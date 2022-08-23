What to watch today on TV? Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | TV

12.45 / The 2

‘The Great McLintock’

United States, 1963 (127 minutes). Director: Andrew V. McLaglen. Cast: John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara, Yvonne de Carlo.

An efficient western that contains a good amount of humorous elements, and in which John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara wage their particular war of the sexes. On the other hand, the presence of Yvonne de Carlo in the cast becomes an incentive. And although McLaglen is obviously not John Ford, he knows how to handle the story with ease.

15.00 / Movistar Action

‘Warren File: The Conjuring’

The Conjuring. USA, 2013 (112 m.). Director: James Wan. Cast: Lili Taylor, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson.

James Wan plays in the old fashioned way of horror cinema with the mise-en-scène and is able to create unhealthy images using the minimum expressive elements. In his cinema, the correct framing, lighting and camera movements fill some overwhelming images with content. Wan transcends the already trite subgenre of haunted houses and recreates the controversial and real marriage of parapsychologists that form Ed and Lorraine Warren to put together a terrifying story wrapped in uneasiness.

18.20 / Movistar Classics

‘Anatomy of a Murder’

Anatomy of a Murder. USA, 1959 (153 minutes). Director: Otto Premier. Cast: James Stewart, Lee Remick, Ben Gazzara.

Master Otto Preminger adapts a mediocre novel by Robert Traver to transform it into a masterpiece of judicial cinema: James Stewart is a lawyer who defends an officer who has killed the man who raped his wife. Of course, in the case everything is more murky than it seems. The punctilious staging alternates tension and placidity, the magnetic cast burns the screen and a magnificent jazz score by Duke Ellington presides over the soundtrack.

18.20 / Movistar Drama

‘Begin Again’

USA, 2013 (104 minutes). Director: John Carney. Cast: Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Hailee Steinfeld.

After the magnificent Eleven, John Carney once again combines his love of film and music in this luminous film about a young singer and a disgraced producer. The images of Begin Again they exude life and sincerity and bet on the power of music to elevate the most everyday moments to transcendence. The sequence in which Ruffalo materializes in his imagination the arrangements he would include in a naked song performed by Keira Knightley remains one of the most emotional bursts of cinema in recent years.

22.00 / TCM

‘Gattaca’

USA, 1997 (104 minutes). Director: Andrew Niccol. Cast: Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Alan Arkin.

The screenwriter of the truman show directs a futuristic intrigue whose dramatic development moves in the field of genetic advances. A bitter film with certain sordid touches that departs from the abusive use of special effects, supported by a great job by the always excellent Ethan Hawke and by a magnificent soundtrack by Michael Nyman.

22.25 / The 1

‘Comando al sol’ looks for the cool in the Rías Altas

The Comando al sol team travels this week to the Galician Rías Altas to enjoy the quiet beaches of Viveiro, look out over its steep cliffs and immerse yourself in the Resurrection Fest, one of the most massive music festivals in Europe. Later, you will reach the mountains of Palencia to visit places such as Tejeda de Tosande, one of the largest concentrations of ancient yew trees.

22.30 / DMAX

Great Francoist constructions

the documentary series Francoist megastructures It analyzes how, during the dictator’s regime, numerous architectural projects were carried out with the aim of showing a powerful and strong image. Tonight, the series is introduced to the colossal funerary monument of the Valley of the Fallen, a symbol of the architectural legacy of Francoism that was a source of pride for some and a humiliation for others.

22.30 / The Sixth

Double date with the action of the series ‘Six’

The activities of the ‘SEAL Team Six’, an elite anti-terrorist unit of the US Armed Forces, are the focus of the series Six. In tonight’s double installment, the team will experience a critical situation when the SEALs are attacked in the town where they are sheltering, causing Gina to make a decision that will change the course of the mission.

22.50 / Four

New incidents with the ‘9-1-1′ units

Los Angeles ER crews square off with new professional and personal drama in this double installment of 9-1-1. Between the plots of these episodes, 9-1-1 attends a unique emergency call that alerts about a disastrous birthday party organized by a mother blogger. On the other hand, Athena and Michael must talk to her daughter May about her attempted suicide and Chimney and Maddie must adjust to their new life with their newborn son.

11:35 p.m. / Hollywood

‘The godfather III’

The Godfather. Part III. USA, 1990 (163 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Cast: Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Sofia Coppola, Joe Mantegna.

Perhaps the best way to define the category of this third installment is to say that, being by far the worst of the three, it is a superb film. No less than 16 years later, Francis Ford Coppola resumed the family saga of The Godfather and visited the old age of a Michael Corleone obsessed with separating his family from the criminal world. He is a character overwhelmed by the guilt complex and by the inability to maintain his affective relationships. Michael is immersed in his corrupt universe and cannot get away from evil, which in this installment will reach the very bowels of the Vatican. The final sequence, a spectacular climax in which a chain of murders is combined with Verdi’s music, still remains one of the most emotional moments in 1990s cinema.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.