What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | Television

15.40 / #0

‘The Hunt for Red October’

Hunt for Red October. United States, 1990 (128 minutes). Director: John McTiernan. Cast: Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn.

First installment of the series based on the best sellers by Tom Clancy with agent Jack Ryan as the protagonist (here it is Baldwin, then Harrison Ford will be in charge of animating Patriot Games and Imminent Danger). For the rest, a submarine intrigue as blissfully confused as it is rapturous. Without much prejudice, you get to enjoy.

16.40 / Movistar Drama

‘Casino’

United States, 1995 (182 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci.

Scorsese returns to his favorite stories in this engaging film, based on the biography by Sam Ace Rothsyein. Through the story of a famous player who served the interests of the underworld, the film delves into the world of Las Vegas casinos, narrating the rise and fall of one of the directors of these rooms. A history of decadence served with luxury and quality. Then another of Martin Scorsese’s great films will be broadcast, Wild bull, starring Robert deNiro.

18.45 / AXN White

‘self defense’

The Rainmaker. United States, 1997 (129 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Cast: Matt Damon, Danny DeVito, Jon Voight.

After looking unluckily for funding for his projects, Francis Ford Coppola shot this commissioned film, in which he adapts a novel by John Grisham. Very interesting denunciation of the power of large companies in the United States, corruption and lack of values, which despite the topics of the plot -the eternal fight of David against Goliath-, achieved good results thanks, among other things, to the successful work by Matt Damon and the soundtrack composed by Elmer Bernstein.

19.50 / CMT

‘Moneyball: breaking the rules’

Moneyball. United States, 2011 (130 minutes). Director: Bennett Miller. Cast: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Chris Pratt.

With a powerful script written by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin, a balanced cast -a great job by Brad Pitt- and the world of baseball as a setting, this careful drama is presented in which Bennett Miller talks about human relationships, failures and triumphs . It deserves a review.

21.00 / Movistar Champions League

Real Madrid visit Stamford Bridge

Two European football classics, Chelsea and Real Madrid, meet at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. These two teams will relive the semifinals of last season, where the English prevailed to later be champions of that edition. Carlo Ancelotti’s team comes from doing a good job in LaLiga and allowing PSG to be eliminated by Messi, Mbappé and company. For their part, the Londoners easily beat Lille in the round of 16. At that same time (Movistar Champions League 1), Villareal receives a classic of continental bullfighting, Bayern Munich. A very complicated game for the team led by Unai Emery.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Night of actresses in ‘El hormiguero’

This Wednesday, the anthill receives the visit of the actresses Eva Ugarte, María Castro and Justina Bustos, who will present the film The game of keys. They star in this choral film that hits theaters on April 13 and in which a group of lifelong friends, stuck in their relationships, receive the daring proposal of the young girlfriend of one of them for which they proposes to play the game of keys to exchange their partners.

22.00 / TCM

‘Barton Fink’

United States, 1990 (117 minutes). Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen. Cast: John Turturro, Judy Davis, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi.

Highly inspired black comedy with the unmistakable stamp of the Coen brothers, who wrote the script in just three weeks. John Turturro -perfect in his role and seconded by a great John Goodman- gets into this original film -sometimes surprising, other times delirious- in the skin of a screenwriter from New York to whom luck smiles, but who, after being hired in Hollywood, he suffers a devastating creative block for the first time in his career. Palme d’Or and awards to Turturro and Joel Coen at the Cannes Festival.

22.00 / Telecinco

Everything is very mixed up in ‘Pasión de gavilanes’

Impatient to meet Juan David again, Rosario Montes shows up unexpectedly at the Reyes-Elizondo hacienda to look for him in this installment of the popular Colombian series Passion of Hawks. When they are both alone, the owner of the Alcalá bar confesses that she misses him a lot and tries to kiss him, but he does not agree to her wishes. Later, Juan David, unable to keep his feelings for Muriel hidden, asks the young woman to give him the opportunity to get to know her better.

22.00 / Paramount Channel

‘Time to kill’

At time to kill. United States, 1996 (147 minutes). Director: Joel Schumacher. Cast: Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson, Matthew McConaughey

Although its argument is somewhat conventional, its successful staging and the good work of its protagonists, especially Samuel L. Jackson, raise it above the usual average. Joël Schumacher (deadly line and Jhidden youth) adapts for the occasion an entertaining best seller of the prolific John Grisham (The cover and the pelican report), with a more than entertaining result.

22.10 / AMC

‘Alfie’

United States, 2004. Director: Charles Shyer. Cast: Jude Law, Marisa Tomei, Sienna Miller.

More than fifty years ago, Michael Caine played Alfie, an incorrigible seducer and womanizer who works as a limousine driver in New York and never misses an opportunity to conquer the women who cross his path. Years later, Jude Law, despite his proven trade, tries to imitate him with mixed results. A remake of the 1966 English classic of the same title, directed by Bill Laughton and catapulting a young Michael Caine to fame. Friendly, entertaining and little else.

