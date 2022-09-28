What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | TV

9.00 / Disney+

Jeff Bridges is ‘The Old Man’

Disney+ premieres The Old Man, eight-episode series based on the best-seller namesake of Thomas Perry and centered on Dan Chase (whom he brings to life in a role that Jeff Bridges accurately dominates), a retired former member of the CIA who lives on the fringes of society. With the reappearance of a killer known to Chase, the old agent realizes that in order to secure his future, he must come to terms with his past. When Dan Chase comes out of hiding from him, FBI Deputy Director of Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called in to hunt him down due to his complicated past with the fugitive. The authorities never thought apprehending Chase would be such a difficult task, so they send Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly skilled special ops contractor, after him.

14.45 / AXN White

‘self defense’

The Rainmaker. United States, 1997 (129 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Cast: Matt Damon, Danny DeVito, Jon Voight.

After looking unluckily for funding for his projects, Francis Ford Coppola shot this commissioned film, in which he adapts a novel by John Grisham. Very interesting denunciation of the power of large companies in the United States, corruption and lack of values, which despite the topics of the plot -the eternal fight of David against Goliath-, achieved good results thanks, among other things, to the successful work by Matt Damon and the soundtrack composed by Elmer Bernstein.

16.00 / Be Mad

‘The President and Miss Wade’

Theamericanpresident. United States, 1995 (108 minutes). Director: Rob Reiner. Cast: Michael Douglas, Annette Bening, Richard Dreyfuss, Michael J. Fox.

Now, Michael Douglas gets into the shoes of the president of the United States and Annette Bening in that of an environmentalist with whom the president falls in love. This is the plot of a nice romantic comedy, directed with great skill by Rob Reiner (Some good men Y misery). Very nice.

16.59 / AXN White

‘Intolerable cruelty’

intolerable cruelty. United States, 2003 (95 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Cast: George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geoffrey Rush.

After a few years parked, this project promoted by George Clooney, star of the film with Catherine Zeta-Jones, jumped to the big screen with the always surprising Coen brothers in this intelligent comedy that satirises marriage, the legal system , money and appearances.

17.05 / Movistar Drama

‘Zodiac’

United States, 2007 (158 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr.

The almost always controversial David Fincher (Panic Room, Seven Y Fight club) was based on two novels by Robert Graysmith to chronicle the crimes of one of the greatest serial killers in history and that, today, remain unsolved. A prodigy of dramatic tension that moves between the opinions of the thriller and the police report. Essential.

17.43 / TCM

Mulholland Drive

United States, 2002 (150 minutes). Director: David Lynch. Cast: Naomi Watts, Laura Elena Harring, Ann Miller.

After the applause A true story, David Lynch returns to the usual nooks and crannies of his filmography to go on an oneiric journey through the dreams of two women who meet by chance. Palme d’Or for best director for a film that has a great first part, but later loses part of that quality.

20.21 / Hollywood

‘Sleepy Hollow’

United States, 1999 (97 minutes). Director: Tim Burton. Cast: Christina Ricci, Johnny Depp, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon.

The always surprising Tim Burton once again demonstrated that after Ed Wood he was still in a state of grace with this gothic horror tale, seasoned with very successful touches of comedy and a careful setting. Inspired by the famous story by Washington Irving, it tells the story of a New York police inspector who goes to a remote town, Sleepy Hollow, to investigate the macabre murders committed by a legendary headless horseman.

21.45 / Antenna 3

María Becerra, guest in ‘El hormiguero’

One of the most followed singers and songwriters of the trap and urban genre in Argentina, Mexico, Peru and Spain, María Becerra, will be the new guest of The anthill. The artist, who is in Spain to present her Animals Tour 2022will bring his new solo single, entitled Automatic. With Pablo Motos he will talk, among other topics, how he began his career on YouTube, where he shared his songs and his talent. His channel accumulated more than three million subscribers and on Instagram it has already exceeded ten million.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘The Medium’

Thailand, 2021(131 minutes). Director: Banjong Pisanthanakun. Cast: Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sawanee Utoomma, Sirani Yankittikan.

With a certain resemblance (from the use of the lens of a camera and that mockumentary air) to films like The Blair Witch Project, Paranormal Activity either REC lends itself to this curious story directed by the Thai Banjong Pisanthanakun and that follows the strange behavior of Mink, the niece of a shaman who lives in the Isan area, in northern Thailand. A terrifying delirium that, despite its unnecessary duration, is overwhelming. Also, she doesn’t lack the necessary dose of scares from her.

22.00 / DKISS

New season of ‘What a family!’

After five years sharing their lives at DKISS, they have become one of the most beloved families by the public. Tonight the Johnstons open the door of their home in the new season of What a family! New challenges that they face with the lessons of life and humor that characterize them so much, and with daily demonstrations that nothing prevents them from living in a big way. With Elizabeth settled in her new home, it’s Anna’s turn, getting a full-time job and a new flat. Both must get used to this new stage away from their parents, while Jonah has more pressure than ever to leave the family home as well, now that the ultimatum his parents gave him to move in 3 months is about to end.

