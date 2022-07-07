What was Amber Heard like before she was famous?

You could say that Amber Heard gained more popularity after his trial with Johnny Depp than throughout her acting career. The truth is that this does not mean that it is a good thing, since even the same movie star is quite clear that her career in the Hollywood industry is over.

The blonde Texas native began her acting career after dropping out of high school at age 17 and moving to Los Angeles. Her earliest work was in music videos, Kenny Chesney’s There Goes My Life and Eisley’s I Wasn’t Prepared. Until I can she got some small roles in television series like Jack & Bobby, in 2004, The Mountain during the same years and later in The OC in 2005.

Amber Heard in The O.C.

The film debut of Amber Heard it was with a minor role in the film friday night lights premiered in 2005. A year later he would get a leading role but it would be in a slasher movie, called All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, which was not known or relevant at all and which was only released in 2013.

His first major role was in the comedy Pineapple Expressin which he shared the cast with his faithful friend James Francowhich was talked about a lot in the trial against Johnny Depp. then they came Never surrender, The Informers Y contract marriagewhere he worked with Demi Moore and, according to critics, stole the film from him.

One of the most remembered interpretations of Amber Heardlong before being one of the stars of Aquamanwas his role in Diary of a seducerthe movie in which I would meet Johnny Depp And the one that would change his life forever. That production premiered in 2011 and was directed by Bruce Robinson.

At the time, heard She captured all the attention of the press for her peculiar beauty and for the chemistry she had with the protagonist of the film, which crossed the screen. What follows after that became very public knowledge thanks to the controversial trial.

Amber in her first movie, Friday Night Lights.

But perhaps many do not know, that as the father of Amber Heard he tamed horses, horseback riding is one of his great passions, along with some other sports that he practiced during his adolescence and childhood in Texas.