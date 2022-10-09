What to watch today on TV? Sunday October 9









The Spanish Television programming for tonight on Sunday, October 9 brings you two very special reports: La 1 pays tribute to the comedian Chiquito de la Calzada at 7:00 p.m. in Blood tieswhile La 2 will delve into the life and work of the artist James Plensa in Essentialsat 9:25 p.m.. Of course, we do not forget the cinema. Tonight you can enjoy two great movies: Criminalstarring great international movie stars, at 10:05 p.m. on La 1 and Petraa jewel of Spanish cinema, at 11:40 p.m. on La 2.

Chiquito de la calzada, protagonist of Blood ties in La 1 at 7:00 p.m. Five years ago the death of one of the best comedians in Spain. On the occasion of this anniversary, Blood ties pays tribute to Chiquito de la Calzada in today’s program, Sunday, October 9which will start, as always, with a preview, followed by the full documentary and a subsequent discussion in which Boris Izaguirre, Paz Padilla, ‘Mustache’ Arrocet, Juan Valderrama, Luz Sánchez Mellado, Rosa Villacastín and Berta Collado will participate. little boy of the road his name was actually Gregorio Esteban Sánchez Fernández. He was born on May 28 and in 2022 he would have turned 90. On his birthday, Google dedicated a “doodle” to him with his unforgettable walk, dressed in his polka dot shirts, which also link him to his past as a flamenco singer. Created a whole code in the smoker with whom he crossed borders and became a Referrer. Do not miss the documentary by Chiquito de la Calzada: at 7:00 p.m. on La 1 and on RTVE Play.

Essentialsat 21.25 in La 2 Essentials delves into the work and personality of Jaume Plensa in Can you hear me?, the documentary nominated for the 2021 Gaudí Awards for Catalan cinema. A route through New York, Chicago, Japan, Madrid or Barcelona, ​​among other cities, from the hand of the artistfor some of his most emblematic pieces installed in public spaces in a sequence of journeys that also go through the ideas that feed his work. At 9:25 p.m. on La 2 and on RTVE Play.

Criminal (2016), the movie of the week on La 1 at 10:05 p.m. Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones, Jordi Mollà, Ryan Reynolds, Alice Eve and Gal Gadot star in this thriller British science fiction that will completely engulf you. Directed by Ariel Vromen, Criminal It is the movie of the week on La 1 and on RTVE Play. Do not miss at 10:05 p.m. the story of the right man in the wrong body. In a last-ditch effort to stop a diabolical conspiracy, the memories, secrets, and abilities of a deceased CIA agent are implanted into an unpredictable and dangerous convict in the hope that he will complete his assigned mission…