What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | Television

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The dead had a price’

For any dollar in piu. Spain-Italy-Germany, 1965 (125 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Lee van Cleef.

That price amounts to 10,000 dollars, with which the one who captures, alive or dead, a bandit who has escaped from prison will be rewarded. This is the starting point of one of the best westerns of the history of cinema. For the second time, Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone put their talent together at the service of a great show that includes splendid characterizations and the legendary soundtrack by Ennio Morricone.

15.40 / #0

‘Jack Reacher’

United States, 2012 (130 minutes). Director: Christopher McQuarrie. Cast: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike.

The blockbuster Tom Cruise stars -very well supported by actors such as Rosamund Pike, Richard Jenkins, Werner Herzog (impressive in his role) and Robert Duvall- this tense thriller which meant the jump to the big screen of Jack Reacher, a literary character created by Jim Grant and who has appeared in more than 15 novels.

18.40 / AXN White

‘Operation Swordfish’

United States, 2001 (95 minutes). Director: Dominic Sena. Cast: Halle Berry, Hugh Jackman, John Travolta.

On this occasion, John Travolta plays a super spy who wants to access some reserved funds, for which he will have the help of Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry. A script without too many surprises, but correct for a film that at least ensures entertainment.

19.40 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The Holy Innocents’

Spain, 1983 (103 minutes). Director: Mario Camus. Interpreters Francisco Rabal, Alfredo Landa, Juan Diego.

Adaptation of the novel by Miguel Delibes that was one of the great international successes of Spanish cinema. Cannes awarded this film, which portrays an exploited and marginalized family in the Spain of the sixties. Good technical and artistic work for a rural drama that offers an x-ray of the misery and abuse of a not so distant time. Realista, and with Paco Rabal, Alfredo Landa and Juan Diego embroidering their roles.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ welcomes Miguel Ángel Revilla

At the halfway point of the week, he will visit the anthill a very popular and usual face in the program such as Miguel Ángel Revilla. The current president of the autonomous community of Cantabria and Secretary General of the Regionalist Party of Cantabria will talk this Wednesday with Pablo Motos about current hot topics, such as the return of the king emeritus to Spain or the latest movements and decisions of the Government led by Pedro Sánchez.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘Blue Bayou’

United States, 2021 (119 minutes). Director: Justin Chon. Cast: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O’Brien.

A few years after being part of the cast of the blockbuster Twilight, Justin Chon directs, writes and stars in this well-intentioned drama about rootedness and belonging in the face of ruthless immigration laws. Although the interpretations of his coupled cast are believable and sometimes emotional, the whole lacks spark and has plenty of excesses when it comes to capturing the drama of immigration.

22.00 / AXN White

fantasies come true

AXN White premieres the series Fantasy Island, production that takes place in a luxury tourist complex, where any fantasy requested by the guests is fulfilled, although it rarely turns out as expected. Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sánchez) is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke and the administrator of this mysterious island. The island’s pilot, Javier (John Gabriel Rodriguez), is responsible for the island’s transportation and an expert on the matter. In the series premiere, now renewed for a second season, Roarke hosts a local morning show host, Christine Collins (Bellamy Young), who has a simple fantasy: eating. And eat. And eat. But when Christine arrives on Fantasy Island, she realizes that her longing goes beyond her appetite. Among Roarke’s other guests is Ruby Akuda (Kiara Barnes), who arrives on the island with her husband. Ruby is terminally ill, but it seems the island has another plan in store for her.

22.00 / Neox

‘BASIC’

United States, 2003 (98 minutes). Director: John McTiernan. Cast: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Connie Nielsen.

John Travolta now gets into the skin of an Army investigator who must clarify the disappearance of a group of marines in the jungle of Panama. With this premise starts this tricky, but entertaining film directed with great skill by the director of The jungle of crystal, John McTiernan.

22.10 / AMC

They are ‘Unexpected Suspects’

The AMC channel premieres, with a double episode, the Australian comedy-drama unexpected suspects. Starring Miranda Otto (homelands) Bringing to life Sara Beasley, a media and social media star, this production is a perfect blend of crime and comedy. Set in the glamorous suburbs of Sydney, this thriller satirical is a story of friendship and female empowerment. Focusing on the theft of a 16 million dollar necklace from Filipino businesswoman Roxanne Waters (Michelle Vergara Moore), this series investigates an elaborate heist that brings to light the worst side of the jet set Australian and reveals the cracks in Sydney’s high society, with hidden rivalries, shady deals and forbidden affairs.

22.30 / The Sixth

Ana Pastor interviews José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero

Tonight in The objective, Ana Pastor will interview José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero live. The former President of the Government will speak with the journalist about the visit of the King Emeritus to Spain, the espionage to the Government, the reform of the abortion law or the arrival of Alberto Núñez Feijóo to the presidency of the PP. In addition, he will analyze the visit of the emeritus king to Spain, a return to enjoy a regatta in Sanxenxo, Galicia, and to meet with Felipe VI and the rest of his family.

