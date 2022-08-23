What types of burns are there and how are they treated?

Almost all of us have experienced burn, of one kind or another, throughout our lives. These are particularly annoying and painful injuries, which also require special care to ensure that they heal properly.

What exactly is a burn and what types are there?

Specifically, by burn we mean certain types of injuries produced by the sun, hot liquids, steam, flames, chemical substances, incandescent materials and electricity mainly. For this reason, those that occur in the kitchen, for example, or sunburns are relatively common.

Depending on your severity, its cause and its locationburns can be fixed with simple first aid or they may require urgent medical attention.





For example, minor skin burns They don’t usually need emergency care, but they might if they occur in the eyes, mouth, or genitals, or if a young child or older adult has it.

Be that as it may, we can classify burns depending on its severity in four different degrees.

those of first grade They are superficial: they only affect the epidermis, the outer layer of the skin. They are recognized because the area appears red, dry and without blisters. These would be, for example, the usual sunburns.





those of second grade are those in which there is already damage to the lower layers of the skin. In this case, signs such as blisters, inflammation or intense pain may appear.

those of third degree, meanwhile, affect all layers of the skin and even the subcutaneous tissue. In this case, the affected area loses sensitivity and can appear white or black, with a charred appearance.

Finally, the burns fourth grade are those in which the injury affects internal tissues such as bones, tendons, muscles or organs. In this instance, the sensitivity usually fades completely due to damage to the nerve endings.





How are they treated?

As we pointed out, most of minor burns can be dealt with calmly at home. To do this, you need to know some basic first aid measures.

For example, it is necessary refresh the areaeg by placing it under cool (not cold) running water for a few minutes, or using a cool, damp cloth. Previously, it is recommended to remove rings or other tight elements, before inflammation appears.

Should be avoided in any case break the blisters, as doing so increases the risk of infection. If they break accidentally or on their own, it’s a good idea to thoroughly clean and disinfect the area.





Some lotions, such as those containing aloe veraThey can help combat dryness and provide some relief from burn symptoms.

Finally, it is considered appropriate cover the area to protect it from the outside elements (for example, by bandaging it) and to take, if necessary, over-the-counter pain relievers in the usual doses.

we shall seek medical helpOn the contrary, if we observe that the burns are deep (third and fourth degree and sometimes second degree); cause the skin to become rough; they have a charred appearance; affect an area greater than about 8 square centimeters; occur on the face, hands, feet, genitals, or mucous membranes; if they swell quickly; or if accompanied by smoke inhalation.