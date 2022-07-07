Entertainment

What was Amber Heard like before she was famous?

You could say that Amber Heard gained more popularity after his trial with Johnny Depp than throughout her acting career. The truth is that this does not mean that it is a good thing, since even the same movie star is quite clear that her career in the Hollywood industry is over.

The blonde Texas native began her acting career after dropping out of high school at age 17 and moving to Los Angeles. Her earliest work was in music videos, Kenny Chesney’s There Goes My Life and Eisley’s I Wasn’t Prepared. Until I can she got some small roles in television series like Jack & Bobby, in 2004, The Mountain during the same years and later in The OC in 2005.

