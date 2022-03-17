What upload speed do I have to contract

Both the upload speed and the download speed in the rate that we have contracted can be the same. This means that it is a symmetric fiber optic . On the contrary, the upload and download speed would be different in a connection with asymmetric fiber optics. Once the concept of what upload speed means has been clarified, let’s see which one is the most appropriate depending on what we want to do.

In your Internet connection, the contracted upload speed will influence all those services in which we are the ones who send the information through the Internet, that is, it is the speed with which we send and transfer data over the network . For example, when we send an email or a message through WhatsApp.

When contracting a fiber rate, there are many things that we must look at. Surely the first aspects to which we pay attention are the price and permanence, and then, if we can add mobile lines or a television service. However, one of the most important aspects that we have to take into account is the upload and download speed that they offer us. Today we will focus on the upload speed that you need to hire.

What upload speed is the most suitable

Here is the key type of use that we are going to give to the Internet. Depending on this aspect, you will have to take into account several things. You should know that the unit of measurement that is taken into account is the Mbps, which is neither more nor less transmission unit which is responsible for measuring the number of megabits that are transferred per second.

A good Internet connection is characterized by the connection speed, the intensity and quality of the signal we receive, the router and the connection material. Based on this, these are some of the common data to take into account to choose the upload speed that we must hire.

Speed ​​up to 10Mbps

This is a type of symmetric speed for a basic internet usage for those users who have enough with sending and receiving emails, downloading files sporadically or surfing the net. It is becoming less frequent but it still exists. With this speed, it is more than likely that we will not be able to play high-quality videos correctly, or even that it will be a problem to connect several devices at the same time. It can be a wise option if we are not going to make intensive use of the network.

Upload speed of at least 5 Mbps

An adequate upload speed if one of your priorities is to be able to upload content to your social networks. Suitable for uploading photosalthough not so much for videos, since this upload speed may not be enough and cause problems in the waiting time until they are finally uploaded.

Speeds of 3 Mbps, 5 Mbps and 25 Mbps

Very interesting if your motivation is to be able to watch content such as movies, series or streaming programs on paid platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max or Disney+ or on free platforms such as Pluto TV or Tivify. Depending on the quality at which we want to view the content One speed or another will be more suitable. For example, 3 Mbps is suitable for watching SD content on Netflix, 5 Mbps for HD quality, and 25 Mbps for Ultra HD or 4K quality content.

8Mbps speed

In this case we are talking about a suitable upload speed for those people who need make and receive video calls on a daily basis, either for their work or for their studies, to be in contact with their work team or attend online classes. Here that the upload and download speed is good is essential, since they are usually video calls in which several people participate.

Broadly speaking, these would be the upload speeds that we would have to take into account depending on the use we make of the Internet when contracting a fiber rate in your home.