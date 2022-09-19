What to watch tonight on Prime Video

spencer

The Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana to life in this biographical drama from Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín that was one of the most talked about movies of the past year.

Summary :

Charles is openly cavorting with Camilla Parker-Bowles, forcing Diana to play the ruthless role of royal mistress and wife to the paparazzi who follow her every move. Will she stay here herself, at Sandringham, a burden to herself and the Crown? Or will she free herself and live her life as she wishes?

Duration : 2 hours

Saint on Netflix

Two cops on opposite sides of the Atlantic embark on a frantic hunt for a ruthless international drug lord.

Holy is an exciting and intriguing series of suspense and action, which sometimes resembles a horror that is ideal for this Sunday night.

Summary :

It tells the story of Santo, the world’s most wanted drug dealer whose face has never been revealed. Two policemen who are after him, Cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) and Millán (Raúl Arévalo), initially have radically opposite views, but they must learn to work together and understand each other if they want to solve the case and stay alive.

Duration : 6 episodes

The Batman on HBO Max

First official trailer for the new adaptation of Batman starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves

For this Saturday night and taking advantage of the World Batman Day under the slogan “The Batman Day”, we recommend the new adaptation of the DC Comics character and one of the most popular superheroes in the world.

Summary :

Batman is the secret identity of Bruce Wayne, a businessman who witnessed the murder of his parents when he was just a child, marking him deeply forever. This fact led Bruce to train himself to physical and intellectual perfection, donning a bat costume in order to fight crime. This is the story of young Wayne who has been a city hero for two years.

Duration : 3 hours.

Revenge now on Netflix

Black comedy, where Camila and Maya will have a couple of really terrifying characters.

For this Friday night, we suggest the new Netflix original movie that will surely amuse you. Is named revenge now (Do Revenge).

Summary :

After a brief clandestine altercation, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) team up to get revenge on those who torment them. This is a Hitchcockian black comedy that features the scariest female leads: teenagers.

Duration : 2 hours

The sins of our mother on Netflix

Sins of our mother – trailer

For tonight on Netflix, we suggest a fascinating documentary miniseries titled The sins of our mother (Sins of Our Mother).

Summary :

A devastating storm. A kidnapped girl. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with her mysterious neighbor (Allison Janney) to hunt down the kidnapper. A journey that will test your limits and bring to light unspeakable secrets from the past.

episodes : 3

Duration : 50 min.

