What to watch tonight: “Clickbait” and “The Minamata case”

Two proposals from Pantheon’s column dedicated to cinema: here are the technical data sheets of the Netflix series “Clickbait” and of the Sky Original film “The Minamata case”.

Clickbait

The cinematic proposal of Giorgia Preti

It is a miniseries, of American and Australian production, released on Netflix in August 2021. Written by Tony Ayres and Christian White, the eight episodes of the TV series have been directed by various directors.

Criticism

While in the United States, on the Rotten Tomatoes website, critics reviewed it negatively with a 55% approval rating, in Italy the miniseries was more appreciated: on the cinematographe.it website it was rated with 3.8 stars out of 5.

Plot

The TV series is about the disappearance of a man, Nick Brewer (played by Adrian Grenier), a family man and loving brother, kidnapped by strangers. On the morning of the disappearance, a video appears on a website in which Nick, bleeding, shows two signs: on the first it says “I abuse women”, while on the second it says that, at five million views, gonna die. Nick’s sister Pia (played by Zoe Kazan), who sees the video by accident, sets off with her brother’s wife to look for him and alerts the police. Meanwhile, Nick appears in a second video with another sign that reads “I killed a woman”. Views continue to rise and quickly reach five million. The desperate search conducted by Nick’s family and the police continues desperately, but not everything is as it seems and disturbing details begin to emerge from the investigation.

Curiosity

The miniseries, divided into eight episodes, analyzes the personality of all those involved by dedicating an episode to each of them in which the story is told from their own point of view.

The title refers to the term “clickbait”, translated into Italian as “click catcher”, usually referring to videos.

The entire TV series winks at another Netflix creation: “Black Mirror”, both for the script and for the nature of the topics covered.

Thematic observations

The TV series is organized in an optimal way: nothing is left to chance, just as every detail is analyzed by both the protagonists and the spectators, who find themselves articulating hypotheses and looking for the culprits. Very important is the single analysis of the characters, which is also done through flashbacks inserted correctly within each episode.

To close the circle of the reasons that make this miniseries an excellent proposal by Netflix is ​​the topicality of the topics covered: we talk about the dangers of social media, the speed with which a person can be judged and pilloried by the media without know nothing of his life. The dark side of the web is explored, with all its pitfalls and weaknesses, which are often abused.

The Minamata case

Samantha De Bortoli’s cinematic proposal

Directed by Andrew Levitas (2020), based on the true story told in a book written by photographer Eugene Smith and his wife Aileen Mioko Smith. In the cast, Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Minami Hinase, Bill Nighy, Jun Kunimura and Tadanobu Asano. Available on Sky.

Plot

1971, Kumamoto Prefecture. We are in the south of Japan in a village mainly inhabited by fishermen: Minamata. Bringing the viewer here is Johnny Depp, in the role of the American photojournalist Eugene Smith, known throughout the world for his reports on the Second World War published by the magazine “Life”. The protagonist, addicted to alcohol and controversial towards everyone, is informed by the translator Aileen Mioko of numerous cases of mercury poisoning among the Japanese villagers. Sent by the director of “Life” Bob Hayes, the photographer leaves for the Rising Sun and begins to film and document the deformities and the devastating effects caused by the industrial waste spills of the Chisso giant, responsible for the so-called “Minamata Syndrome”. Smith’s reports, between light and shadow, will strengthen the voice of the local community, managing to force Chisso to compensate the families and victims of this terrible disease.

Awards and criticism

The review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes reports an appreciation score of 73% from critics, while 92% from the public.

Curiosity

“Minamata Syndrome” is a neurological disease caused by mercury. Symptoms include loss of muscle coordination, paraesthesia in the hands and feet, impaired vision, hearing and speech damage. In extreme cases, it can lead to coma and death.

The disease was discovered in 1956. The cleaning of the area, following the report by Smith and the conviction of compensation from Chisso, began in 1977, but the waters were considered safe only in 1997. More than 2,265 people have today contracted the syndrome and 1,784 died.

The symbolic photograph of the Minamata disaster, also shown in a scene at the end of the film, is “Tomoko’s bathroom”. After Smith’s death, the Humanitarian Photojournalism Award was established in his memory.

Thematic observations

65 years after the events, the film reflects on one of the greatest environmental disasters ever and perhaps forgotten by many. Beyond the excellent interpretation of Depp, who falls into a character “on the fringes” and therefore similar to the roles usually held in other productions, the director’s goal is to tell the audience a heartbreaking historical fact in the most realistic way and snug as possible. A moving photograph of a tragedy that is still partially unsolved and, unfortunately, repeated in many other contexts around the world, as recalled by the roundup of photo news relating to environmental disasters in recent years at the end of the film.