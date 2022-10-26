What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | TV

9.00 / Disney+

The animated universe of ‘Star Wars’

Disney+ premieres Star Wars: The Jedi Chronicles, a six-episode animated series that tells various stories about the Jedi of the prequels, such as Count Dooku or Ahsoka Tano. Both will be put to the test and will have to make decisions that will mark their destiny. Created by Filoni and Charles Murray, the story is set in the Star Wars universe. The collection follows in the footsteps of other titles in the saga, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars either Star Wars Rebels.

9.00 / Disney+

Season 2 of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

After winning a scholarship competition, the quirky Mr. Benedict recruits four gifted orphans for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious LIVE Institute to discover what is behind this crisis. Everything indicates that the director, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain, is behind this outbreak of panic throughout the world, so the children of The Mysterious Benedict Society must devise a plan to defeat him in this second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society.

16.38 / Movistar Comedy

‘The exchange student’

The Exchange. United States, 2021 (93 minutes). Director: Dan Mazer. Cast: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley,

Two opposite characters, a lonely young man and geek and a particularly daring and shameless exchange student who arrives at their house, will try to iron out differences in this cute teen comedy directed, without many surprises, by Dan Mazer (I give them a year). All seasoned, how could it be less, with a barrage of surreal situations, laughter and good vibes.

17.15 / Movistar Drama

‘The wind that stirs the barley’

The wind that shakes the Barley. United Kingdom-Spain, 2006 (121 minutes). Director: Ken Loach. Cast: Liam Cunningham, Cillian Murphy, Padraic Delaney.

Ken Loach returns to the cinema that best dominates, social denunciation. In this powerful and critical film, winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, he addresses a part of the Irish independence process, that of the confrontation with England and the subsequent Civil War, delving into the effects that war has on people and their dehumanization. Outstanding.

19.55 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘Value of law’

True Grit. United States, 2010 (104 minutes). Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen. Cast: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Brolin.

Sober and brilliant adaptation of the homonymous novel by Charles Portis that was already brought to the screen by Henry Hathaway in 1969 and that earned the great John Wayne the only Oscar in his long filmography. the veteran sheriff Rooster Cogburn is brought to life in this outstanding new version thanks, above all, to the magnificent performance of Jeff Bridges (he has hardly ever been better). Of course, perfectly supported by the very young Hailee Steinfeld (a real discovery) and the impressive direction of the Coen brothers. A luxury.

21.00 / Movistar Champions League

Barça and Altético, without margin of error

They just have to win. Both Catalans and people from Madrid arrive at this fifth day of the Champions League group stage with the sole objective of adding the three points. Xavi Hernández’s men, who have just shown their best face in the last day of LaLiga after beating Bilbao, receive the undefeated leader of the group, Bayern Munich. At the same time (Movistar Champions League 2), Cholo Simeone’s men receive a direct rival, Bayer Leverkusen, at the Metropolitano. with Xabi Alonso on the bench.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘The anthill receives Chenoa

Singer Chenoa go back to the anthill to speak with Pablo Motos from Take it less seriously the program late night which he has been conducting since last October 13 on the Europa FM station. The singer assumes the reins of this nightly radio program of humour, fun and friends. A new professional project that adds to her extensive career on stage and television sets. In this new challenge, the singer will not be alone, she will have collaborators such as Joaquín Reyes, Victoria Martín, Valeria Ros, Pantomime Full or Antonio Resines, among others.

21.50 / The 1

Tribute to the pioneers of television

This week trip to the center of tv pays a well-deserved tribute to the women who are part of the history of television making their way in a difficult time for them in TV pioneers. In this chapter, full of proper names, Pilar Miró, Mercedes Milá, Lolo Rico, Concha Velasco, Mayra Gómez Kemp, Elena Santonja, Raffaella Carrá, Julia Otero, Elena Ochoa, Rocío Jurado, Ana Obregón, Gloria Fuertes, Laura Valenzuela, Concha García Campoy, Rosa María Calaf, Almudena Ariza, Carmen Sarmiento, Lina Morgan, Blanca Álvarez, Eva Nasarre, Bibiana Fernández, Pilar Sanjurjo, Mariví Romero, Paloma del Río, Elena Sánchez, Ana Blanco, María Escario, Malen Aznárez. .. among many others who fought to normalize the presence of women in front of the small screen.

22.00 / TCM

‘Good night and good luck’

Good night and good luck. United States, 2005 (93 minutes). Director: George Clooney. Cast: David Strathairn, Robert Downey Jr, George Clooney.

After Confessions of a dangerous mind George Clooney is directing his second feature film. A thriller Political denunciation shot in black and white about one of the most important political convulsions in the history of the United States: the confrontation that took place in the fifties between the journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator McCarthy, a prominent representative of the infamous hunting of witches.