22.10 / The 1

Solidarity special for Ukraine

TVE will broadcast the charity special live United for peace: Ukraine in the heart, presented by Elena S. Sánchez and Antonio Garrido. It will feature the musical collaboration of a wide range of artists, such as Vanesa Martín, Rozalén, Malú, Dvicio, Manuel Carrasco, Manolo García, Pastora Soler, Pablo Alborán, Camela, Álvaro de Luna, Marlon, Dani Fernández, Luis Fonsi, Antonio José , Cepeda, Paula Mattheus, Edurne, Sofia Ellar, Merche, Funambulista, the Ukrainian NK, Agoney, Chanel, representative of Spain in Eurovision 2022, or Jamala, Ukrainian winner of Eurovision in 2016. In addition to musical performances, United for peace: Ukraine in the heart It will include reports and interviews.

22.30 / The Sixth

Ana Pastor interviews Garry Kasparov

He is the best chess player of all time and one of the main opponents of the Vladimir Putin regime. Ana Pastor interviews former world chess champion Garry Kasparov in this new edition of The objective. The Russian writer and activist also published a book in 2015 in which he warned about Putin, compared him to Hitler and assured that “dictators only stop when they are stopped.” After having overcome a coronavirus that kept him in a coma, the actor Antonio Resines will also be on the show. The former president of the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences and winner of a Goya award will talk about his return to work and his experience in the almost two months he spent hospitalized for COVID-19.

22.30 / FDF

‘Alita: Battle Angel’

Alita, Battle Angel. United States, 2019 (121 minutes). Director: Robert Rodríguez. Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly.

Live action and computer animation are effectively interchanged in this fantasy in which the titular young woman, a girl with a cybernetic body but a human mind, possesses mysterious combat abilities of which she herself does not know the origin. In charge of bringing this adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s famous manga of the same title to the big screen is Robert Rodríguez with his usual sense of showmanship on a script by James Cameron himself.

22.45 / Four

Sale of weapons, in ‘Everything is true’

Tonight, Everything is truethe program hosted by Risto Mejide and Marat Flich, will focus its attention on the arms trading market and will especially analyze the case of Spain, one of the largest exporting countries in the world.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New installment of ‘Alba’

Clara doesn’t remember anything after the accident, or so she tells Bruno. César, concerned, asks about Clara and Bruno tells him the whole truth, hoping for help with the threats in this installment of Alba, the series starring Elena Rivera. The couple thinks that the accident could have been caused by the Entrerríos and Bruno decides that he should report them all. Far from sitting still, Bruno bursts into the Entrerríos’ house looking for answers, but Mercedes stops him. Meanwhile, Giner interrogates César and confirms his suspicion that he is hiding something. The frightened policeman tells Eloy what happened with Clara and Giner’s suspicions, so the lawyer decides that he should go to Houston.

23.55 / Movistar Premieres

‘The daughters of the Reich’

Six Minutes to Midnight. United Kingdom, 2020 (99 minutes). Director: Andy Goddard. Cast: Eddie Izzard, Carla Juri, James D’Arcy, Judi Dench, Jim Broadbent.

After making notable series such as downton abbey or The Punisher, Andy Goddard plunges into an irregular (a first part more than remarkable and a second somewhat decaffeinated) but interesting dramatic intrigue based on real events and located in a Nazi school in the south of England a few days after the outbreak of the Second War. World. An Anglo-German feminine institution that could function as a bargaining chip during the conflict and that will soon attract the attention of spies and international agents. A story full of secrets, lies and betrayals that had a perfect setting and a spectacular cast led by Eddie Izzard (Hannibal), well supported by veterans like Judi Dench and Jim Broadbent.

0.40 / The 2

The next elections in France

Opinion polls predict that Emmanuel Macron will continue to preside over France for five more years, and that the fact that he is a candidate while serving as president with a war in Europe strengthens his position. This week, On the front page premieres the report ‘Elections at war’, in which he analyzes the singularities of the next presidential elections in the French Republic, from the hand of analysts and voters from the left and the extreme right. This Sunday the first round is held and two weeks later, on Sunday 24, the second, with the most voted candidates.

2.10 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘hearts of steel’

fury. United States, 2014 (128 minutes). Director: David Ayer. Cast: Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman, Shia LaBeouf.

The harsh and claustrophobic story of five soldiers who, stuck in a tank, advance towards the heart of Nazi Germany, serves as the basis for this effective installment based on the classic foundations of World War II cinema. Good job by Brad Pitt and an ending without too much force for a story that deals with issues such as trust and camaraderie that forms between a group of men destined for a dangerous mission.

