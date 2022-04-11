What training does an IoT engineer need and what is his job?

But beyond studying a specific career, an IoT engineer can specialize through courses and masters. For example, a master’s degree in network systems to be able to configure hardware in IoT projects or in cybersecurity, to keep data protected at all times.

Its duties

After explaining what are the necessary studies to become an IoT engineer, we are going to talk about what functions would you have to perform. Keep in mind that it is a very flexible profession, which requires carrying out varied activities and also being updated to adapt to new times.

Device Integration

One of its functions is to seek integration between devices. We are surrounded by devices connected to the Internet, such as a computer, a television, a hard drive that connects to the router… What an IoT engineer is looking for is to find an integration between all these devices.

In this way we can have a greater control over information on the network, as well as use multiple functions offered by each device. For example, being able to manage from a tablet the information recorded by a temperature sensor or a smoke detector.

develop projects

It will also be in charge of developing projects for create IoT devices and achieve that integration that we mentioned. This requires a series of well-defined guidelines and a process that is neither quick nor easy to carry out. Many parties will come into play here, both workers and at a technological level.

Therefore, the function is to be able to develop those projects aimed at being able to capture a script with guidelines to follow. This process will be more or less complex depending on the final objective, so the projects can be very varied.

Monitor device startup

Any project, any manufacturing of a device, will require a monitoring and supervision. That is another function that you will have to perform. It consists of verifying that each of the parts of that project is carried out correctly and that there are no errors that could compromise the project.

In the event that any difficulty arises, something that goes out of the script, he is in charge of looking for a possible solution. This way you can get that IoT equipment you’re developing to a proper end.

Analyze the data

One more task that an IoT engineer performs is that of analyze all data. Any type of information related to the development of a device, statistical data on use, characteristics… All this is analyzed to adapt it to the needs and to also be able to implement possible improvements.

Data analysis is essential when manufacturing computer equipment. Even more so when it is something that in turn is going to be integrated into many other devices and have access to the network.

research trends

Another function that the IoT engineer also performs is to investigate new trends and be familiar with the current technological changes. Everything related to the Internet of Things is growing at a very fast pace. Every year we see new devices and interconnected systems that can make many things easier both at home and at business.

The mission in this case is to collect information on what the current trends are and how to create devices that adapt to them. In this way they can offer new products to customers and always be up to date.

Profile and knowledge

What profile should an IoT engineer have? must be a Creative personwith analytical capacity and know solve possible errors That appear. It is important that you have an understanding of electrical engineering, software, and extensive knowledge of how sensors work, how devices communicate with each other, and how to implement all of this in real life.

It is also interesting that it has wide network knowledge and its operation. After all, it is the basis of the Internet of Things devices and there are many alternatives that are going to be offered to users. Therefore, knowledge of home automation networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and other similar protocols, is very important.

Another important aspect in terms of knowledge is to know some programming languages. JavaScript and Python are especially useful, but many others can be interesting to have a more complete profile.

An issue that is equally in demand in this type of profession is to have knowledge in Informatic security. Know how to detect and evaluate possible vulnerabilities, know everything related to key encryption, device encryption and prevent an attacker from entering an IoT device.

Extensive knowledge of operating systems such as Linux or Windows is also very useful. Especially Linux is a basic pillar for many IoT projects and it is convenient to know very well how the different tools that are installed in this OS work.

In short, if you are wondering what it takes to be an IoT engineer or what its functions are, in this article we have tried to explain the basics. It is a profession that is undoubtedly of great importance today, but it will be even more in demand in a few years as Internet of Things devices advance and the range of possibilities becomes ever wider.