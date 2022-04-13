What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | Television

15.27 / AMC

‘Alfie’

United States, 2004. Director: Charles Shyer. Cast: Jude Law, Marisa Tomei, Sienna Miller.

More than fifty years ago, Michael Caine played Alfie, an incorrigible seducer and womanizer who works as a limousine driver in New York and never misses an opportunity to conquer the women who cross his path. Years later, Jude Law, despite his proven trade, tries to imitate him with mixed results. A remake of the 1966 English classic of the same title, directed by Bill Laughton and catapulting a young Michael Caine to fame. Friendly, entertaining and little else.

15.37 / Comedy Central

‘I continue as God’

Evan Almighty. United States, 2007 (91 minutes). Director: Tom Shadyak. Cast: Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman, John Goodman.

After Like God, Tom Shadyac repeats the formula to make this continuation. Now, God (Morgan Freeman, the best of the film) comes down to help Evan Baxter (Steve Carell), a conceited and eccentric character, and on the way order him to build an ark before the coming deluge. To see with family.

15.45 / AXN White

‘self defense’

The Rainmaker. United States, 1997 (129 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Cast: Matt Damon, Danny DeVito, Jon Voight.

After looking unluckily for funding for his projects, Francis Ford Coppola shot this commissioned film, in which he adapts a novel by John Grisham. Very interesting denunciation of the power of large companies in the United States, corruption and lack of values, which despite the topics of the plot -the eternal fight of David against Goliath-, achieved good results thanks, among other things, to the successful work by Matt Damon and the soundtrack composed by Elmer Bernstein.

16.52 / Hollywood

‘Babe, the brave little pig’

Babe, the gallant pig. United States-Australia, 1995 (91 minutes). Director: Chris Noonan. Cast: James Cromwell, Christine Cavanaugh, Miriam Margolyes, Hugo Weaving.

Nice and very well filmed comedy that narrates the life of a little pig determined to be a sheepdog. Ingenious dialogue and perfect special effects, which earned him the only Oscar of the seven for which he was a candidate, for a commercial and original adaptation of the book by Dick King-Smith. A fable full of humanity, ideal for family viewing.

17.15 / TNT

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. UK, 2016 (130 minutes). Director: David Yachts. Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Colin Farrell, Alison Sudol.

At the preceding time and spin off from the adventures of Harry Potter, Fantastic beasts and where to find them born from the imagination of JK Rowling, who serves a wonderful script to David Yates, director of the last four films of the young magician. The fabulous adventure does not spare forays into the darkest realism and materializes the universes imagined by Rowling thanks to amazing special effects that do not overshadow the dramatic development of the story.

18.40 / THIRTEEN

‘Broken Arrow’

Broken arrow. United States, 1950 (88 minutes). Director: Delmer Daves. Cast: James Stewart, Debra Paget, Jeff Chandler.

Delmer Daves, director of recognized prestige in this genre, as evidenced by films of the stature of The hanging Tree Y Jubal, counted on the leading role of the always effective James Stewart to shoot this solid and attractive western with pacifying airs. It is not among his best works, but it is worth it.

19.59 / Movistar Drama

‘Argo’

United States, 2012 (120 minutes). Director: Ben Affleck. Cast: Ben Affleck, John Goodman, Alan Arkin, Bryan Cranston.

Without a doubt, the best movie of 2012. Ben Affleck directs and stars in this intense thriller political, based on real events and set in the middle of the Iranian revolution (1979), which tells how a CIA specialist in special operations hatches a risky plan to get six American diplomats out of the country alive. Tense, intense and surprising.

20.05 / Movistar Very British

‘Oliver Twist’

United Kingdom, 1948 (111 minutes). Director: David Lean. Cast: Alec Guinness, Robert Newton, John Howard Davies, Kay Walsh.

The director of the classics Doctor Zhivago Y Lawrence of Arabia, David Lean re-adapts a novel by the immortal Charles Dickens -previously he had done it in Big hopes and in Broken chains– to give shape to this wonderful drama, with which he managed to describe in detail and elegance the peculiar world of underworld in Victorian London. Undoubtedly, much of the appeal of this film lies in the brilliant performance of Alec Guinness giving life to the Jewish Fagon, an actor who, years later, won a well-deserved Oscar for his work in The Bridge on the River Kwai, also directed by Lean.

21.00 / Movistar Champions League

Atlético seeks the semifinals of the Champions League

After the narrow defeat at the Etihad Stadium, the men commanded by Simeone, and Simeone himself, will have to completely change their mentality (in the first leg they played totally defensive) if they want to beat Manchester City at the Matropolitan and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. A very complicated match in which the colchoneros will try to repeat the arguments of the round of 16 against the other Manchester, United, and leave the team led by Pep Guardiola out of the competition. At the same time (Movistar Liga de Campeone 1), Benfica will visit Liverpool with the complicated task of lifting the 1-3 first leg at Estádio da Luz.

