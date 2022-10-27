What to watch today on tv: Thursday, October 27

Sandra Barneda is in charge of a new program of ‘The island of temptations’, in which we will see which protagonists cross the limits and how the bonfire of confrontation between Mario and Laura ends.

On the other hand, on Antena 3, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway star in a new installment of the ‘Ocean’ saga. LaSexta, for its part, is gearing up for the scariest night of the year and is committed to broadcasting ‘IT’, the film based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. You dare?

These are the best recommendations to watch today on TV.

‘The island of temptations’ on Telecinco at 10:00 p.m.

‘Ocean’s 8’ (2017) with Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna on Antena 3 at 10:45 p.m.





Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting. That’s how long Debbie Ocean has been planning the biggest heist of her life, for which she needs a team of her best-in-class. Will they get it?

‘IT’ (2017) with Bill Skarsgård on LaSexta at 10:30 p.m.





When children start to go missing in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of children grapple with their greatest fears as they face off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back centuries.