What to watch today on TV? Thursday, July 7, 2022 | TV

15.00 / Movistar Drama´

‘Munich’

United States, 2005 (150 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Ciarán Hinds.

Inspired by true events, Spielberg rides a hard and vigorous thriller which narrates the events that occurred during the Olympic Games held in Munich in 1972, where a Palestinian extremist group killed 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team. The film was nominated for five oscars (film, director, adapted script, montage and soundtrack).

16.05 / #0

‘The Bourne Affair’

The Bourne identity. United States, 2002 (114 minutes). Direct: Doug Liman. Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper.

Young director Doug Liman (Living without limits) Here he provides a new approach to the work written by the novelist Robert Ludlum, which had already been brought to the small screen in 1988 with the leading role of Richard Chamberlain. Shot on location in Paris, Prague and Italy, this spectacular film explores the story of a special agent (played by Matt Damon) who suffers from amnesia and who, trying to find out his own identity, uncovers a dangerous plot of murderers that They persecute half of Europe. A remarkable spy film full of fast-paced action scenes and tension throughout its footage.

17.55 / Movistar Premieres

‘Eiffel’

France, 2021 (109 minutes). Director: Martin Bourboulon. Cast: Romain Duris, Emma Mackey, Pierre Deladonchamps, Armande Boulanger.

After debuting with dad or mom and its corresponding continuation, Martin Bourboulon changes genre to direct this biographical film about the work and also the life of the famous engineer Gustave Eiffel, whom he brings to life in a credible performance by Romain Duris (perfectly supported by Emma Mackey. Nominated for three César awards, this very correct biopic It takes place at the moment when, having finished their collaboration on the Statue of Liberty, the French government pressures the protagonist to design something spectacular for the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1889, the iconic French tower.

19.22 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Moors and Christians’

Spain, 1987 (106 minutes). Director: Luis Garcia Berlanga. Interpreters: Fernando Fernán-Gómez, Agustín González, José Luis López Vázquez.

Without a doubt, one of the less successful films of the great Luis García Berlanga. The efforts of some nougat manufacturers to get into the world of marketing serve as a poor plot base for this decaffeinated comedy that is not lacking, yes, some touches of genius on the part of its well-known director. But that alone is not enough, although Berlanga will always be Berlanga.

22.00 / COSMO

‘Tándem’ closes season

In the last episode of the sixth season of Tandem, which COSMO premieres tonight, will solve the complicated case that began in the previous episode. The scene: a body is found in a forest, and the corpse’s head and hands have been burned. Unable to identify the victim, Léa enlists the help of Franck, a forensic expert. The murder weapon found at the stake is a tool used by foresters, lumberjacks and rangers. Could the killer be among them? One of the forest guards is Zoé, Franck’s sister, who knows the forest well and offers to help. But during the investigation, Zoé mysteriously disappears and Franck acts strangely. They are involved? Is it related to the family tragedy they experienced a few years ago?

20.05 / Movistar Drama

‘Chicago’

United States, 2002 (113 minutes. Director: Rob Marshall. Cast: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, John C. Reilly.

With extensive Broadway experience, choreographer Rob Marshall pays homage to one of the genre’s great geniuses, Bob Fosse, in this amazing show full of intrigue, romance, betrayal and friendship. Loaded with songs and spectacular choreography, this Oscar-winning musical sets its sights on two singers from 1920s Chicago (Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones) competing for the press’s favor. The third vertex of the trio is the seductive lawyer played by Richard Gere.

21.55 / Telecinco

New elimination in ‘Survivors 2022′

After the second consecutive salvation of Nacho Palau, Ana Luque, Anabel Pantoja and Yulen Pereira will play the eleventh elimination of Survivors 2022at the new gala reality show that Jorge Javier Vázquez will conduct in connection with Lara Álvarez from Honduras. The chosen one, the one with the least support from the audience, will move together with Marta Peñate to a new location, Cayo Paloma, which will host the start of the final unification of this edition of the contest

22.00 / Neox

‘Bobby-Z’

United States, 2006 (93 minutes). Director: John Herzfeld. Cast: Paul Walker, Laurence Fishburne, Olivia Wilde.

The director of the effective 15 minutes, John Herzfeld returns to action cinema in this production launched directly onto the video market (a common synonym for poor quality). Now, the thing is about a former marine who changes his stay in prison for supplanting the personality of a drug tycoon.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘Cobra, the strong arm of the law’

Cobra. United States, 1986 (83 minutes). Director: George Pan Cosmotos. Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Brigitte Nielsen, John Herzfeld.

Sylvester Stallone abandons the role of Rocky for the moment and immerses himself fully in one of the many action tapes that take a policeman as a reference in very rude ways. Action for action in a spectacular tape and little else.

