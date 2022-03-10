What type of exercise is best for you to have a good physical condition?

Today we no longer talk about the benefits of cardiorespiratory exercise (in which large muscle groups are used for various periods of time, for example swimming, running, walking), but about the wonders of strength exercises (which involve overcoming a resistance with muscular action, for example, lifting weights). It’s what’s trending in exercise. However, that changes with the times. In the 1970s, jogging (running) was considered the best exercise to stay active and healthy, by the 1980s aerobics were spoken of as the ideal physical activity, and in the 1990s muscle strengthening linked to practices such as calisthenics (bars and even acrobatics in public parks resisting the weight of one’s own body). This is briefly reviewed by Julio Bermúdez, a sports doctor linked to the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, who reiterates that these are fashions that come and leave the fitness world from time to time. “More recently, CrossFit has been incorporated, which has large strengthening components (strength) and small cardiorespiratory ones.” These trends are often accompanied by advertising initiatives for people to adhere to. Now, to what extent should we let ourselves be guided by them? Faced with the current dichotomy (cardio vs. weights), the position of the experts consulted is clear: both types of exercise are essential in training, they depend on you. By itself neither is enough to have a healthy weight, and both must even be incorporated into a nutritional plan. “Cardio exercises are the ones that use the most energy (calories) and strength exercises are important to maintain muscle mass, because with any weight loss, muscle is lost,” adds Bermúdez. The latter (the loss of muscle mass) can make you more prone, among other things, to fractures or joint injuries, hence the importance of avoiding it.

According to Jorge Márquez (@_mentedeportiva), a professor at the Institute of Physical Education and Sports at the University of Antioquia, strength training has not been shown to be superior to cardiovascular training or vice versa. “Both have great benefits, including in reducing mortality.” The particularities in terms of intensity in each one should be adopted according to the individual, their characteristics and the objectives they are pursuing. What is important More than listening and following trends, the important thing is to adopt routines and exercises that fit your goals and needs. If you just want to stay healthy, for example, and avoid chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, Bermúdez says that in most populations it can be achieved by following the recommendations of the World Health Organization and doing at least 30 minutes of physical activity five times a day. week. “It can be walking or jogging, adding strengthening exercises (that involve strength) and flexibility (stretching). It has been proven that this has effects on greater survival.” If, on the other hand, your physical activity is aimed at managing existing medical conditions (if you already have diabetes, obesity, heart or lung problems), the strength component will be the most appropriate to start training. “Many of these patients have limited movement and have lost strength, so the management is done on that side without being the only one. It also includes a cardiorespiratory, flexibility and weight control part”, concludes Bermúdez. control weight If your objectives are aimed at losing excess body fat, you should not cling to trends that affirm that something is “better”, emphasizes the teacher Márquez, “that can be reductionist, you have to specify who you want to control the weight, if that person is obese or not, whether or not they have chronic diseases, whether they are young or old”.