What to watch today on TV? Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | TV

Debate on the state of the nation

The Congress of Deputies hosts the debate on the state of the nation. A political event that is being held again after seven years and that can be followed on all RTVE channels and platforms, with an analysis of the highlights. The twenty-sixth debate on the state of the nation will be the first with Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government. It will begin today with the intervention of the Chief Executive and will continue from 4:00 p.m. with the participation of all parliamentary groups. The session will continue on Wednesday (9.00), with the parliamentary spokespersons who did not take the floor the previous afternoon, and will end on Thursday (10.00), with the debate and vote on the resolution proposals.

15.55 / Movistar Premieres

‘lam’

Iceland, 2021 (106 minutes). Director: Valdimar Jóhannsson. Cast: Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson.

For his feature film debut, Valdimar Jóhannsson directs and writes this multi-award-winning (best film, actress and new director at the Sitges Film Festival) and original fantasy fable starring, in another of her surprising performances, Noomi Rapace (Lisbeth Salander in the trilogy Millennium). A disturbing and unsettling date with fate, loss and loneliness.

18.50 / Movistar VHS

Beyond Genius Hawking

Everyone knows the scientist Stephen Hawking, but this is not a documentary about science, it’s a documentary about the person behind it, Hawking: beyond science. A portrait that goes beyond stereotypes and shows a deeply humane, funny and stubborn man, capable of showing his loved ones immense love, but also a painful indifference. For the first time, those closest to him (including his children, his ex-wife Jane and his sister) openly speak of the genius, of the real person behind his public image. These interviews and incredible, never-before-seen family footage shine a spotlight on Stephen Hawking’s personal life, showing the tremendous impact his fame and disability have had on relationships with his loved ones. A journey through the life of the physicist from the hand of those who knew him best. A fascinating and honest portrait of one of the most respected and well-known figures in history.

19.30 / Movistar Comedy

‘mom or dad’

Spain, 2021 (103 minutes). Director: Dani of the Order. Cast: Paco León, Miren Ibarguren, Berto Romero.

Dani de la Orden (Until the wedding separates us and The best summer of my life) adapts the French film Papa ou maman in this funny comedy that exploits the presence of some very likeable Paco León and Miren Ibarguren, now giving life to the parents who every child would like to have until they decide to divorce and neither wants to keep custody of the children. An irreverent criticism of the selfishness of the elderly when it comes to not wanting to understand each other in a separation.

19.53 / TCM

‘City of God’

City of God. Brazil, 2002 (130 minutes). Direction: Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund. Cast: Alexandre Rodrigues, Matheus Nachtergaele, Leandro Firmino da Hora.

Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund moved to the City of God, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro that grew disproportionately between the end of the sixties and the beginning of the seventies, to show the violence of the street and the drama of the young people recruited by drug traffickers that operate there. An excellent adaptation of the Paulo Lins novel that got four Oscar nominations.

20.55 / The 1

Women’s European: Germany-Spain

After spending the drink of not being able to count on the best player in the world, Alexia Putellas, and thrashing Finland in their debut (4-1), the team led by Jorge Vilda faces tonight at the Brentford Community Stadium in London a of the great favorites of the championship, the German team, eight times European champion and twice winner of the World Cup. A match that will give the leadership of the group to the winning team.

21.26 / WE ARE

‘Where are you going, Alfonso XII?’

Spain, 1958 (108 minutes). Director: Luis Cesar Amadori. Interpreters: Vicente Parra, Paquita Rico, Mercedes Vecino.

The original by Juan Ignacio Luca de Tena was used by the Argentine Luis César Amadori to shoot his best-known film. A huge box office success for the dramatic love story of Alfonso XII and María de las Mercedes. Today it looks somewhat old-fashioned, but in Spanish cinema it occupies a prominent place. Too maudlin, but she has her charm.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘Three floors’

Tre Piani. Italy, 2021 (119 minutes). Director: Nanni Moretti. Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Alba Rohrwacher, Nanni Moretti.