22.25 / The 1

The story of a fairy princess

Fabiola de Mora y Aragón was a true unknown until her engagement to King Baudouin of Belgium was announced. Months later, she became queen. In Blood ties Viewers will witness that story with never-before-seen private footage that the family has wanted to share with the show. Her story is that of a fairytale princess and the program uncovers the ins and outs of Fabiola and Balduino’s first meeting and of a love story that brought together two soulmates and made headlines and covers. The documentary also addresses the figure of the wayward brother, Jaime de Mora y Aragón, who years later would become an icon of the Marbella jet set, an atypical, friendly and cheeky aristocrat, king of all parties, who betrayed his sister by selling his diary before the wedding. Alfredo Amestoy, Jaime Peñafiel and Inocencio Arias illustrate the story with anecdotes lived in the first person. Together with Esperanza Aguirre, Father Ángel, Hubertus de Hohenlohe and the stylist Nacho Montes.

22.30 / The Sixth

Far right special in ‘The objective’

Ana Pastor travels to Italy to interview the Italian writer and journalist Roberto Saviano, threatened with death by the Italian camorra and now persecuted by the extreme right in Italy. Just a few hours after election night, Saviano talks with El objetive about how Meloni’s voters have “invited” him to leave the country and what are the reasons that have pushed Italians to make Meloni the most voted option. To get to know the extreme right in Europe better, the program reviews its communication strategies, its weight on social networks such as YouTube, as well as the keys to its discourse and how its disinformation manual works.

22.30 / #0

Joan Roca, guest in ‘Five forks’

Tonightfive forks reaches the halfway point of the season with a very tight result. Juanma Castaño and Miki Nadal face each other again cooking haute cuisine dishes. On this occasion, the award-winning chef Joan Roca proposes to prepare a dish whose main ingredient is the sardine. Carlos Latre and Edu Soto are the fucking guests. Both teams will have to deal with some complications that will arise during the cooking.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Special night ‘The gypsy bride’

After its notable reception at ATRESplayer PREMIUM, on a special open night, the first installment of the gypsy bride, a series presented last week at the San Sebastian International Film Festival and starring Nerea Barros, who plays a veteran homicide inspector from the BAC (Brigade for Analysis of Cases) obsessed with solving her own horror and who, in the pain of the Macaya family, parents of two young women murdered six years apart, is sadly reflected. She and her team are in charge of looking for the person responsible for a macabre ritual. Tonight, in the first chapter, the body of a young gypsy girl dressed as a bride is found in an abandoned country house. Inspector Elena Blanco, a woman marked by the disappearance of her son years ago, takes charge of the case. Zárate, the Homicide inspector who found the young woman, joins the team. They soon discover that the young gypsy is Susana Macaya, Lara’s sister, murdered under the same macabre ritual six years earlier. Will there be an innocent in jail?

22.50 /Four

‘Red Sparrow’

Red Sparrow. United States, 2018 (139 minutes). Director: Francis Lawrence. Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Charlotte Rampling.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and Australian actor Joel Edgerton are the more than correct protagonists of this intense and absorbing espionage intrigue directed with a steady hand by Francis Lawrence. All adorned with a plot full of lies, a lot of suspense and abundant doses of sensuality.

23.45 / Movistar Festival of San Sebastian

‘Be unfaithful and don’t look with whom’

Spain, 1985 (88 minutes). Director: Fernando Trueba. Interpreters: Ana Belén, Carmen Maura, Antonio Resines.

Funny comedy of entanglements mounted (directed and written) by Fernando Trueba from an original by the English playwrights Ray Conney and John Chapman. A dynamic film full of attractive characters that forged much of its quality in a good script and a balanced leading cast led by the always effective Ana Belén and Carmen Maura. One of the biggest commercial successes of Spanish cinema of its decade.

0.05 / Movistar Classics

‘witness for the prosecution’

Witness for the prosecution. United States, 1957 (112 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Cast: Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich, Charles Laughton, Elsa Lanchester.

Another of the excellent works of the inimitable Billy Wilder. On this occasion he adapts a work by Agatha Christie, with his usual doses of intrigue and emotion that grow as the action unfolds and that leads to an ending that is as unexpected as it is suggestive. His glamorous cast, notably the impressive work of Charles Laughton, does the rest.

1.50 / Hollywood

`Saving Private Ryan’

United States, 1998 (162 m.). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore, Jeremy Davis, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg, Ted Danson.

Without a doubt, one of the great war productions in the history of cinema and one of the most violent and stark portraits of World War II. In it, the king Midas of cinema, Steven Spielberg, does, as happened in Schindler’s List Y The Sun’s empire, a deep reflection on this armed conflict following the best tradition of war cinema with deep anti-war convictions. Splendid cast, led by an impressive Tom Hanks, for an Oscar-winning film that achieved resounding success around the world and with which Spielberg pays tribute to those who participated in that war. Very good.

