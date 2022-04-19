What to watch today on TV? Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | Television

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Chimes at midnight’

Chimes at Midnight. Spain-Switzerland, 1965 (115 minutes). Director: Orson Welles. Performers Orson Welles, Keith Baxter, John Gielguld, Jeanne Moreau.

Baroque and excessive, while intimate and delicate, chimes at midnight shows the essence of Orson Welles’ art thanks to a whirlwind of visual experimentation. A masterpiece shot in Spain, the only country in which the director was able to obtain the financing to shoot according to his wishes. Welles melds four of Shakespeare’s plays into a single story to create a bitter and sorrowful tale. And he reserves the character of Falstaff, with which he delivers one of his interpretive peaks.

19.50 / The 2

‘Page 2’ talks with Irene Vallejo

In a month as literary as April, which hosts Book Day, the space directed and presented by Óscar López interviews the writer Irene Vallejo, author of the acclaimed essay Infinity in a reed. In a installment comes reading proposals, the program will also feature the presence of Ángel Martín, who will talk about his book In case the voices come back.

20.40 / Sundance

‘For every taste’

Le goût des autres. France, 2000 (108 minutes). Director: Agnes Jaoui. Cast: Alain Chabat, Jean-Pierre Bacri, Anne Alvaro, Agnes Jaoui.

The actress and screenwriter Agnès Jaoui made her directorial debut with this magnificent dramatic comedy, in which the figure of her inseparable Jean-Pierre Bacri, also a performer and screenwriter, also weighs in. For every taste follows in the footsteps of a group of characters that moves between hypocrisy and bitterness, while seeking refuge in certain personal relationships. Between acidity and rage, between humor and gravity, the film reveals an author as personal as she is incisive, who she would definitively exploit four years later, with the memorable Like an image.

22.00 / TCM

‘How to be John Malkovich’

Being John Malkovich. USA, 1999 (108 minutes). Director: Spike Jonze. Cast: John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Catherine Keener.

The writer is king! Something similar must be shouted before the figure of Charlie Kaufman in this surreal comedy that travels to a delirious universe: on the seventh and a half floor of a Manhattan building, a door gives access to the brain of actor John Malkovich. This is how a prank is born that in the end turns out to be not so much, since Kauffman’s script and Spike Jonze’s staging measure turn it into a juicy reflection on the limits of creation and the conflicts of identity.

22.00 / The 2

‘Bizarre routes’ travels the Camino de Santiago

The traveling space Rutas bizarras returns to La 2 with a second season in which Marta Hazas and Xosé A. Touriñán will once again discover the most curious places in each Spanish region. To begin with, this first installment of the program will pay tribute to the Camino de Santiago, which will travel from Saint Jean Pied de Port to Finisterre. Among other avatars, both presenters will climb the mythical ports of Cize, discover the crypt and the tomb of King Sancho. And they will visit Eugi’s abandoned weapons factory.

22.05 / Hollywood

‘Atonement’

Atonement. United Kingdom-France, 2007 (117 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Cast: Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, Vanessa Redgrave, Saoirse Ronan.

The British Joe Wright is not paid much attention from the critics, but he has already delivered a good handful of excellent films such as pride and prejudice Y Hannah, in addition to Atonement, a torn and painful film that hints at a metanarrative reflection to combine true stories with others perhaps imagined. Wright mercilessly squeezes characters united by love, pain and guilt, and includes in the footage a gigantic sequence shot, as elaborate as it is memorable, that leaves perplex.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New installment of the Turkish series ‘Innocents’

The protagonists of the series innocent new ladies and passions live in an episode that recounts how the problems that Gülben is experiencing are becoming more and more unbearable, although Esat will find a radical solution to get rid of them. On her part, Naci is preparing a surprise for Safiye, but she gets an unexpected reaction.

22.50 / Telecinco

A dangerous robbery, in ‘Entrevías’

This week’s installment of the series entrevías recounts how Nelson and Nata hold up Pepe’s bar. The conflict arises when Nata discovers that Irene has returned to the neighborhood, which makes her think that Nelson is still interested in her. At Pepe’s bar, the trio meet and what begins as an argument with the owner of the bar turns into out-of-control violence.

22.50 / The 1

Tribute to Yves Saint Laurent ‘Masters of Couture’

The semi-final of sewing masters confronts its contestants with new tests. In the first, they will have to mount some plastron pockets in a blazer in 20 minutes. In the team event, the challenge will be to reproduce two dresses from the latest collection of The 2nd Skin Co. To finish, the program will pay homage to Yves Saint Laurent and the participants will have to make an interpretation of the great designer’s women’s tuxedo.

23.00 / COSMO

‘Queen Margot‘

Queen Margot. France-Germany-Italy, 1995 (137 minutes). Director: Patrice Chereau. Cast: Isabelle Adjani, Daniel Auteuil, Vincent Pérez.

The author of masterpieces of carving from The Flesh of the Orchid Y the wounded man plunges into France at the end of the 16th century to recount the ins and outs of the marriage between Margarita de Valoix and Enrique de Navarra, with the massacre of the Huguenots on the night of Saint Bartholomew as a backdrop. The film intertwines ambition and love, hate and passion, intrigue and romanticism, all combined with intimate moments in which the portrayal of characters becomes subtle and meticulous and spectacularly spectacular sequences. A film in which Chéreau shows his iron mastery of the staging, rounded off by the magnificent work of the acting cast.

23.50 / AMC

‘Watchman’

USA, 2009 (160 minutes). Director: Zack Snyder. Cast: Patrick Wilson, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley.

It was no easy task to bring Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’s monumental comic book to the screen. However, Zack Snyder shows his effort to respect the spirit of the original vignettes and delivers a work full of nerve, energetic sequences and impressive images. Watchmen plays with superheroes as popular icons to subject them to a deconstruction that viciously affects their darkest side. And finally, Snyder, always risky, manages to please comic fans and movie lovers alike.

23.50 / The 2

The media in Putin’s Russia

The report To hell with this job that today emits tv docs, recounts how executive Natasha Sindeeva founded an independent news channel in Putin’s Russia in 2008 and became an island of political and social freedom in the Russian media arena. Her channel, Dozhd, always distanced her news content from the rest of the media. On March 3, Russia ordered to block Dozhd and Natasha Sindeeva decided to close it due to the restrictions imposed by Putin.

0.10 / Movistar Drama

‘Begin Again’

USA, 2013 (104 minutes). Director: John Carney. Cast: Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Hailee Steinfeld.

After the magnificent Eleven, John Carney once again combines his love of film and music in this luminous film about a young singer and a disgraced producer. The images of Begin Again they exude life and sincerity and bet on the power of music to elevate the most everyday moments to transcendence. The sequence in which Mark Ruffalo materializes in his imagination the arrangements he would include in a naked song performed by Keira Knightley remains one of the most emotional bursts of cinema in recent years.