22.00 / Telecinco

Halloween comes to ‘Nightmare in Paradise’

Daniela Requena or Marco Ferri: one of the two nominees will be expelled at the eighth gala of Nightmare in Paradise that Carlos Sobera will lead in connection with Lara Álvarez from Jimena de La Frontera. The verdict of Antonio, the caretaker, will be shown before the performance of the contestants in the new weekly task, whose theme has been linked to the All Saints holiday. The program will address the latest situations starring the contestants: how the arrival of the apprentices has changed the coexistence and altered the routines of the veterans in El Paraíso, the estrangement between Steisy, the new foreman, and Dani García, and the approaches between this contestant and the apprentice Bea Retamal and between Iván Molina and Daniela Requena, among others.

22.30 / Be Mad

‘Hot Shots’

Hot shots. United States, 1991 (81 minutes). Director: Jim Abrahams. Cast: Charlie Sheen, Valeria Golino.

funny parody of Top gun, among others, with poor quality but which was a high commercial success. The gag funny and bloody parodies follow one another throughout this entertaining film that is seen with pleasure and that featured a successful leading couple, Charlie Sheen and Valeria Godino. After its good reception, they shot a sequel that did not bear the desired results.

22.30 / Neox

‘Rocky’

United States, 1976 (114 minutes). Director: John G. Avildsen. Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers.

After several years going around numerous Hollywood production companies that did not trust this script, Sylvester Stallone released this film, which shows the story of Rocky Balboa, a humble boxer who came, in this first installment, to fight for the world championship . Oddly enough, this film got the oscars for best film and direction.

22.35 / The Sixth

Ana Pastor interviews José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero

Tonight in El objective, Ana Pastor will interview José Luis Rodríguez live a few hours after the 40th anniversary of the 1982 socialist victory. The former Prime Minister will tell the journalist where he was on that historic night and analyze how he has aged the PSOE in these forty years. The actor Antonio Resines will also sit on the set of ‘El Objective’. The former president of the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences and winner of a Goya award will speak with Ana Pastor about her long career in film and television, but also about current politics. As usual in ‘El Objective’ interviews, the actor will face his newspaper library… and the verification of someone who knows him well and who will monitor the actor’s answers.

22.35 / #0

A collapse in the Suez Canal

On March 23, 2021, the 400-meter-long cargo ship Ever Given was trapped in the Suez Canal after a heavy sandstorm. This caused a serious crisis in world trade, and after almost a week of effort and uncertainty, she was finally refloated and ungrounded. this documentary, Collapse in the Suez Canal, Investigate the origins of this epic mishap, chronicling the rescue step-by-step. Through archive footage, CGI techniques, and interviews with those on the front lines, it recreates what happened on those days on the channel. Reveal how an innovative combination of technology and brute force ultimately saved the ship.

22.45 / Four

‘The flight’

Flight. United States, 2012 (138 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Cast: Denzel Washington, John Goodman, Don Cheadle.

In his return to the real image after the applauded Christmas story, Robert Zemeckis sets his sights on a pilot who makes an impossible landing and saves the lives of his passengers. But an investigation reveals that he did it despite an excessive rate of alcohol and cocaine. As almost always, the work of Denzel Washington cannot be faulted (his portrayal of him earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination), although the story is predictable and moralistic, speech about redemption included. It’s not a work of art, but…

22.45 / Antenna 3

Joaquin, now an actor

After the good audiences of his first three installments, with Dabiz Muñoz, Rosario Flores and Pablo Motos, Joaquín Sánchez will try his luck in a new professional challenge: becoming an actor. The soccer player will try to carve out an artistic future for himself with the actress Ana Milan in this new installment of Joaquin, the rookie. José Corbacho, Melani Olivares and Alex O’Dogherty, actors and companions of the interpreter, will review the most surprising anecdotes of their respective careers, while Joaquín prepares to debut in one of the most famous scenes of the film Pulp Fiction.

0.51 / AXN White

‘Hannibal’

United States, 2001 (130 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Ray Liotta, Gary Oldman.

It has been 10 years since Hannibal Lecter escaped from the hospital. He now lives quietly in Florence under the identity of an aspiring director of an art museum. But agent Starling (Julianne Moore) will disturb his tranquility. A remarkable sequel to The silence of the lambs in which the always effective Anthony Hopkins shone again.

2.39 / TCM

‘The bodyguard’

The bodyguard. United States, 1992 (124 minutes). Director: Mike Jackson. Cast: Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, Gary Kemp.

Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay for this very famous, but weak, film that, in the hands of an unknown Mick Jackson, did not respond to the expectations created. A good screenwriter and well-known protagonists were not enough to raise a film that vaguely reminds us in its plot of Ridley Scott’s The Shadow of the Witness and whose main interest is focused on the songs of Whitney Houston, which is not saying much. Misleading and failed production but that has its audience.

