoanalytic undertones, supported by an overwhelming acting work by Holly Hunter, who expresses with her gaze what many actors would not be able to convey even with a whole repertoire of grimaces.

15.45 / Four

‘Looper’

USA, 2012 (118 minutes). Director: Ryan Johnson. Cast: Joseph Gordon-Lewitt, Bruce Willis, Paul Dano.

An intense futuristic fable, with time travel included, that accumulates violent sequences and plays with a visual style close to film noir. Looper incorporates a certain classic flavor to the story and grows thanks to its ingenious staging work and the charisma of Bruce Willis.

17.30 / TCM

‘King Kong’

USA, 1933 (101 minutes). Directors: Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack. Starring: Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong.

King Kong It is on its way to 90 years of life and still offers the viewer some of the most powerful images in the history of cinema, such as the heroine terrified at the first appearance of the giant ape or this one attacked by military planes on top of the Empire State. And it remains an unparalleled variation on the classic story of beauty and the beast that keeps its transgressive power intact, not only because when the 1930s began, a mixture of such a caliber of adventurous, romantic and terrifying cinema was unusual, but also because it combines in an exemplary way an exacerbated sensuality and an unusual poetic power.

21.25 / The Sixth

Jordi Évole repeats with Julia Otero

The space About Évole He says goodbye to the season with the second installment of the interview with the journalist Julia Otero. After reviewing her professional career in the first part, she now goes deeper into the personal field, very marked by colon cancer that kept her away from her radio program for eleven months, and in her way of seeing the world after overcoming the illness. To close this installment, the program brings together The Last of the Row: Manolo García and Quimi Portet, who get together again to act on a set.

21.30 / DMAX

The work of Seprona agents

A new installment of the documentary series seprona in action arrives at DMAXZ. On this occasion, it will show how the members of the Nature Protection Service investigate a macabre animal cemetery found on the land of two brothers. They will also investigate, in the middle of the natural area, some trucks full of allegedly stolen objects. On the other hand, they will intercept a neighbor who bothers a community when it comes to watering their farms

21.35 / The 2

‘Essentials’ remembers Juan Rulfo

The Mexican Juan Rulfo only needed 200 pages to become one of the great writers on the planet. The documentary One hundred years with Juan Rulfo approaches the figure of the storybook author The Burning Plain and from the novel Pedro Paramo, with the aim of delving into his creative mysteries and the questions that surround his life and his literary activity.

22.00 / RTVE Play

IX PLATINO Awards Ceremony Gala

The Ibero-American cinema and Audiovisual awards are presented in Madrid at a gala that will be broadcast live on RTVE Play at 10:00 p.m. and deferred on La 1 at 11:45 p.m. The show will be hosted by Argentine singer and actress Lali Espósito and actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz and will feature performances by Kany García, Pedro Fernández and Rozalén, among others. Carmen Maura will receive the 2022 PLATINUM Honor Award in recognition of her professional career.

22.00 / Antenna 3

Another appointment with the series ‘Unfaithful’

On tonight’s episode of the Turkish series Unfaithful, its characters face unexpected conflicts, such as the one that Asya stars in while helping her mysterious patient who is trying to remember his past. Furthermore, this situation also disturbs Volkan and pushes him to wander and investigate Asya. On the other hand, Derin, who hides that he can walk, will see this man and know him from the beginning.

22.35 / The 2

‘Mother’

Spain, 2019 (130 minutes). Director: Rodrigo Sorogoyen. Cast: Marta Nieto, Jules Porier, Àlex Brendemühl.

Rodrigo Sorogoyen departs from the territories of God forgive us Y The kingdom to elaborate an intimate and painful story that starts from a short film of his own shot two years ago. An imperial Marta Nieto presides over a memorable female portrait that delves, modestly but deeply, into hidden pains and emotional blockages.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.