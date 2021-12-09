what visits to do to prevent them

In general terms, the first eye check it should be done immediately after birth. In this phase it is especially important in the presence of maternal diseases in pregnancy, such as rubella or toxoplasmosis, hereditary diseases, complications during childbirth or in the case of premature birth.

Eyesight check at 4 months

It is good to check then what happens to the sight around the fourth month. In this phase the child can be stimulated to evaluate his ability to follow the movements of a finger and of to converge the eyeballs on objects at a short distance. The absence of this ability or the presence of tearing of an abnormal occlusion response to one eye require further investigation.

One-year vision check

In any case, the study must be done within the first year with an eye examination. This allows you to identify congenital diseases, such as cataracts, glaucoma, strabismus, etc. or in any case important vision defects.

What to do at home? Parents can evaluate the child’s behavior. First of all, I understand one eye at a time: if the child’s reaction is noticeably different, an equally different eye ability may be suspected.

Eyesight check at 3 years

We therefore arrive at the age of three. In this phase the specialist can recognize the possible presence of the so-called lazy eye, that is, an eye with a functionally reduced vision even in the absence of obvious disease. If left untreated, amblyopia can also lead to a permanent deficit.

Eyesight check in school age

At the beginning of school, control is important, because a visual impairment can affect the child’s behavior causing listlessness, inattention, difficulty or low propensity to study, eye redness and headaches.

Vision control during adolescence

At the beginning of adolescence the changes are very rapid and are not always perceived by the boys. During this period the myopia and for this the eye examination is important.

