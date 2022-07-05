What to watch today on TV? Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | TV

15.08 / AMC

‘Alfie’

United States, 2004. Director: Charles Shyer. Cast: Jude Law, Marisa Tomei, Sienna Miller.

More than fifty years ago, Michael Caine played Alfie, an incorrigible seducer and womanizer who works as a limousine driver in New York and never misses an opportunity to conquer the women who cross his path. Years later, Jude Law, despite his proven trade, tries to imitate him with mixed results. A remake of the 1966 English classic of the same title, directed by Bill Laughton and catapulting a young Michael Caine to fame. Friendly, entertaining and little else.

16.50 / AMC

‘chocolate’

United Kingdom, 2000 (121 minutes). Director: Lasse Hallstrom. Cast: Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp, Lena Olin, Judi Dench, Alfred Molina.

Cinema and gastronomy go hand in hand again. Lasse Hallström based on the homonymous novel by Joanne Harris to narrate this romantic comedy set in the mid-20th century in a small French town with deep religious beliefs. Two foreigners will arrive there (a single mother and her little daughter), who will open a chocolate shop full of sweets capable of awakening the deepest longings. At the head of the cast, Juliette Binoche -nominated for her role for the Oscar for Best Lead Actress-, who becomes the solid axis on which a cast of varied characters moves (including the always effective Johnny Depp).

18.00 / BULLS

First appointment with the San Fermín Fair

Eight bullfights, a feast of rejones and a bullfight make up the posters of one of the great fairs of the bullfighting calendar, which this year also celebrates the Centenary of its bullring. From July 5 to 14, the Movistar TOROS channel will be present in Pamplona and at its San Fermín fair. The main bullfighters and the most accredited stud farms are the basis of a subscription that is once again one of the highlights of the season, the Champions of the brave cabin, after the last two editions were not held. In this fair of the return of the running of the bulls and bullfights to Pamplona, ​​the commemoration of the Centenary of the Monumental Plaza de Toros stands out, an event that will be celebrated on July 7 with a special bullfight in which the rejoneador Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza and the matadors Morante de la Puebla, El Juli and Roca Rey, with bulls from El Capea, for rejones, and Núñez del Cuvillo for the fight on foot.

18.05 / SyFy

‘oblivion’

United States, 2013 (126 minutes). Director: Joseph Kosinski. Cast: Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko, Morgan Freeman.

after directing Tron: Legacy, Joseph Kosinski treats the many unconditional fans of the always willing Tom Cruise with another of his always showy and entertaining action exercises. Everything, wrapped in careful photography and a good setting. But only that, a lot of artifice and little else.

19.57 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The tower of Suso’

Spain, 2007 (92 minutes). Director: Tom Fernandez. Cast: Javier Cámara, Gonzalo de Castro, César Vea.

Director Tom Fernández made his feature film debut with this emotional, not maudlin, bittersweet comedy about the return of an emigrant (played by the always effective Javier Cámara) to his native Asturias and the reunion with his friends. A tribute to the friendship that achieved three well-deserved Goya nominations.

20.00 / Movistar Premieres

The LGTBI songs that changed the world

Zahara and Miss Caffeina review and version in this installment of Songs that changed the world titled Who cares, some of the songs that have done the most for the fight for LGTBI rights, such as over the rainbow Y Who cares. In addition, artists such as Alaska, OBK, C. Tangana, Mónica Naranjo, Miguel Poveda or Javiera Mena; music experts such as Agustín Gómez Cascales or Diego Manrique and activists such as Jesús Generelo, Carla Antonelli or Uge Sangil help to understand the history of the fight for equality among LGTBI groups, from the 60s to the Pride parades, always supporting each other in those songs that have somehow helped change the world.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘The loves of Anais’

Les amours d’Anais. France, 2021, 97 minutes). Director: Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. Cast: Anaïs Demoustier, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Denis Podalydès.

A crazy, unstable, charming, sincere and capricious 30-year-old Parisian woman who is irrationally carried away by the force of desire (played by Anaïs Demoustier in a more than worthy performance) is the protagonist of this balanced mix of drama and comedy that marked the feature debut of Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. A clear example of how the human being can go from laughter to tears in a quarter of a second.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘SIX’, new action series

With a double installment, La Sexta premieres SIX, American series created and written by William Broyles and David Broyles and based on the operations of the most elite special forces of the US Army. The protagonists will risk everything to stay safe on their missions, offering a reflection of the sacrifices these brave warriors and their families make along the way. In the first episode of the night, Pilot, Navy SEAL Group SIX troop leader Rip Taggart (Walton Goggins) makes a questionable decision while on assignment in Afghanistan. Two years later, Rip is captured by Boko Haram. And the old SIX team will be in charge of locating and rescuing him. In a second, Her name is Esther the team tries to stop a Boko Haram courier, who could be the key to Rip’s whereabouts.