22.30 / #0

More guests for Dani Martínez

The singer and dancer Lola Índigo, the actress Carmen Ruiz and the soccer player Sergio Canales are the guests that Dani Martínez will receive at Martinez and brothers. During the night, it will be discovered which name Lola Indigo uses on each occasion (Mimi or Miriam) and she will become the dance teacher: the four will have to do a choreography TikToker. They will not get rid of answering the questions in the section Breaking the ice and, as is tradition every time a Betis player visits the set, Sergio Canales will tell another amusing anecdote about his teammate Joaquín in the team’s locker room. Dani Martínez will challenge the footballer to an exciting and original basketball game on the set and they will give it their all again, singing big hits at the end of the program with the already legendary singing App.

22.40 / The 1

‘Parot’, the murderer acts again

This week, in parrot, the series starring Adriana Ugarte increases the tension. In the first chapter of the night, protests, the murderer acts again against a released neo-Nazi prisoner but, this time, he loses his mask in his flight. The released prisoners begin to demonstrate in front of the police station: they demand police protection from the “justiciero”, which increases the pressure on the investigation led by Nieto and Isabel. Its completion, in the sixth chapter, entitled The zoo, the investigation of the Parot case leads Nieto to the city zoo, where someone has freed all the monkeys from their cages. Haro’s secret plan provokes a serious argument between Nieto and Isabel and destroys the professional reputation of the young police officer.

22.40 / Atreseries

New episodes of ‘Vera’

Atreseries broadcasts new chapters of Vera, successful British series set in the landscapes of the stunning Northumberland countryside and inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed author Ann Cleeves, also on the screenplay. This Thursday, Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) investigates a suspicious fire sweeping through a holiday park on the Northumberland coast. Three cabins are destroyed and the body of a woman is found inside. Park owner Jim Viner (Wayne Foskett) returns from a weekend with his daughter Clare (Katherine Rose Morley). He quickly suspects that the body is that of his sister, Deena, but can’t explain why she was there and not at the family home. Long-term resident Malcolm (Dorian Lough) returns to find his cabin has also burned to the ground.

22.45 / Four

A global food crisis

Tonight, Horizon will analyze the blockade of grain exports in Ukraine, a situation that could generate a global food crisis, aggravated by droughts, floods and heat waves. The program will also delve into transsexuality in elite sport and the regulatory framework for this situation. In addition, the program will connect with Mamen Sala, a journalist who will comment on the impact of this issue in the United States. Likewise, the program hosted by Carmen Porter will address the increase in crime in Spain.

23.55 / Paramount Channel

‘The Haunting (The Lair)’

The haunting. United States, 1999 (103 minutes). Director: Jan de Bont. Cast: Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lili Taylor.

Shirley Jackson’s famous novel The haunted house has given rise to two films of very different category. The first, The haunting, was shot in 1963 by Robert Wise with very interesting results. The second, the lairIt is by no means a work of art. It’s a classic haunted house and ghost story that relies on everything, including performances by Liam Neeson and Catherine Zeta-Jones, to brilliant but lacking special effects. Another example of the irregular cinema of Jan de Bont (Speed Y twister).

23.55 / Movistar Premieres

‘The last Emperor’

The Last Emperor. United Kingdom-Italy, 1987 (155 minutes). Director: Bernardo Bertolucci. Cast: John Lone, Joan Chen, Peter O’Toole.

Wonderful film inspired by the story of Puyi, the last emperor of China, which Bernardo Bertolucci brought to celluloid in a grandiose and spectacular way -it was the first time it was shot inside the Forbidden City-. Nine statuettes from the Hollywood Academy -among them, best film and director- endorse the quality of this film, which contains, among many other virtues, the great photography of Vittorio Storaro and the unforgettable music composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto.

0.02 / TCM

‘In the name of the Father’

In the name of the father. UK, 1993 (127 minutes). Director: Jim Sheridan. Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite, Emma Thompson.

London, mid seventies. IRA terrorism shows its most ruthless face, hitting hard both the British Army and the civilian population. This magnificent film, directed by Jim Sheridan, is set in this environment. (My left Foot Y the boxers) and starring, masterfully, by Daniel Day-Lewis, the director’s favorite actor. The story of The Guildford Four, characters who paid the price for an act they had not committed, shown in great detail. An outstanding exercise in social denunciation.

0.55 / Movistar Action

‘seven’

United States, 1995 (122 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Cast: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow.

There are seven deadly sins and seven crimes of a serial killer on which the plot of this violent and oppressive movie revolves. thriller directed by David Fincher. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt play a couple of detectives who must solve the case. Opposite they will have a Kevin Spacey in one of his most memorable roles. The film featured the successful photography of Darius Khondji. A visceral horror show full of interest from the memorable opening credits to its explosive and unexpected ending.

