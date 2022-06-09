What to watch today on TV? Thursday June 9, 2022 | TV

15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The curious Case of Benjamin Button’

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. United States, 2008 (166 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Cast: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson.

For the occasion, David Fincher (seven) mixes, with its usual quality, fantasy, romance and drama to tell the story of a man (a role played by a convincing Brad Pitt) who is born with the body of an 80-year-old person and who, over time, grows younger . A successful adaptation of a story by Scott Fitzgerald that was awarded three well-deserved oscars (makeup, artistic direction and visual effects). Very entertaining.

15.00 / Movistar Action

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP

‘interstellar’

United States, 2014 (169 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway.

After The Dark Knight Rises, Christopher Nolan skillfully embarked on an epic science fiction tale in which an uncertain future forces a group of people to embark on a decisive mission. In between, complex personal relationships. Oscar for its visual effects and good work by its protagonists, Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. Also noteworthy is a very successful musical atmosphere, the work of Hans Zimmer, which earned him an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA nomination.

16.15 / Movistar Classics

‘The human pack’

The chase. United States, 1966 (128 minutes). Director: Arthur Penn. Cast: Marlon Brando, Robert Redford, Jane Fonda.

Although its shooting was the most complicated due to the differences between director, screenwriter and producer, an impressive claustrophobic drama mixed with the miseries of a rotten society. On the strength of its script, adapted from the novel by Horton Foote, and the seamless direction of Arthur Penn (The night moves) we must add the magnificent work of a spectacular Marlon Brando.

17.50 / Movistar Action

‘seven’

United States, 1995 (122 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Cast: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow.

There are seven deadly sins and seven crimes of a serial killer on which the plot of this violent and oppressive movie revolves. thriller directed by David Fincher. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt play a couple of detectives who must solve the case. Opposite they will have a Kevin Spacey in one of his most memorable roles. The film featured the successful photography of Darius Khondji. A visceral horror show full of interest from the memorable opening credits to its explosive and unexpected ending.

19.50 / The 2

Jesús Carmona visits ‘Attention works’

This week, in attention worksCayetana Guillén Cuervo interviews the dancer and choreographer Jesús Carmona, winner of two Max Awards for best male Dance performer and best Dance show for his show beast dance. In addition, the program will broadcast a complete report on the gala of this latest edition of the Max Awards, in which the rest of the nominees and winners will be discussed. And, to finish, they will talk with Ginés Liébana, an artist who at 101 years old keeps his creativity intact and continues to squeeze life with intensity and great love for art.

19.57 / TCM

‘Donnie Brasco’

United States, 1997 (121 minutes). Director: Mike Newell. Cast: Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, Michael Madsen, Bruno Kirby.

The life of an FBI agent who abandons his family and joins a gangster clan to fulfill the mission entrusted to him, served Mike Newell to shoot this outstanding film, based on the autobiographical book by Joseph D. Pistone. An excellent script, supported by a perfect cast – to highlight the duel between Al Pacino and Johnny Depp -, for a film that goes beyond the pure police to offer an intense story of friendship.

20.45 / The 1

Switzerland-Spain, in the League of Nations

After two draws with Portugal (1-1) and the Czech Republic (2-2), the Spanish team cannot fail in their next Nations League match against Switzerland at the Stade de Genève. Those of Luis Enrique have two points in their locker, while Portugal and the Czech Republic already have four. Everything that is not a victory will make things very difficult for the tournament runner-up. On June 12 it will be the last game before the summer, in which they will face the Czech Republic again. The competition will continue in September with the last two clashes.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘The anthill’ receives Camilo

Two days late, party night with Colombian rhythm in the anthill with the visit of the singer Camilo. The artist returns to Spain to present his new single, titled hit, preview of what will be his third studio album that will be released in September. The singer will also talk to Pablo Motos about the tour that will bring him to Spain over the next few weeks and which starts on June 12 in Pamplona.

21.55 / Telecinco

‘Survivors 2022′ moves to Playa Uva

After the unification last night of Royales and Fatales, Survivors 2022 This process will culminate with the transfer of the entire group to another of the mythical locations of the Cayos Cochinos, Playa Uva, which will also host the Nuevo Paraíso from tonight, in the eighth gala of the reality show that Jorge Javier Vázquez will host on Telecinco, in connection with Lara Álvarez from Honduras. From that moment on, the inhabitants of Paradise will be in sight of the rest of the contestants. In addition, the program will announce the identity of the next eliminated. After the salvation of Anabel Pantoja, the nominees Alejandro Nieto, Mariana Rodríguez and Tania Medina will know who among them must leave the group by decision of the audience.