22.30 / FDF

‘Total challenge’

Total recall. United States, 1990 (108 minutes). Director: Paul Verhoeven. Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone.

After considering names such as David Cronenberg and Bruce Beresford, Paul Verhoeven was in charge of adapting the novel by Philip K. Dick, the author who inspired Ridley Scott in Bladerunner. A spectacular futuristic exercise that contains some impressive special effects awarded with an Oscar. In addition, he got nominations for sound and sound effects.

22.40 / The 2

‘La Noche D’ at the Pride party

This week, night d, Driven by Eva Soriano, it closes its season and joins the Pride party. Mario Vaquerizo and Agatha Ruiz de la Prada will fill the program with light and color, with Raúl Gómez and Rodrigo Vázquez, presenters of Has touched you Y The hunter, viewers will feel like real contestants and with Julio Iglesias JR they will have a great time. Neither will Leo Harlem, Edurne, Nía, María Peláe and Florentino Fernández miss the appointment.

22.45 / Four

‘Future’ closes its season

A new regenerative therapy allows to eliminate the damage caused by oxidative stress, delaying aging. Carmen Porter will analyze in this last installment of the season of future this treatment. The program will also address new developments in drones, which could revolutionize mobility in cities, such as urban taxis. In future news, Carmen Porter and Pablo Fuentes will delve into temporary graphene tattoos that could replace traditional blood pressure cuffs. Also, the program will remember the origin of the X-rays.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New installment of ‘Brothers’ and Innocents’

Tonight, in the new installment of Brothers, the story of Kadir, Ömer, Asiye and Emel, four brothers who live a happy and peaceful life, with empty pockets but full of love, Nebahat begins to suspect that Akif is cheating on her. Also, Melisa’s birthday party will alter everything even more. In turn, Aybike will do something that will leave everyone speechless. At its end (24.00), Antena 3 broadcasts one of the last chapters of Inocentes. Now the balance between Ceylan and Han changes. Ceylan’s expectations are clear, but Han isn’t sure he can meet them. Also, Hikmet’s death has deeply marked all the brothers, but as time passes, life gradually returns to normal.

23.18 / Movistar VHS

‘Notting Hill’

United States, 1998 (118 minutes). Director: Roger Michelle. Cast: Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, Rhys Ifans, Richard McCabe.

Nice comedy, written by Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral), depicting the romantic relationship between a movie superstar (Julia Roberts) and the owner of a Notting Hill travel bookstore (Hugh Grant). All very much in the style of old Hollywood productions.

24.00 / Paramount Channel

‘The shadow of suspicion’

The sentinel. United States, 2006 (108 minutes). Director: Clark Johnson. Cast: Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland, Kim Basinger.

The figure of the president of the United States once again serves as plot material in this correct thriller politician, starring the always effective Michael Douglas, now also involved in production tasks. Murders, plots and false culprits in an intrigue ideal for television entertainment.

24.00 / DARK

‘The orphanage’

Spain, 2006 (101 minutes). Director: Juan Antonio Bayona. Cast: Belén Rueda, Geraldine Chaplin, Fernando Cayo.

The Spanish film that swept the box office in 2007 was the work of a newcomer, Juan Antonio Bayona, a filmmaker who flaunted his narrative craft and visual imagination. The orphanage plays with elements already known in the terrifying genre, although the director’s personal look makes them seem new in many sequences. And it is that, although the development of the story does not bring too many surprises and several of its tricks are easily glimpsed, the dark and tense story in which a family will be attacked by the ghosts of the past, who still dwell in an old hospice, gigantic thanks to Bayona’s ability to dose the elements of suspense, maintain tension and play the terrifying cards of the film with great skill.

1.10 / Movistar Comedy

‘Blind Date’

Blind date. United States, 1987 (91 minutes). Director: Blake Edwards. Cast: Kim Basinger, Bruce Willis.

Bruce Willis debuted in a leading role with this bland comedy directed by a Blake Edwards far removed from his best days. The date that the protagonist has with a statuesque blonde, a role played by Kim Basinger, becomes an almost unbearable delirium when the girl in question, because of alcohol, loses all her shame. Only the secondary ones manage to save the junk in this irregular tangle tape.

1.15 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The Thirteen Roses’

Spain, 2007 (130 minutes). Director: Emilio Martinez Lazaro. Interpreters: Verónica Sánchez, Marta Etura, Pilar López de Ayala.

Director Emilio Martínez Lázaro approaches one of the most terrible episodes of the Spanish postwar period: the story of the execution by Franco’s troops of 13 innocent women, many of them minors, who were subsequently nicknamed as the Thirteen Roses. And he does it with a bunch of young actresses who manage to reflect the human background of this dark event. Fourteen nominations for the Goya Awards -he finally won four (supporting actor, original music, photography and costume design)- for an entertaining adaptation of the novel written by Carlos Fonseca Thirteen red roses.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.