21.30 / Movistar Comedy

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’

Four wedding and a funeral. United States, 1994 (116 minutes). Director: Mike Newell. Cast: Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Simon Callow.

With clear influences from directors of the stature of Blake Edwards or George Cukor, this nice comedy of marital obsessions was presented, very well interpreted by Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. One of the best films by Mike Newell (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) with a title as commercial as it is fun.

21.30 / #0

Who was ‘Tutankhamun’s photographer’?

In 1922, Howard Carter made one of the most important archaeological finds of all time: the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun. But there was a man who was key to publicizing the fruits of this work: the photographer who captured everything found in the tomb, Harry Burton. this documentary, Tutankhamun’s photographer, discover who the photographer was and how he took those snapshots that have gone down in history. To do this, Margaret Mountford will travel to Cairo and follow in Burton’s footsteps in order to understand how these photographs were made. She will have the help of photographer Harry Cory Wright, who will use the same techniques, cameras and supports that Burton used at the time.

22.00 / Telecinco

Difficulties multiply in ‘Pasión de gavilanes’

The love that Juan David and Muriel feel will pit the young woman against her mother, who already has strong suspicions that the man she loves and her daughter have more than just a friendship in this episode of the Colombian series Passion of Hawks. Norma, for her part, is worried about her son’s relationship with Rosario Montes. In addition, Juan Reyes is increasingly jealous of Albin Duarte, and while Sarita dreams of the moments she lived with Franco, Demetrio seeks to win her over. An armed man shows up at the mayor’s party and takes him hostage.

22.10 / Comedy Central

‘The adventures of Tadeo Jones’

Spain, 2012 (85 minutes). Director: Enrique Gato.

Quite a transcript of Indiana Jones. This is what Tadeo will become, a somewhat naive young man who dreams of being a great explorer. And the thing is that a combination of chance will involve him in a range of adventures that Spielberg’s own hero would have signed. The adventures of Tadeo Jones, the unexpected blockbuster of Spanish cinema in 2012, ideal for the little ones, is a film that is wrapped in a remarkable technical bill and develops a narrative framework that, without devising anything new, knows how to combine, however, romance, gag, suspense and adventures.

22.40 / The 1

‘The three doors’ close

After the break to give his night to the solidarity concert with Ukraine, the three doors will return, in the last installment of the season, with María Casado and her three new guests, Antonio Resines, who will give one of her first television interviews after her serious health episode due to Covid, Luz Casal, who will review his long musical career, and Paz Padilla, who will speak of hope and his spirit of overcoming. The Madrid singer Malú will be in charge of putting music to the program performing her song live Leave away.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Things get complicated in ‘Alba’

In this sixth chapter of Sunrise, the series starring Elena Rivera Alba moves to her brother’s house, much to the chagrin of her sister-in-law Miriam. The press echoes the arrest of the Entrerríos and Eloy saves them as best he can from the journalists. The lawyer informs the family of the upcoming procedures: the court hearing and the judge’s decision on possible bail. Alba begins to be harassed by large law firms that treat her like merchandise, but she does not let herself be handled. Tirso de Ella contributes her grain of sand by introducing her to Marta, the lawyer who will defend her. On the other hand, it seems that Rubén’s wedding and the businesses of the Entrerríos with Emilio Solana are hanging by a thread after the latest news of the case. Mercedes does not intend to allow it and she does everything possible to win over the investigating judge.

22.45 / Four

‘The doctor’

Der Medicus (The Physician). Germany, 2013 (150 minutes). Director: Philipp Stölzl. Cast: Tom Payne, Stellan Skarsgard, Ben Kingsley, Olivier Martinez.

German filmmaker Philipp Stölzl travels to England in the 11th century to set this interesting and ambitious mix of adventure and drama starring Tom Payne (as the young Rob Cole) and Ben Kingsley (as the erudite doctor Ibn Sina) and adapted from the best seller of the same title written by Noah Gordon, began the saga of the Cole family, later completed with Shaman Y Dr. Cole. A battle of cultures between the backward and superstitious medieval European society with the much more advanced Muslim civilization of the time, which benefited greatly from a large budget and a truly credible setting.

0.15 / The 1

‘Tully’

United States, 2018 (94 minutes). Director: Jason Reitman. Cast: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston, Mark Duplass.

Charlize Theron (who had to gain more than 20 kilos to play this role), director Jason Reitman (June Y Up In The Air) and the screenwriter Diablo Cody coincide again, after the applause Young Adult, in this ironic story about the difficult path of motherhood in the 21st century. A dramatic comedy or a drama with touches of comedy, this balanced film moves on that fine thread based on the relationship between a mother of three children, the youngest newborn, and the night nanny who takes care of them. She has the charm about her.

