What to watch tonight on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO and Disney +

The second season of Destiny: The Winx Saga it was launched a few weeks ago on the platform streaming. The fantasy and youthful tone series is based on the Italian animated series winx-clubby Iginio Straffi, and follows a group of six fairies as they learn to master their powers at the Alfea magical school.

summarymen:

Back to school, the new episodes of the fiction deal with situations of change for the protagonists: the burned ones are no more, Dowling disappeared and Silvia was imprisoned for treason. In turn, Bloom and his schoolmates venture into new romances and dangerous situations. Fairies have begun to mysteriously disappear at night, so there could be a threat lurking in the shadows. Together they will have to stop this evil force before it unleashes chaos in the Otherworld.

Duration: Two seasons

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video

The universe created by J. R. R. Tolkien marks his big return, although this time on television, after the brilliant film trilogies of The Lord of the rings Y The Hobbit. titled as the rings of powerthe series brings together all the fantastic elements of the literary saga.

Summary:

The plot of this new fiction is set in the period of the Second Age of Middle-earth, a time of peace and in which various races such as elves, dwarves, men and hobbits lived together. In this way, we are introduced to familiar characters and new ones who face the rise of the Dark Lord, sauron. “From the dark depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the awe-inspiring Isle-Kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that will live on long after. his departure”, reads the official synopsis.

Andor on Disney+

Cassian Andorhe was one of the characters that surprised in 2016 when the public met him through the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and after its success, the company decided to expand its universe and give it its own origin story, which premiered its first three episodes this week.

Summary:

The Andor series will explore a new perspective on the galaxy of starwarsfocusing on the journey of Cassian Andor to discover the difference it can make. The series presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It is an era full of danger, deceit and intrigue where Cassian he will embark on the path that is destined to make him a rebel hero. It is a series that explores Andor’s backstory, revealing what drew him to the Galactic Rebellion and how he evolved from a selfish nihilist to a selfless martyr.

Duration: 12 episodes

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix

Dahmer He was one of the serial killers with one of the most disturbing stories that most shocked the United States at the beginning of the 90s, to which a story was previously made. Now, Netflix premiered this sinister production that you won’t want to miss.

Summary:

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer horrifically claimed the lives of seventeen innocent victims. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, focusing on the neglected victims and their communities affected by the systemic racism and institutional failures of policing that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his crime spree, in sight for more than a decade, in which necrophilia and cannibalism fit.

Johnny vs Amber: The Final Judgment on HBO

Max Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Judgment – ​​Official Trailer – HBO

The most controversial trial of 2022 already has its own series and we recommend it for this Tuesday night.

Summary:

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were in all the headlines for separation and cross accusations. When Depp sued The Sun newspaper in London for defamation, a host of personal videos, recordings, texts and photos surfaced, leading to unprecedented exposure to the famously troubled marriage. Johnny Vs Amber: The Last Judgmentrecounts the defamation trial process that ended in favor of Depp and putting him back on Hollywood billboards.

Duration: 2 episodes

spencer in prime video

The Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana to life in this biographical drama from Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín that was one of the most talked about movies of the past year.

Summary:

Charles is openly cavorting with Camilla Parker-Bowles, forcing Diana to play the ruthless role of royal mistress and wife to the paparazzi who follow her every move. Will she stay here herself, at Sandringham, a burden to herself and the Crown? Or will she free herself and live her life as she wishes?

Duration: 2 hours

Saint on Netflix

Holy is an exciting and intriguing series of suspense and action, which sometimes resembles a horror that is ideal for this Sunday night.

Summary:

It tells the story of Santo, the world’s most wanted drug dealer whose face has never been revealed. Two policemen who are after him, Cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) and Millán (Raúl Arévalo), initially have radically opposite views, but they must learn to work together and understand each other if they want to solve the case and stay alive.

Duration: 6 episodes

The Batman on HBO Max

For this Saturday night and taking advantage of the World Batman Day under the slogan “The Batman Day”, we recommend the new adaptation of the DC Comics character and one of the most popular superheroes in the world.

Summary:

Batman is the secret identity of Bruce Wayne, a businessman who witnessed the murder of his parents when he was just a child, marking him deeply forever. This fact led Bruce to train himself to physical and intellectual perfection, donning a bat costume in order to fight crime. This is the story of young Wayne who has been a city hero for two years.

Duration: 3 hours.

Revenge now on Netflix

For this Friday night, we suggest the new Netflix original movie that will surely amuse you. Is named revenge now (Do Revenge).

Summary:

After a brief clandestine altercation, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) team up to get revenge on those who torment them. This is a Hitchcockian black comedy that features the scariest female leads: teenagers.