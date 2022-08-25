What to watch today on TV? Thursday, August 25, 2022 | TV

13.25 / WE ARE

‘The year of lights’

Spain, 1986 (104 minutes). Director: Fernando Trueba. Interpreters: Jorge Sanz, Maribel Verdú, Manuel Alexandre.

In his fifth film, Fernando Trueba moved away from the intentions of his two previous successes, Sal gorda and Be unfaithful and don’t look at who, to enter a cinema that covered more lands and fill his images with notable tenderness. the year of lights It is an intense portrait of the adolescent universe, with warm intentions, supported by a script by Rafael Azcona and Trueba himself, which places the action in the post-war period, but with the aim of avoiding clichéd views. Trueba approaches his protagonist couple with the precise tenderness and lets some bitter grounds gradually take over the story. In this way, he achieves a film as simple as it is emotional.

16.30 / AMC

‘Kong: Skull Island’

Kong: Skull Island. USA, 2017 (118 minutes). Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson.

A very careful film in which the spirit of the old adventure genre beats. This new trip to the home of the legendary King Kong is supported by a remarkable staging that makes a stylistic flag of expressive dryness, with which it achieves a story as imaginative as it is exciting.

17.00 / AXN White

‘Elizabeth’

UK, 1998 (120 minutes). Director: Sekhar Kapur. Cast: Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Joseph Fiennes.

Director of the queen of bandits embarks on a painstaking reconstruction of England in the mid-16th century. Protestants and Catholics face each other in a network of palace intrigues before the death of Mary Tudor and the arrival to the throne of the young princess Elizabeth. The filmmaker is supported by the excellent work of a large cast in which the powerful talent of Cate Blanchett shines.

18.15 / Movistar Classics

‘A pure formality’

Italy-France, 1994 (108 minutes). Director: Giuseppe Tornatore. Cast: Gerard Depardieu, Roman Polanski.

The unpredictable director of the great cinema Paradiso offers a disturbing exercise in suspense centered on an arrested amnesiac writer and the commissioner in charge of clarifying his case. A claustrophobic and aggressive story to almost unsustainable limits, which is somewhat diluted in its final part, excessively complex.

18.45 / Sundance

‘Samba’

France, 2014 (115 minutes). Directors: Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano. Cast: Omar Sy, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Tahar Rahim, Izia Higelin.

The authors of the remembered Untouchable draw a much less light story, of more substance, which they endow with a remarkable narrative depth. Samba joins the paths of several characters, including an undocumented immigrant of Senegalese origin and an executive, to create a plot that leaves a deep dramatic residue and in which credible and accurate beings live.

19.45 / Movistar Drama

‘While the war lasts’

Spain, 2019 (103 minutes). Director: Alejandro Amenabar. Interpreters: Karra Elejalde, Eduard Fernández, Santi Prego.

One of the summits of Amenábar’s cinema, which offers an example of historical analysis to try to understand the present from the understanding of the past. The figure of Unamuno, contradictory, but always monumental, fills a story supported by a mise-en-scène as slow as it is precise, which dwells both on the character and on his surroundings.

22.00 / TCM

‘Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams’

USA-Japan, 1990 (120 minutes). Director: Akira Kurosawa. Cast: Akira Terao, Mitsuko Baisho, Chismi Ryu.

One of the last films by master Kurosawa, who at the age of eighty still knew how to exude talent and imagination. Dreams proposes an electrifying journey through eight chained stories, some tender, others cruel, that move between the magical and the mystical to envelop the viewer in an overwhelming whirlwind of sensations, captured by the gaze of a lavish and inimitable director. A marvel.

22.00 / Telecinco

Another appointment with the police intrigue of ‘Blanca’

Tonight’s installment of the series White Its plot centers on the investigation carried out by the protagonist, together with Inspector Liguori, of the kidnapping of two young people, the son of a person close to the agent and the son of one of the most important businessmen in Genoa. During the investigation, a shooting will take place in which Linneo, Blanca’s guide dog, will be seriously injured.

22.30 / The Sixth

Two last episodes of ‘Small Coincidences’

The one written and directed by Javier Veiga, and starring himself along with Marta Hazas says goodbye with its last two installments. The first recounts the reunion between Marta and Javi, when he is finally going to make the criticism that he had pending. In the second, Marta has already decided to marry Mario. That is what Javi discovers, as Joaquín’s donor. With the girl missing, Javi doesn’t think he has a chance to stop it.

22.45 / Four

‘The Bourne Affair’

The Bourne Identity. USA, 2002 (114 minutes). Director: Doug Liman. Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper.

You can still make commercial movies that pack in interesting action sequences. It is possible if the story is supported by a script that does not seek only the hubbub and a director who takes things calmly. The Bourne Affair is the first film about the adventures of the amnesia-stricken special agent who becomes entangled in a criminal plot while trying to find out his own identity. The thriller, nervous, stimulating, it is filmed with density and traces characters as firm as they are truthful.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.