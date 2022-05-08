What to watch today on TV? Sunday May 8, 2022 | Television

15.25 / SyFy

‘King Solomon’s Map’

USA, 2006 (92 minutes) Director: Jonathan Frakes. Cast: Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar.

Many movies that call themselves “adventure” would like to handle themselves with the brio of this dedicated telefilm. Noah Wyle (Dr. Carter of emergencies) plays again the bookseller Flynn Carsen, also a posh adventurer, now in search of the legendary mines of King Solomon.

16.50 / Street 13

‘Mercury Rising’

United States, (108 minutes). 1998. Director: Harold Becker. Cast: Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Miko Hughes.

An autistic boy has managed to decipher a secret code that protects certain espionage activities. His life, of course, is in danger, but agent Bruce Willis will be in charge of protecting him. In this way a relatively modest thriller is born, which plays its tricks skillfully despite the somewhat nondescript behind-the-camera work of the impersonal Harold Becker.

19.40 / Antenna 3

News and dissemination in ‘Mundo Brasero’

Photo: Roberto Garver Roberto Garver (Photo: Roberto Garver)

The popular Roberto Brasero premieres a new informative space on Antena 3, focused on issues related to consumption, health, the economy and nature. brazier world It will be based on different sections dedicated to the emptied Spain, to the primary sectors, to energy consumption and housing, to saving or to science, which can be explained in a didactic and fun way.

20.10 / Hollywood

‘The Golden Compass’

The Golden Compass. USA, 2007 (113 minutes). Director: Chris Weitz. Cast: Dakota Blue Richards, Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig.

After the success of the Lord of the Rings and the Harry Potter series, the cinema focused on fantasy worlds is not withdrawn from the screens. It’s the turn of the Philip Pullman trilogy The dark matter. The Golden Compass follows the adventures of an orphan girl in her comings and goings through the parallel worlds that coexist in time. Impeccable special effects are the strengths of a film in which the magnetic presence of Nicole Kidman shines.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Madrid derby in LaLiga

Today’s League matchday includes the Madrid duel between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, broadcast by Movistar Laliga at 9:00 p.m. Fans will also be able to watch three other matches: the match between Getafe and Rayo Vallecano at 2:00 p.m., the match between Villarreal and Sevilla at 4:15 p.m. and the match between Espanyol and Osasuna at 6:30 p.m.

21.30 / DMAX

Road Agents at Cumbre Vieja Volcano

A new season is coming road control which starts with a report made on the island of La Palma to show the assistance work of the agents to the evacuees after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. During the 85 days of activity of the volcano, the traffic patrols were in charge of escorting the citizens after the tragedy of almost 800 houses destroyed by the lava rivers, another hundred in danger of destruction and nearly 6,000 people evicted. This season will show the work of agents in their surveillance of Spanish roads and highways in places like Madrid, Alicante and the Canary Islands.

21.30 / The 2

Pedro Olea, protagonist of ‘Essentials’

The documentary Olea… Louder! poses a journey through the filmography of one of the emblematic directors of Spanish cinema. Pedro Olea lived his beginnings at the Official School of Cinematography in Madrid to later dedicate himself to TVE rat jobs and subsequently direct twenty feature films such as El bosque del lobo, A man called Autumn Flower, you will die in Chafarinas Y fencing master, among others. The documentary features testimonies from the filmmaker himself and from colleagues and artists such as Concha Velasco, José Sacristán, Ana Belén, Jorge Sanz, José Luis Garci, Imanol Arias and Diego Galán.

22.00 / TCM

‘They died with their boots on’

They Died with Their Boots On. USA, 1942 (140 minutes). Director: Raoul Walsh. Cast: Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Arthur Kennedy, Anthony Quinn.

The first of eight collaborations between Errol Flynn and the master Raoul Walsh takes the form of an emblematic work. There are still voices raised against They died with their boots on, alleging a supposed Manichaeism and a lack of biographical veracity in the portrait of the figure of General Custer (as if the cinema had to be a history manual). Walsh reinvents the famous and bloody battle of the Little Big Horn in the name of legend and produces a romantic western with a mythical breath, which alternates intimate moments with spectacular sequences with unparalleled dramatic skill, in which the adventure rides on a passionate and vital camera.

22.35 / The 2

‘roof and food’

Spain, 2015 (90 minutes). Director: Juan Miguel del Castillo. Cast: Natalia de Molina, Gaspar Campuzano, Mercedes Hoyos.

Those who still accuse Spanish cinema of being far from everyday reality should take a look at roof and food It should be done by any fan who wants to escape the constant fuss of contemporary cinema. shelter and food is established in a job outside the norm of Natalia de Molina, transmuted into her character, a single mother who lives in the labor and affective outdoors. She also in a memorable direction and script, which avoids the tremendous, which catches the truth of life itself with terrible certainty.

24.00 / THIRTEEN

‘Wyatt Earp’

United States, 1994 (182 minutes). Director: Lawrence Kasdan. Cast: Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, Jeff Fahey, Mark Harmon.

Lawrence Kasdan returns to Western cinema nine years after his stupendous Silverado, that he shot bravely in a time when the western was considered poison at the box office. Kasdan takes a personal look at the classic characters of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, a look that scrutinizes the protagonists at a time when the arrival of the new West is glimpsed, in which they must face the fall of the classic myths, engulfed for civilization, which will understand little of honor and friendship. The filmmaker creates an epic and motley show in which an elegant and heartfelt attempt to rework, from a modern point of view, the codes of the genre can be appreciated.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.