22.00 / The 2

The story of the Cid Campeador

The first mercenary, the exiled, the ungovernable Cid Campeador passed through places steeped in legend and history. Tonight, The pillars of time With the help of the LIDAR technology scanner, he will visit emblematic places of his life such as the Cathedral of Burgos or the Castle of Cullera. Leonor Martín and Lidia San José will travel the route indicated in the Song of Mio Cid, where the life and deeds of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar are narrated. They will begin at the National Library in Madrid, where this treasure of literature is kept in a vault under maximum security. You will have in your hands an exact facsimile of the original. Later, they will travel to Burgos to visit the Cathedral where part of the remains of El Cid and his wife Jimena rest. In the Castle of Cullera, they will learn about their battles against the Muslims. And they will arrive in Valencia to visit his Cathedral, where El Cid’s first burial took place.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘Never turn off the light’

lights out. United States, 2016 (81 minutes). Director: David F. Sandberg. Cast: Teresa Palmer, Maria Bello, Gabriel Bateman.

Produced by James Wan, an expert in horror films with films like Saw either Warren File: The Conjuringand directed by newcomer David F. Sandberg presents this disturbing installment of terror based on the short of the same title directed by Sandberg himself in 2013. Darkness and madness play their tricks in this disturbing story supported on the basis that everyone is afraid of the dark.

22.30 / #0

Dani Martínez receives new guests

Martín Berasategui, Florentino Fernández and Macarena García are the guests that Dani Martínez will receive this Thursday on the set of Martinez and Brothers. First, he will review the actress’s social media posts and talk about the final season of Paradise. Later, in their reunion on television, Flo and Dani Martínez will settle old pending accounts in the final battle of the cork bread. Lastly, the popular chef will tell anecdotes about the food he and other chefs offered to Robert de Niro.

22.40 / The 1

They arrest Oriol in ‘Tell me how it happened’

Final stretch of the 22nd season of Tell me how it happened. This week, in the penultimate chapter, A good person, the tranquility of San Genaro will be altered with the arrest of one of its youngest neighbors: Oriol. Father Nivio has been brutally beaten and the police accuse his grandson of being the culprit. Oriol denies it, but they take him to the police station to take his statement. And next week, a special chapter to learn more about the Alcántara’s past.

22.45 / Four

New keys in ‘Horizon’

Iker Jiménez will address the terrorist attack perpetrated in the church of San Francisco Javier, in the Nigerian state of Ondo, on June 5, an attack in which fifty Catholic parishioners lost their lives. Also, Horizon will look at the problem of childhood obesity, a condition that can cause serious health problems for overweight children. In addition, the program will deal with the leak to the press of thousands of photographs and confidential information from the Xinjiang police files that reveal the situation of more than a thousand people who live in the so-called re-education camps.

22.55 / The 2

Asier Etxeandia visits ‘The mathematics of the mirror’

This week, mirror mathematics interviews Asier Etxeandia, devotee of soup and Madonna and who learned to sing before speaking. With Carlos del Amor he will reflect on childhood wounds (he suffered bullying) and art as salvation. From a space full of colors we will meet a total artist who is, in himself, a multicolored explosion. It will be a fun, deep and exciting conversation about school failure, past squatting, coming out of closets, reunions with stalkers, virtuous whistles and, above all, love for life and the stage.

23.35 / The 1

‘Current Command’ leaves towns

Tonight current command He travels through towns that are in turmoil for different reasons. In the last decade, only three towns have been born from a merger. The most recent, in Extremadura. Don Benito and Villanueva de la Serena have agreed to form a single municipality, the most populous capital of Extremadura behind the cities of Cáceres and Badajoz. Another example is El Altet, which wants to stop being a district of Elche. The income generated by the airport is the basis of this struggle.

24.00 / Neox

‘Rocky’

United States, 1976 (114 minutes). Director: John G. Avildsen. Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers.

After several years going around numerous Hollywood production companies that did not trust this script, Sylvester Stallone released this film, which shows the story of Rocky Balboa, a humble boxer who came, in this first installment, to fight for the world championship . Oddly enough, this film got the oscars for best film and direction.

1.08 / Hollywood

‘The Red Dragon’

reddragon. United States, 2002 (119 minutes). Director: Brett Ratner. Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton.

Brett Ratner adapts the novel by Thomas Harris in which the character of Hannibal Lecter, the psychopath from The Silence of the Lambs (1990), appears for the first time. The action takes place eight years before the film directed by Demme and shows how an FBI agent goes to the doctor to understand the mind of a murderer he attacks on full moon days. Unnecessary, but interesting.

1.10 / Movistar Action

‘The night is ours’

We own the night. United States, 2007 (117 minutes). Director: James Grey. Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Eva Mendes, Mark Wahlberg.

Filmmaker James Gray retold (first in the other face of crime and then in Twolovers) with his favorite actor, the always surprising Joaquin Phoenix in one of his usual ambiguous characters, to star in this powerful mix of crime drama and thriller. Too bad its ending is not up to the rest of the film.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.