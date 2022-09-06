What to watch today on TV? Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | TV

15.45 / Be Mad

‘Babe, the brave little pig’

Babe, the gallant pig. United States-Australia, 1995 (91 minutes). Director: Chris Noonan. Cast: James Cromwell, Christine Cavanaugh, Miriam Margolyes, Hugo Weaving.

Nice and very well filmed comedy that narrates the life of a little pig determined to be a sheepdog. Ingenious dialogue and perfect special effects, which earned him the only Oscar of the seven for which he was a candidate, for a commercial and original adaptation of the book by Dick King-Smith. A fable full of humanity, ideal for family viewing. And then, Babe, The Pig In The City.

15.45 / Four

Eurobasket: Montenegro Spain

Spain plays tonight its penultimate game of the Eurobasket group stage. And you need victory. Their fourth rival, Montenegro, has the same balance as Spain (2-1) and you will also fight to reach one of the places in the round of 16. Losa Montenegrins began conceding a defeat against Turkey (68-72), but their last two games have been victories: 76-70 against Belgium and 91-81 against Bulgaria. Spain, meanwhile, comes from losing to Belgium and beating Georgia and Bulgaria.

16.00 / The 1

Flat stage in La Vuelta

After the second and last day of rest, the Vuelta a España enters its last week today with the 16th stage that will start in Sanlúcar de Barrameda and finish in Tomares. The cyclists, with Remco Evenepoel at the head of the peloton, face a flat course of 189.4 kilometers and everything indicates that the victory will be decided by the sprnt. The sprinters are facing their penultimate opportunity to achieve a victory, before the last stage that will be played in Madrid

17.15 / Movistar Drama

‘Albert Nobbs’

United Kingdom, 2011 (113 minutes). Director: Rodrigo Garcia. Cast: Glenn Close, Mia Wasikowska, Aaron Johnson, Janet McTeer, Pauline Collins.

With the always impeccable technical correctness of British cinema, this attractive drama is presented in which a wonderful Glenn Close gets into the skin of a woman who must disguise herself as a man in order to work and survive in the repressive era of 20th century Irish society. XIX. A careful reflection on social hypocrisy.

19.54 / Movistar Comedy

‘The exchange student’

The Exchange. United States, 2021 (93 minutes). Director: Dan Mazer. Cast: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley,

Two opposite characters, a lonely young man and geek and a particularly daring and shameless exchange student who arrives at their house, will try to iron out differences in this cute teen comedy directed, without many surprises, by Dan Mazer (I give them a year). All seasoned, how could it be less, with a barrage of surreal situations, laughter and good vibes.

20.30 / TCM

‘Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams’

Akira Kurosawa’s dreams. United States-Japan, 1990 (115 minutes). Director: Akira Kurosawa. Cast: Akira Terao, Mitsuko Baisho, Martin Scorsese.

The great Akira Kurosawa brings his dreams, hopes and obsessions to life through eight radically different episodes. The first childhood images are mixed with the discovery of art (Van Gogh, played by Martin Scorsese) and with the worst nightmares of the war in a film that is sometimes too personal, but many others surprising. This film was presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the Golden Globe as best foreign film.

21.00 / Movistar Champions League

The Champions League kicks off

Real Madrid starts tonight its defense of the Champions League harvested last season. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti, undefeated in this league start with four wins and leaders of LaLiga, travel in this first match of the group stage to Glasgow to face a true Scottish football classic, Celtic, at Celtic Park. . At the same time (Movistar Champions League 2), Sevilla receives one of the greats of Europe, Manchester City. Guardiola’s team arrives in a good moment of form, without defeat in the six Premier League matches played and with a Haaland in full scoring streak.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Sonsoles Ónega, guest in ‘El hormiguero’

This Tuesday Pablo Motos will receive Sonsoles Ónega, who is already preparing his landing on Antena 3 with a new space. The journalist is the second guest this week at the start of season 17. Sonsoles Ónega’s debut on Antena 3 will also compete against one of Telecinco’s great assets for this fall. And it is that the Mediaset chain will premiere this same day In the name of Rocio.

21.55 / Telecinco

Rocío Carrasco’s docuseries

The key episodes in Rocío Carrasco’s story about important events in the life of her mother, Rocío Jurado, and the relationships in her family reach free-to-air television with the premiere of In the name of Rocio, program hosted by Sandra Barneda. After the broadcast of the first three chapters -the first two in a Deluxe Special in the month of June, as a prelude to the premiere of the docuseries on Mitele PLUS, and the third one last Friday-, the protagonist’s testimony advances with the broadcast of two new episodes in which Rocío Carrasco pays tribute to the figure of his father, Pedro Carrasco; she recounts how the appearance of Raquel Mosquera, with whom she would end up marrying, changes her life; and she narrates the first differences due to the athlete’s inheritance within the family and, especially, with his widow.

