What to watch today on TV? Sunday September 11, 2022 | TV

2:00 p.m. / DAZN and Movistar La Liga

Four games in the league day

Real Madrid receives Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu at 2:00 p.m., in a duel broadcast by DAZN. Elche-Athletic will arrive at 4:15 p.m., offered by GOL and Movistar LaLiga. Getafe and Real Sociedad will meet at 6:30 p.m. on DAZN and, to finish, Betis and Villarreal will face each other at 9:00 p.m. before the cameras of Movistar LaLiga.

14.05 / TCM

‘spot light’

USA, 2015 (130 minutes). Director: Tom McCarthy. Cast: Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams.

True to the spirit of the best American journalistic cinema, spot light offers a dense and absorbing plot about the investigation carried out by the journalists of the bostonglobe around the priestly pederasty in the city and the consequent cover-up by its hierarchy. spot light It is a committed film, with an attentive gaze and firm calligraphy, with an angular staging, which, far from fuss and shouting, captures a fragment of life to universalize its intentions and praise the journalistic profession.

15.30 / The Sixth

New season of ‘The Rock’

Sunday afternoons on La Sexta are once again The rock. Over four and a half hours, with Nuria Roca in the lead, the program will once again combine news and entertainment. In the first installment of this new season, the content will be focused on the acts for the death of Queen Elizabeth II from the United Kingdom. In addition, it will feature humorist Joaquín Reyes and singer Rafa Sánchez as first guests.

17.50 / Movistar Classics

‘The dead had a price’

For any dollar in più. Italy-Spain-Germany, 1965 (130 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Lee van Cleef, Gian Maria Volonté.

The second of the films that make up the trilogy spaghetti-western by Sergio Leone came to mean the demise of the genre, providing explicit violence and television modes in the staging. The filmmaker was actually trying to renew the path traveled by classic Westerns with a new way of looking at characters, like the iconic bounty hunter in this work. Although the film has aged considerably, there are still the undoubted magnetism of Clint Eastwood and the immense category as an actor of Gian Maria Volonté.

18.05 / Hollywood

‘Wild Wild West’

USA, 1999 (100 minutes). Director: Barry Sonnefeld. Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Kevin Kline, Will Smith.

Excellent special effects, a solid narrative rhythm and an exhilarating leading trio, in which Kenneth Branagh’s acting brio shines as the villain of the show, are the pillars of this fun tribute to the popular television series of the years sixty Jim West.

19.45 / Movistar Cinema Ñ

‘Costume’

Spain, 2000 (102 minutes). Director: Alberto Rodriguez. Interpreters: Eugenio Roca, Manuel Morón, Vanesa Cabeza.

After the surprise that was The Pilgrim Factor, its directors, Alberto Rodríguez and Santiago Amodeo, join forces again, although in this case they separate their functions: the first stays behind the camera and the second supports him in the script work. Both fix a look, sensitive and traditional at the same time, in the character of an African who earns his living working in a parking lot. In this way, they convert Costume in a wise and sensible approach, dressed in a comedic tone, to emigration and social marginalization. Far from pretensions and fuss, Costume knows how to become an example of cinema as serious as deep.

21.30 / DMAX

The work of the Seprona staff

Agents from the Nature Protection Service face new cases in this installment of the documentary series Seprona in action. Viewers will see how they investigate a series of waste in an illegal dump. Also how they inspect the documentation and care of animals on a farm. Next, they will review the situation of some dogs in poor condition that bother the neighbors in search of someone to help them.

22.00 / Eurosport

Alcaraz-Ruud, in the final of the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz dreams of the first Grand Slam of his career and of becoming the youngest number one in history. After beating the American Frances Tiafoe in five hard-fought sets in the semifinals of the tournament, tonight he will face the Norwegian Casper Ruud, finalist of last Roland Garros, in the final.

22.00 / Neox

‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. USA, 1984 (109 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan.

After the success of In search of the lost ark, Spielberg offers a world-class fireworks display. Of course, the script accumulates potholes and, basically, these adventures of the archaeologist Jones in India are the lightest, but that’s the least of it. Spielberg knows how to fill his images with nerve and intensity. Special attention should be paid to the first few minutes of footage, a delicious tribute to classic musical cinema.

22.00 / Antenna 3

A new installment of ‘Unfaithful’

Tonight’s installment of the Turkish series Unfaithful involves its characters in new and unexpected conflicts. Its plot recounts how Volkan is once again playing both sides and intends to trick Derin. Meanwhile, Ali, who is not comfortable with this whole situation, comes home desperate with the intention of looking for his mother’s necklace.

22.30 / Sundance

‘White elephant’

Argentina, 2012 (106 minutes). Director: Pablo Trapero. Cast: Ricardo Darín, Martina Gusman, Jérémie Renier.

From movies like crane world Pablo Trapero’s committed and visceral cinema has grown to peaks such as Caracara. Or like this brave story that follows the work of two Quixotes in their fight for the underprivileged in a neighborhood of Buenos Aires. High-altitude cinema enhanced by the presence of Ricardo Darín.

0.20 / Movistar Drama

‘The wind that stirs the barley’

The Wind that Shakes the Barley. United Kingdom, 2006 (121 minutes). Director: Ken Loach. Cast: Cillian Murphy, Liam Cunningham, Padraic Delaney.

The great Ken Loach travels to Ireland in the 1920s to take a heartfelt look at a group of characters who champion the revolutionary struggle against the English. The wind that shakes the barley, a beautiful title taken from a popular song, draws the struggle for Irish independence, although, halfway through its length, it takes a step forward: its protagonist will face the loss of his dreams in the face of the fratricidal struggle that arises between those who accept independence, although under the head of state of the king of England, and those who bet on continuing with the armed struggle until total independence. The knot of the film explodes before the question thrown to an IRA militiaman: “How does it feel to kill an Irishman?”. The transparent images of the film, in which the sequences flow with the appearance of simplicity, reveal like few others the essence of Ken Loach’s cinema.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.