What to watch today on tv: Wednesday, September 7

We say goodbye to Omar Montes, Ana Mena and the Camela Duo, the jury for this season of ‘Idol Kids’ that is ending and that will leave us with a winner. Are you going to miss it?

‘The Mallorca Files’ returns with an exciting new chapter this week. If action is your thing, you can watch ‘Operation Swordfish’ with Halle Berry and John Travolta. Do you know what you’re going to tune in tonight?

‘Idol Kids’ on Telecinco at 9:55 p.m.





After a summer full of emotions and a lot of talent, the jury of ‘Idol Kids’ says goodbye to us, but not before giving us a heart-stopping final gala. Who will be consecrated as the winner of this edition of the children’s talent of the moment?

‘The Mallorca Files’ on Antena 3 at 10:45 p.m.

Miranda Blake and Max Winter will continue to face the most tricky cases in Mallorca. In today’s episode, the agents will have to face a new puzzle against the clock.

‘Operation Swordfish’ on La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.

You have to see this movie just for the combination of great actors: Hugh Jackman, John Travolta and Halle Berry. A computer expert who has just been released from prison receives a complicated request from a terrorist… Their union will be little more than explosive.