22.30 / #0

‘My favorite year’, with Paco León

Dani Rovira and Arturo González-Campos receive the actor and director Paco León on the set of My Favorite Year. Together with him, the Olympic medalist Fermín Cacho and the comedian Millán Salcedo will visit the set of the program, who will remember the famous interview that Tuesday and 13 made Madonna. Arturo and Dani travel to the guest’s favorite year, 1992, to take a pleasant tour of that time (the most relevant and curious events, characters, music and images) from the point of view of the personal experiences of the guest and the humor of The presenters.

22.40 / The 1

‘Imminent execution’

True crime. United States, 1999 (122 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Denis Leary, James Woods.

A discredited journalist who writes a report on a death row inmate whom he believes to be innocent is the host of this attractive thriller, Based on the novel by Andrew Klavan, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. A crude vision of reality that denounces the ambiguity and failures of the judicial system.

22.45 / Four

Seventh season of ‘Flying I’m going’

Cuatro’s most traveled helicopter takes to the skies again. Tonight, Jesús Calleja begins a new route through the most varied places in Spain in the premiere of the seventh season of flying I go. Jesús begins his new tour of Spain traveling to Costa da Morte to promote one of the most massive missions in the history of the program: the underwater cleaning of the port of Camariñas and Ensenada da Basa. A batch of seven new installments in which there will be more variety of landscapes, endearing protagonists and new collective missions, which with the motto ‘all together!’ They will seek to unite the people of the towns to work together and achieve objectives that last over time.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Penultimate chapter of ‘Alba’

The end of Sunrise, the series starring Elena Rivera. In this penultimate chapter, Alba reads the letter that Hugo left for her, in which he admits that they raped her and not just her. Meanwhile, Mercedes is in the hospital recovering from her fall and is still determined that Rubén free himself from her sentence. She pressures both Alba and Eloy, but neither seems willing to give in to the matriarch. In addition, the Entrerríos scandals only come to light, and Toño finds out that Miriam accepted money from the family in exchange for evidence against the rapists.

23.05 / Movistar Comedy

‘Grab it however you can’

The naked gun. United States, 1989 (81 minutes). Director: David Zucker. Cast: Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley, Ricardo Montalbán, George Kennedy.

The Zucker-Abrahams tandem repeats the arguments of successful como Top secret o Land as you can to propose another of the crazy comedies starring Leslie Nielsen, this time giving life to a clueless police inspector. Without being a jewel and devalued by its unbearable sequels, it has some very funny scenes. For fans of comedy without brake.

24.00 / Antenna 3

‘I am’, El Dioni’

The most famous security guard of the 90s is the protagonist of the new installment of I am. Dionisio Rodríguez, known as ‘el Dioni’, stole a van from the security company where he worked on July 28, 1989. His escape to Brazil turned him into a kind of Robin Hood Cañí, although he would end up arrested just a month later. El Dioni was a recurring television character who enjoyed the favor of the public. He tried his luck in the song and went to the world of the night. Whether or not the robbery was revenge against his company remains unknown. Also where is some of the loot.

0.05 / The 1

‘On the cover’, jihadism in Spain

This week, On the front page premieres the report ‘Jihadism: Alert 4’ in which it shows the keys to the fight against jihadist terrorism in Spain. Since 2015, Spain imposed alert level 4, out of 5, and it remains so today. Since then, the police have carried out more than 170 operations. It is the first time that the General Information Commissariat has allowed a television team to be embedded in one of its operations from start to finish. The program has followed this intervention, from its beginnings in the Canillas police complex in Madrid, to the arrest of two suspected jihadists in Melilla.

1.25 / Hollywood

‘Fatal Attraction’

Fatal attraction. United States, 1987 (119 minutes). Director: Adrian Lyne. Cast: Michael Douglas, Glen Close, Anne Archer.

The protagonist of this story could never imagine the direction that the sporadic affair he had with an attractive woman was going to take. What began as one more adventure turns into a nightmare that is difficult to bear in this unsuccessful film that plagiarizes the plots of Clint Eastwood’s first film, chill in the night. Fortunately, the main characters in the story somehow alleviate the lack of entity of a mediocre direction and a more appropriate ending of the movies of Rambo. It is seen.

2.39 / AXN White

‘unexpected twist’

twisted. United States, 2004 (92 minutes). Director: Philip Kaufman. Cast: Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson, Andy Garcia.

With a highly balanced cast and the correct direction of Philip Kaufman, director, among others, of Chosen for glory presents this convoluted thriller, focused on the investigations of a peculiar police (role played by Ashley Judd) who tries to catch a dangerous serial killer. Her greatest virtue, she manages to maintain tension throughout her footage.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.