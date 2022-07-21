What to watch today on TV? Thursday, July 21, 2022 | TV

13.45 / Movistar Drama

‘Glengarry Glen Ross’

USA, 1992. (120 minutes). Director: James Foley. Cast: Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey, Alan Arkin.

The dramatic greatness of David Mamet becomes an outburst of cinema as aggressive as it is angry. The original work of the author, awarded with the Pulitzer, encourages a sideways look at the “American dream” that moves between humiliations, miseries and detritus. A Chicago real estate company will award a Cadillac to the best salesperson of the month. The rest, to the street. A good environment for the human being to show his hidden nature: creeping, fearful, vomiting. The words of the boss Alec Baldwin are as significant as they are terrifying: “Who am I? Look at my watch. It’s worth more than your car.” The masterpiece is completed with the work of simply memorable actors.

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Bravo River’

USA, 1959 (130 minutes). Director: Howard Hawks. Cast: John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, Angie Dickinson.

Dean Martin, worn out by alcohol, tries to recover in a living room a coin thrown into a spittoon. John Wayne, in a huge low angle view, prevents it. The majestic beginning of Bravo River he draws his characters in a couple of strokes. And Howard Hawks locks them up for most of the footage in a grimy prison, along with Ricky Nelson and Walter Brennan. They are four heroes who guard a prisoner and wait for the external threat. In Bravo River there are no prairies, there are no plains, there is no air. Tired and wounded characters live in it, asphyxiated, who only want to survive.

15.00 / Movistar Action

‘Dunkirk’

Dunkirk. United Kingdom, 2017 (107 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh.

An amazing stylistic bet by Nolan: from the visual bombast, it is proposed to reach the expressive conciseness. A monumental work that portrays the drama of the Allied soldiers trapped on the beach at Dunkirk, surrounded by the Germans, and that refines the story until it reaches the category of universal history.

16.30 / COSMO

‘Queen Margot’

Queen Margot. France-Germany-Italy, 1995 (137 minutes). Director: Patrice Chereau. Cast: Isabelle Adjani, Daniel Auteuil, Vincent Pérez, Virna Lisi.

Patrice Chéreau plunges into France at the end of the 16th century to recount the ins and outs of the marriage between Margaret of Valois and Henry of Navarre, with the massacre of the Huguenots on the night of Saint Bartholomew as a backdrop. The film intertwines ambition and love, hate and passion, intrigue and romanticism, all combined with intimate moments in which the portrayal of characters becomes subtle and detailed.

21.15 / WE ARE

‘dead laughing’

Spain, 1999 (103 minutes). Director: Alex de la Iglesia. Interpreters: Santiago Segura, The Great Wyoming.

Alex de la Iglesia’s films may be liked more or less, but no one will be able to brand them as comfortable. It would have been easy for the filmmaker to imitate the line of his first two hits, Acción mutant Y The Day of the Beast; however, he explored new territories with Perdita Durango and changed direction again with this dead laughing, in which he shows an overwhelming mastery of staging resources. Thus, she delivers a hilarious vision of the television Spain of the seventies, which draws a couple of cathodic comedians who need each other as much as they hate each other.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘The Hunger Games’

United States, 2012 (140 minutes). Director: Gary Ross. Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hatcherson, Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Hemsworth.

It was only a matter of time before the popular literary series written by Suzanne Collins hit the screen. And although there were logical objections to the result. The Hunger Games surprises with images of a certain power that are steeped in an adventurous spirit. It is true that it suffers from excessive footage, but among so many expendable films, when not execrable, its critical message works in the face of a future world ruled by reality television and television cruelty, and benefits from a shocking performance by the now consecrated Jennifer Lawrence.

22.10 / The 1

Three last episodes of the series ‘Parot’

The thriller starring Adriana Ugarte comes to an end today with the broadcast of its last three episodes. The series, whose plot is based on the annulment of the ‘Parot Doctrine’ in 2013 by the European Court of Human Rights, is heading towards a denouement that shows how Isabel tries to adapt to life in the mental health center while the inspector Nieto finds out the identity of the murderer of the released prisoners.

22.30 / Atreseries

New appointment with the series ‘Vera’

Award-winning actress Brenda Blethyn supports the plots of Vera, British series, set in the spectacular landscapes of the Northumberland countryside, in which she plays a detective as brilliant as she is unorthodox. In tonight’s installment, Vera and her team investigate the mysterious death of an unidentified subject, who has been found floating in the mud pit of a remote farm.

23.50 / CMT

‘Looper’

USA, 2012 (118 minutes). Director: Ryan Johnson. Cast: Joseph Gordon-Lewitt, Bruce Willis, Paul Dano.

An intense futuristic fable, with time travel included, that accumulates violent sequences and plays with a visual style close to film noir. Looper incorporates a certain classic flavor to the story and grows thanks to its ingenious staging work and the charisma of Bruce Willis.

