What type of radiation am I exposed to when I use the cell phone?

A woman talks on her cell phone Friday in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban state company Etecsa and the US firm IDT closed negotiations to sign a telecommunications agreement. Alexander Ernest EFE



Read this article on The Conversation.com

No technological advance has had a growth in use as fast as mobile telephony in the last 25 years. With consequent exposure to radio frequency (RF) and extremely low frequency (ELF) electromagnetic fields. To make matters worse, the confinement associated with the covid-19 pandemic has increased the hours of exposure to multimedia and mobile devices in both adults and minors.

The point is that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified in 2011 the RF emitted by mobile phones as a possible carcinogenic agent, based on the fact that there is limited evidence of carcinogenicity in humans and without being sufficient in studies of animal experimentation. To what extent can we then be calm watching our children use the mobile?

What kind of radiation am I exposed to when I use the mobile phone?

In biomedicine, radiations are divided into two main types according to the energy they are capable of transmitting: ionizing and non-ionizing.

The causal association between exposure to ionizing electromagnetic radiation (X-rays, for example) and cancer is widely described and accepted. It should be noted that the accepted exposure limits to ionizing radiation for people have been lowered several times over the past century, as evidence on its effects has accumulated.

However, mobile phone radiation is non-ionizing and is in the range of radio frequencies that are primarily used for telecommunications applications, such as mobile phones, televisions, and radio. When using the mobile phone, we are also exposed to extremely low frequency electromagnetic fields.

How is exposure to radio frequencies by mobile telephony quantified?

To understand the damage it can cause to the human body, one must first measure the amount of radiation energy that is absorbed by the body (absorbed dose). But, although the measurements of the absorbed dose are the starting point to determine the possible damages of the radiation, the interest is not so much the total energy deposited as the effect that this energy produces in living cells, which can be different according to the tissue.

The absorbed energy dose in the case of mobile phone use is calculated using a measurement called the specific absorption rate (SAR), that is, the amount of RF energy absorbed by the tissues, which is expressed in watts per kilogram of the body weight.

There is no causal relationship between mobile phone use and brain tumors

In the international study MOBI-Kids we have analyzed the relationship between the use of mobile and landline wireless phones and the risk of brain tumors in 900 young people (matched by sex, age and region with 1900 controls, that is, participants without the disease of interest, which in our study were young people with appendicitis) from 14 different countries, under the coordination of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).

The brain was chosen because it is the part of the body most exposed to radiation when using a mobile phone, and children and young people could be more susceptible.

The distance from the mobile to the brain during calls is relevant to accurately estimate RF and ELF exposure. For this reason, the study validated the information reported by the participants with the records of the telephone operators. It also collected relevant information to estimate the absorbed dose based on the type of device, the model of the mobile device to locate the antenna, the side of the head used to speak, the use of the telephone, the technology and the provider’s use bands. , etc.

Despite being the largest study to date, the research has found no causal association between brain tumors and lifetime use of these phones.

The results are consistent with current knowledge, as there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence that the levels of radiation emitted by mobile phones increase the risk of brain cancer. Research studies with experimental animals also do not offer consistent results to identify a clear mechanism of action.

It is logical to be alert

Every time a new and massive exposure to some substance, or radiation in this case, is introduced into society, disease registries are attentive to sudden changes in their incidence data.

For example, in the 20th century, a very clear correlation was observed between the increase in the frequency of smoking and the increase in the frequency of lung cancer separated by 10 years of latency. However, despite the fact that the number of mobile phone users and the length of calls have increased exponentially in the last 20 years, no great changes have been observed in the incidence of brain tumors in general.

The advantages offered by the use of mobile phones make it difficult in today’s society to recommend not having one. It should be noted that current 3G, 4G or 5G technology emits much less RF than previous technologies. In addition, mobile phones and other mobile communication devices are used less and less close to the ear, so the levels of exposure, both to the brain and to other tissues, have dropped a lot.

Added to this is that these devices are used for many hours as a screen, in data mode, to use social networks, send messages and do streaming. That greatly reduces exposure compared to calls in which we talk (and send information) much of the time. Do not forget that devices emit RF at the time information is sent, not when it is received.

Even so, the IARC classification of the RF emitted by mobile phones as “possible carcinogen” can be interpreted as a well-founded suspicion that it may cause cancer, although there is no evidence at the moment.

Those who want to reduce the risks to a minimum can reserve the use of mobile phones for shorter conversations, or only for times when a landline is not available. You can also use a terminal with a hands-free function, or resort to wired or wireless headphones, to move the phone away from the user’s head and thus reduce exposure to radiation from the mobile phone. And finally you can prioritize sending messages instead of making calls.

The growing and widespread use of mobile devices and the discovery and development of new technologies in the future make it necessary to respect the precautionary principle, promote the rational and safe use of mobile devices, and remain vigilant and researching.

This story was originally published on February 22, 2022 5:45 a.m.