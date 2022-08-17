What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | TV

12.50 / Movistar Classics

‘The gentleman of the seas’

Captain Horatio Hornblower. USA, 1951 (110 m.). Dir.: Raoul Walsh. Cast: Gregory Peck, Virginia Mayo.

There was a time when making movies was much more than piling up supposedly spectacular sequences one after another. A time when there were directors like Raoul Walsh. Beside The world in his hands, The gentleman of the seas forms the double collaboration established between the teacher Walsh and Gregory Peck in the genre of marine adventures. The hidalgo of the seas it is a classic, and has the added merit of overcoming a somewhat weak plot that abounds in commonplaces. Of course, the epic tone of Walsh’s majestic storytelling, the power and wisdom of his staging, make his magic unalterable. Spain and England join forces to fight against Napoleon’s troops and Gregory Peck is the captain of the ship that transports weapons for war in a story that combines romance, adventures and battles.

15.55 / TCM

‘Singing under the rain’

USA, 1952 (100 minutes). Director: Stanley Donen. Cast: Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Donald O’Connor, Cyd Charisse.

Some say that deep down Singing under the rain it’s not that bad. However, beyond its quality, the truth is that it is a work that helps to be a little happier. The transition from silent to sound films serves as the basis for creating an unforgettable, exultant musical that shows the entrails of a Hollywood as friendly as it is archetypal. Seventy years later, the mastery of his musical numbers and the vitality of his choreography have rarely been equaled.

21.55 / Telecinco

Twelve artists in the second semifinal of ‘Idol Kids’

Twelve young artists compete in the semifinal of Idol Kids to get one of the four places available for the grand final. In this phase, the responsibility for voting falls solely on the audience on the set, who, with their support, configure a new ranking. The jury, who will also go on stage to sing, will have a new Golden Ticket to save a contestant from being unanimously eliminated.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Elliot Ness’s Untouchables’

The Untouchables. USA, 1987 (114 minutes). Director: Brian de Palma. Cast: Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert de Niro, Andy Garcia.

Brian de Palma pays homage to classic film noir in this film, which contains the best and worst of this irregular filmmaker. From magnificent sequences, like the one in which the trap set for Sean Connery is shown, to ridiculous absurdities, like the scene on the stairs, which, pretending to pay homage to nothing less than Battleship Potemkin (you have to have courage!), only get a cheap slow motion apotheosis. In any case, a film that, if not taken very seriously, works as a show. Excellent performances by Costner, De Niro and Connery.

22.05 / TNT

‘Daggers in the back’

Knives Out. USA, 2019 (130 minutes). Director: Ryan Johnson. Cast: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans.

An exhilarating reconstruction of Agatha Christie’s universe that, in an example of postmodernity, is referentially voracious. The meticulous intrigue, like in a sampler of Russian dolls, constantly twists the plot and includes comic moments of gleeful cheekiness.

22.25 / Paramount Network

‘Sabrina’

USA, 1954 (100 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Cast: Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, William Holden.

Another Billy Wilder wonder, in which the wealthy brothers Bogart and Holden compete for the love of Audrey Hepburn. sabrina It provides a lesson in delicate, subtle and attentive mise-en-scène, ironizes the class struggle, satirizes the war of the sexes and combines delirious gags with studied doses of romanticism.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New enigmas in ‘The Mallorca Files’

The popular British fiction starring Elen Rhys and Julian Looman focuses on the daily life of a British detective and a detective from the German division, who work together with the Palma de Mallorca police, united to solve cases on the island. This week’s double installment chronicles how Miranda and Max venture into wine country to investigate the murder of a dog in one of Mallorca’s most famous vineyards.

22.45 / Four

Double installment of ‘FBI Most Wanted’

The agents of the Fugitive Task Force, which tracks down the most wanted criminals, center the plots of FBI Most Wanted. In tonight’s two episodes, the team searches for the wife of a terrorist who has been shot down, suspecting that she has decided to follow her husband’s deadly plan. In addition, the agents will have to catch a former officer who has leaked classified information to a foreign government.

23.00 / AXN White

‘The snoopers’

Sneakers. USA, 1992 (120 minutes). Director: Phil Alden Robinson. Cast: Robert Redford, Mary MacDonnell, Dan Aykroyd, River Phoenix, Ben Kingsley.

A fearless team of expert software hackers work for various companies putting their security equipment to the test. But when they are discovered by a state agency, it will force them to face the impossible mission of stealing a universal decoder that decrypts any type of encrypted message. A police intrigue that effectively maintains suspense, a certain narrative ease and an abundant and attractive cast are its main strengths.

11:40 p.m. / 13th Street

‘mind hunters’

Mindhunters. USA, 2004 (100 minutes). Director: Renny Harlin. Cast: Christian Slater, Val Kilmer, LL Cool J.

Seven FBI agents travel to an island to face off against a killer, who may be among themselves. A thriller wrapped in a convoluted plot full of twists (some of them with a trap included), which adds tense sequences conducted effectively.

23.50 / Movistar Classics

‘Mississippi burns’

Mississippi Burning. USA, 1988 (118 minutes). Director: Alan Parker. Cast: Gene Hackman, Willen Dafoe.

a violent thriller anti-racist film in which two FBI agents, one analytical, the other brutal, investigate a murder in the American South in the 1960s. A story that does not hide its edges, supported by a script of relentless dramatic progression, which forces us to position ourselves before the antagonistic attitudes of the protagonists.