With the usual seal of quality that presides over her work, Nanni Moretti (son’s room) directs this emotional and serene melodrama about guilt, irrational fear and the consequences of our decisions. The protagonists are three families that share a floor in a building and that serve the Italian filmmaker to delve deeper into human relationships and moral dilemmas. a recommendable

22.30 / The Sixth

The action continues on ‘SIX’

Tonight, two new chapters of SIX, the American series based on the stories of America’s most elite special forces, both on and off the field and starring Walton Goggins and Olivia Munn. In the first, entitled the path of duty, the reason for Rip’s departure from SEAL Group Six, is revealed. While in Nigeria, Rip tries to escape. At its conclusion, in the episode downcast man, The race to see who can get to Rip first begins: Will it be the SEAL Team or Michael?

22.45 / Four

‘Centurion’

United Kingdom, 2010 (97 minutes). Director: Neil Marshall. Cast: Michael Fassbender, Dominic West, Olga Kurylenko.

With abundant doses of violence and spectacular action scenes (the best of the film) this adventure is presented set within the mythical IX Legion of the Roman Empire. In charge of the direction, Neil Marshall, who directs his fourth film after Dog soldiers, The descent and Doomsday, the day of reckoning. Leading the cast are Michael Fassbender (Inglourious Basterds), Dominic West (300) and Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace).

22.45 / Antenna 3

New chapter of ‘Brothers’

This Tuesday, in Brothers, Şengül plans a new strategy against Nebahat in an attempt to cover everything up. Also, Harika is very angry and has planned to trick Aybike out of sheer revenge. Just when Kadir thinks they’re out of trouble, the brothers find themselves swept up in an unexpected new event.

23.30 / Antenna 3

‘Innocents’ comes to an end

Many things have happened throughout the chapters of Innocents. In this final installment, Han and her sisters want to carry out his father’s will. In addition to Han, his sisters Safiye, Gülben and Neriman are also moving towards the life their father dreamed of for them. This change of the brothers will turn the gloomy atmosphere in which they have lived into a home full of love. What future awaits the protagonists? “Now is the time to be free”, “dreams come true”.

23.40 / Movistar CineÑ

‘3 meters above the sky’

Spain, 2010 (118 minutes). Director: Fernando González Molina. Interpreters: María Valverde, Mario Casas, Álvaro Cervantes.

After its adaptation to the cinema in Italy, Federico Moccia’s novel of the same name was given a new version directed by Fernando González Molina (Brain Drain). Now, with too many clichés and a bit of imagination, the protagonists of this love story are Mario Casas and María Valverde, actors of contrasted pull among young audiences. Box office success.

0.09 / Hollywood

‘Billy Elliot (I want to dance)’

billy elliot. UK, 2000 (106 minutes). Director: Stephen Daldry. Cast: Jamie Bell, Julie Walters, Gary Lewis.

Stephen Daldry, an author from the world of theater, debuted in feature films with this beautiful film that portrays the passion of an 11-year-old boy for dance in an invented town in the English county of Durham in the midst of the mining strike conflict in the UK in the mid-1980s. Jamie Bell, chosen from more than 2,000 candidates, stars in this story, which won two Bafta awards from the British Academy and added three Oscar nominations.

1.20 / AMC

‘trainspotting’

United Kingdom, 1996 (89 minutes). Director: Danny Boyle. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremmer, Robert Carlyle, Johnny Lee Miller.

Many films have taken the world of drugs and their use as a starting point, but none are quite like this one. Danny Boyle chose Irvine Welsh’s novel of the same name to present this perfectly narrated drama, which follows the experiences of a group of Edinburgh outcasts: an unconscious and sickly young man, an alcoholic psychopath, an incurable but sweet heroin addict, a cloying and morbid ladies’ man and, finally, a boy who doesn’t take drugs, but who ends up getting started. To bring this motley crew to life, the director turned to a bunch of talented actors like Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner and Robert Carlyle, who face an uncertain and daunting future. Quite controversial film, counted for its soundtrack with figures of British pop of the stature of Iggy Pop or Lou Reed.

