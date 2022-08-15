What vitamins are essential for your well-being?

When summer arrives and, with it, the long-awaited vacations, we usually have more time to dedicate to ourselves. A take care of ourselves and pamper ourselves both inside and outa very important issue that, however, is not always possible to do with the hustle and bustle and stress of everyday life and work routine.

Taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be difficult if you know how. In fact, just let yourself be guided by the advice from our pharmacist to match the needs of each person and at all timesdepending on your lifestyle, your diet or even your life situation, whether due to age, pregnancy, menopause… And in this scenario, the pharmacy and parapharmacy vitamins, which are essential for the proper functioning of our body, since we cannot obtain many vitamins and minerals that we need through our usual diet, because sometimes they are not easily obtained through food or simply because we have intolerances that do not allow us to eat what is going to give us what our body precisely needs more. Faced with this circumstance of incompatibilities, lack of culinary skills or lack of time to organize, a good ally can be pharmacy and parapharmacy vitamins, which come to the rescue of both men and women, thanks to their composition specially designed to fill in nutritional deficiencies, essential vitamins and minerals for the proper functioning of the body.

However, there is so much variety on the market and there are so many myths in this regard, that it is common for many doubts to appear in this regard, hence the importance of being guided by pharmaceutical experts to know how to choose which ones are essential in our case.

In most cases, it is usually a good idea to include the intake of vitamin C in the daily routine, since it helps keep the immune system stronger. “In this case, Solaray Vitamin C is suitable for vegans, since it does not include yeast, milk, wheat, soy, gluten, egg, sugar, salt, nuts, artificial colors or preservatives,” he details. Paddle Navarro, pharmacist, nutritionist and Director of Business Strategy at Atida | Mifarma, who insists that “for all this it is ideal to protect us against colds and flu”, so it is advisable to start taking it now to be prepared for the start of the September routine. In this case, “50% of the product is released rapidly in the stomach (first stage), while during the second stage, the remaining vitamin C is gradually released over a period of more than 13 hours,” he says. Navarro, so its effectiveness is more durable.

more protected

If vitamin C becomes an essential of the daily routine Of any person, the truth is that vitamin D should not be lacking either, since it has been scientifically proven that it is very beneficial for health and for the prevention of diseases by activating our immune system. Specific, “Vitamin D contributes to the normal absorption and utilization of calcium and phosphorushelping to maintain normal bones and teeth, helps muscle function and also supports the proper functioning of the immune system, “says Navarro.

On other occasions, depending on the needs of each person, it may be advisable to take a multivitamin compound that complements all previous nutritional deficiencies, also when we face problems related to memory or neurology. Thus, in the reference online parapharmacy, Atida, it is possible to find a combination of vitamins, amino acids and ginkgo biloba extract that helps maintain the nervous system and psychological function in normal conditions.

And if what is needed is a combination of different vitamins, minerals and amino acids to combat fatigue, there is nothing better than opting for a multivitamin that helps activate energy metabolism and reduce weakness. In these cases, they usually contain antioxidants such as vitamin C and vitamin E that improve oxidative damage, making them an ideal complement.

When should they be taken?

►The use of pharmacy vitamins can be very appropriate in certain circumstances to combat fatigue, the weakness of our body or the nutritional deficiency of some substances due to poor nutrition.

►Always under pharmaceutical supervision, these types of supplements are indicated for people with significant nutritional deficiencies such as:

►Elderly people with difficulty eating a varied diet and, therefore, eating all kinds of food.

►Individuals with eating disorders who do not have a complete and healthy diet.

►Adults in a time of great physical or emotional exhaustion.

►People who want to improve their immune system after having an illness.

The showcase of Atida I Mifarma

►Balasense vitamin D3 1000 IU 90 pearls is a food supplement based on the form of vitamin D that is best assimilated by the body, D3 (cholecalciferol). Each capsule provides 1000 IU with its highly absorbed formula. It does not contain gluten or lactose and contributes to the absorption and normal use of calcium and phosphorus, helping to maintain normal bones and teeth.

vitamins for wellness PHOTO: Atida I Mifarma Atida I Mifarma

►The food supplement of vitamin C 1000mg Solaray 100 Comp Delayed Action helps to strengthen the defenses and the immune system, making it ideal for protecting us against colds and flu. It has been designed to dissolve in the body in a maximum time of 30 minutes and is suitable for vegans. In no case should the recommended daily dose be exceeded.

vitamins for wellness PHOTO: Atida I Mifarma Atida I Mifarma

►Solgar Neuro Nutrients 60 Capsules includes a combination of vitamins, amino acids and ginkgo biloba extract, which helps maintain normal nervous system and psychological function. Contains no sugar, salt, starch, gluten or dairy. This product is suitable for vegans, vegetarians and kosher and its capsules are easily absorbed.

vitamins for wellness PHOTO: Atida I Mifarma Atida I Mifarma

►Supradyn Energy Gummies Adults is a new and delicious way to take vitamins, which as a complement to the usual diet helps maintain energy and vitality throughout the day. Contains B vitamins (B2 and B6) that help reduce tiredness and fatigue, as well as antioxidants. It is indicated for active people and comes in candies of three flavors: raspberry, cherry and orange.

vitamins for wellness PHOTO: Atida I Mifarma Atida I Mifarma

Recommended place of purchase: www.atida.com/es-es