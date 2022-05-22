What to watch today on TV? Sunday May 22, 2022 | Television

ATRESplayerPREMIUM

A new chapter of ‘Wounds’

A new installment of the series is coming, headed by Adriana Ugarte, Cosette Silguero and María León. Wounds focuses on the drama of childhood abandonment and the search for one’s own identity through the present and past experiences of its protagonists. This episode starts with a flash back in 1998, in which Rocío plays with little Manuela, a moment of happiness that will be broken when Manuela discovers that her mother has left her side and no longer pushes her from behind the swing.

11:00 a.m. / Eurosport, 3:00 p.m. / Telecinco and 8:00 p.m. / Movistar LaLiga

Triple sports event: Roland Garros, Formula 1 and football

An essential event for tennis lovers begins, the Roland Garros tournament broadcast by Eurosport during the two weeks of the competition. Rafael Nadal is looking for his fourteenth title in Paris, accompanied by regular Spanish tennis players such as Pablo Careño and Garbiñe Muguruza, who are joined by Paula Badosa and Carlos Alcaraz, among others. In addition, the sports day includes the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Spain, broadcast live by Telecinco at 3:00 p.m., and a decisive event in First Division football, since Cádiz, Granada and Mallorca compete for the last place in the Permanence in their duels against Alavés, Espanyol and Osasuna, respectively. The three matches will be broadcast live by Movistar LaLiga at 8:00 p.m.

13.15 / Movistar Drama

‘Muriel’s Wedding’

Muriel’s Wedding. Australia, 1994 (100 minutes). Director: PJ Hogan. Cast: Toni Collette, Rachel Griffiths, Bill Hunter.

Now that there’s so much fuss and nonsense claiming to be a movie, it’s still a delight to occasionally come across simple, modest, well-shot films like Muriel’s wedding. This comedy also plays with dramatic brushstrokes and makes narrative sobriety one of its virtues. Thus, he draws a punctilious portrait of characters, as truthful as they are endearing, to approach a young woman obsessed with weddings and loves to the rhythm of Abba’s songs.

15.45 / Hollywood

‘Superman’

USA, 1978 (137 minutes). Director: Richard Donner. Cast: Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Margot Kidder.

It is still fun to look back and enjoy a work that, of course, weighs the passage of time. However, and although the special effects are aged and the story gives off naivete, the magic of the character remains intact, and luxury veterans such as Marlon Brando, Glenn Ford and Trevor Howard impress authority.

16.50 / Movistar Classics

‘John Nobody’

Meet John Doe. United States, 1941 (130 m.). Director: Frank Capra. Cast: Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward Arnold, Walter Brennan.

Juan Nobody is the representative of the silent majority, of what has been called the average citizen. He wears Gary Cooper traits, so things get serious. Frank Capra proposes a social fable, paradigm of the New Deal by Roosevelt, in which he once again shows his unwavering humanism, a naïve stance if you will, but wrapped in a passionate and vitalist film lesson as only a lover of the art of storytelling could offer. A journalist manages to make an ordinary man popular, whom she turns into a victim for her own benefit.

20.30 / AMC

‘Kong: Skull Island’

Kong: Skull Island. USA, 2017 (118 minutes). Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson.

The spirit of the old adventure genre beats in the images of this painstaking film that travels back to the home of the legendary King Kong. From the expressive dryness of its staging, a story as imaginative as it is exciting is born.

21.30 / The 2

Portrait of the poet Francisco Brines, in ‘Essentials’

The documentary The signs revealed Directed by Rosana Pastor, it traces a profile of the poet Francisco Brines, Cervantes Prize 2020, on the first anniversary of his death. Brines grew up in Valencia on an orange farm that appears in many of his works and during the war he went into exile in Marseille to end up being one of the most awarded writers of the 50’s generation. The documentary includes interviews with the poet himself and authors such as Luis García Montero, Fernando Delgado, Carme Riera or Josep Piera, to get closer to his life and his creative work.

21.30 / DMAX

A portrait of the work of highway agents

This installment of the documentary series road control It approaches several cases experienced by the agents of the Traffic group, who ensure that traffic regulations are respected and protect safety on Spanish roads. In this case, a patrol will discover by surprise a man who is breaking the restraining order imposed by his partner. In addition, the agents will also intervene in a collision between a moving vehicle and another stopped, whose driver is a mute woman.

21.30 / The Sixth

The struggle of women in Russia

The report Fearless: Women Against Putin follows three young women through the six months leading up to parliamentary elections. A work that approaches the opposition candidates Violetta and Irina and the Pussy Riot activist, Lusya, who live a story of fear and resilience, but ultimately, of hope, that a new Russia can emerge from the will of his youth.

22.00 / Antenna 3

New installment of the series ‘Unfaithful’

The characters of the series Unfaithful are faced with new conflicts in an episode that recounts how the mysterious woman named Leyla keeps searching Tekirdag for answers to try to stop Derin’s plan to stop her. Meanwhile, Asya has to deal with the jealousy of Volkan, who has decided to divorce her. Also, Volkan continues to investigate Aras.

23.40 / TCM

‘The stop of the monsters’

Freaks. USA, 1932 (65 minutes). Director: Todd Browning. Intér`retes: Olga Baclanova, Wallace Ford, Leila Hyams.

It is almost an exercise in cinematic health to look back at a film made 90 years ago. Even more so when hubbub and triviality take over movie theaters. In 1932, a brief and intense 65 minutes of footage were used by Tod Browning to shoot the wildest plea for difference in the history of cinema. Obsessed with deformity and anomaly, Browning films the disfigured performers of a circus to honor their dignity and also to draw a devastating portrait of the monsters of humiliation and vanity. A marvel.

23.40 / TNT

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

USA, 2005 (157 minutes). Director: Mike Newell. Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes.

The fourth Harry Potter adventure delves into dark and disturbing imagery. The magician has grown and so has the gloomy tone of his adventures. Mike Newel, a more than solvent director, doesn’t spare spectacle but he also knows how to attend to his characters and create narrative density. And in this installment the events accumulate: Harry competes in the Triwizard Tournament against the best young wizards in Europe, Voldemort seems to have returned, the Death Eaters are present…

23.45 / The 1

‘The dark knight’

The Dark Knight. USA, 2008 (152 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The cloudy face of the bat man presides over Christopher Nolan’s second and feverish approach to the character. The dark knight delves into his torments, although the film soon shows who turns out to be its true protagonist, a monumental Joker embodied by a superlative Heath Ledger, who has become the absolute master of a suffocating, baroque, dense and showy story in equal parts. Nolan’s staging does the rest in an essential work in American cinema of this century.