22.00 / Movistar Estenos

‘Hinterland’

Austria, 2021 (99 minutes). Director: Stefan Ruzwitzky. Cast: Stipe Erceg, Liv Lisa Fries, Aaron Friesz,

The director of the very interesting counterfeiters, Stefan Ruzowitzky, travels to the dilapidated Vienna of 1918 after the end of World War I to set this dark and tense intrigue that tells the story of the tormented Peter Perg, an officer of the Austrian imperial army who, like so many defeated soldiers, returns to Vienna to rediscover his past and try to redeem himself. Visually different and powerful, a story well told and winner of the Audience Award at the Locarno Festival.

22.00 / TCM

‘Beautiful’

Spain-Mexico., 2010 (147 minutes). Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu. Cast: Javier Bardem, Maricel Álvarez, Eduard Fernández.

Bardem in its purest form. Under the orders of the Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu -here without his usual screenwriter, Guillermo Arriaga-, the Spanish actor, winner of the Palme d’Or and nominated for an Oscar for this work, gets fully involved, with an overwhelming performance, in the skin of a terminal cancer patient whose life passes through marginal Barcelona and who somehow seeks his redemption.

22.25 / The 1

‘To a man’

Hacksaw Ridge. Spain, 2016 (131 minutes). Director: Mel Gibson. Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington.

With his always vibrant way of seeing cinema (Oscar for best editing and sound) and surrounded by actors who are really into their roles (including Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington, Mel Gibson directed with his proven ability, this remarkable war drama that narrates the story of a young military doctor who participated in the battle of Okinawa.

22.30 / Neox

‘Eraser: eraser’

United States, 1996 (109 minutes). Director: Chuck Russell. Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan, Vanessa L. Williams.

chuck russell (The mask) puts his cinematographic knowledge at the service of Schwarzenegger. On this occasion, and with a script more elaborate than normal in the cinema of the muscular actor, he will have to ensure the safety of a girl who works for a secret weapons company. To highlight, the careful special effects of him.

22.45 / Antenna 3

More threats in ‘Brothers’

This Tuesday, in Brothers, a series that tells the exciting story of Kadir, Ömer, Asiye and Emel, four brothers who live a happy and peaceful life, with empty pockets but full of love, Ömer asks Suzan for an explanation for abandoning him. Ömer is disappointed that his mother never looked for him. Furthermore, Sengül threatens Suzan with denouncing her and forcing her to recognize Ömer as her son. When Orhan finds out, they argue and Sengül leaves home. To avoid the complaint, Suzan proposes to Ömer to sign an agreement in which she agrees never to claim her rights as his son. And Suzan sets a trap for Akif. She invites him to a hotel and gives Nebahat the address. Suzan shows Nebahat the WhatsApp conversation to show him that he is still cheating on her.

22.55 / Four

New dangers for the ‘9-1-1′ team

The members of the emergency unit of the series 9-1-1 come in this installment, entitled, Suspicion, to save a bride in a disastrous wedding and her mother, trapped on a balcony. Meanwhile, Hen gathers medical information when his mother Toni falls ill. Meanwhile, Carla visits Eddie and Christopher, while Athena discovers the secret Bobby has been hiding that threatens her marriage. Also, Maddie struggles to adjust to her new role as her mother. In the second chapter of the night, season finale and entitled survivors, After the shooting, Athena and the EMS are on high alert when a sniper threatens members of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Meanwhile, Maddie makes an important decision.

0.30 / The 1

‘Command to the sun’ bids farewell to summer

In his latest installment, Command to the sun portrays one of the most unique festivals of the summer: neighborhood, seafaring and Torremolinos is celebrated. The city of eternal summer and star destination welcomes a million tourists and hangs the full sign. After crossing the crests of the Mediterranean, the program ascends to the summits of Gredos. The greenery, the wild fauna of the land surprise the traveler at the foot of the highest peak of the Central System. In addition, in the restaurants of the area there is no shortage of the most demanded steak from Ávila, that of the black cow, the transhumance. The revolconas potatoes or beans from El Barco with denomination of origin also occupy a privileged position.

1.15 / Movistar Classics

‘A man for eternity’

A man for all seasons. United Kingdom, 1966 (120 minutes). Director: Fred Zinnemann. Int.: Orson Welles, Leo McKern, John Hurt, Paul Scofield, Robert Shaw.

The confrontation between Henry VIII, founder of the Anglican Church, and the philosopher Thomas More, his tutor and, later, his great enemy, served Fred Zinnemann (Jackal and Three Wandering Lives) to make an outstanding reflection on power, government and ethics, and get the not insignificant figure of six on the way oscars. To highlight the excellent work of a truly luxurious Orson Welles.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.