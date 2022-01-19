What was Angela Lansbury like as a young man? Absolutely beautiful!

Angela Lansbury is one of the most beloved and long-lived British actresses in the world, winner of the Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2014. But what was the legendary Angela Lansbury as a young man? Absolutely gorgeous!

Angela Lansbury is a true world icon of cinema and television. Her portrayal of ‘Lady in Yellow’ Jessica Fletcher launched her (belatedly) into the Olympus of the greatest Hollywood stars ever. But have you ever seen it as a young man? Fabulous!

Angela Lansbury is an Irish naturalized American actress. From the very beginning of his film career, he proved his immense talent by earning an Academy Award nomination for the film Anguish, of 1944, and a second nomination the following year for his interpretation of the sweet Sybil Vane in The portrait of Dorian Gray.

Throughout her long career, thanks to her great versatility, Angela has taken part in very different films: from westerns, to romantic dramas, to funny musicals. We remember, among others, Harvey’s girls, in which he starred alongside Judy Garland, The long hot summer, from 1958, which also starred Paul Newman and Orson Welles, and the smash Disney film Brass knobs and broomsticks of 1971.

In more recent years, Lansbury has taken part in the film Mr. Popper’s penguins, alongside Jim Carrey (2011). In 2018 we also saw her in the Mary Poppins sequel The Return of Mary Poppins, in which he starred opposite Meryl Streep, Dick Van Dyke and Emily Blunt.

Angela was also very active in the theater, her great passion. He trod the scenes until 2015, touring America on tour with his theater company.

But what was Angela Lansbury like as a young man?

Even as a young girl, Angela Lansbury had a very special charm, which captured the viewer’s attention.

The features of her face have allowed her to play characters of all ages. She often played the roles of the wife of actors much older than her. In some films, moreover, she has played the role of the mother of actors who are a little younger than her, if not peers.

READ ALSO–> Angela Lansbury, from “The Lady in Yellow” to the drama she experienced with her children

For example, ne The Three Musketeers in 1948 she played the role of the wife of King Louis XIII of France, then played by Frank Morgan, who was almost 30 years older than her at the time.

What can I say, Angela Lansbury is a real force of nature!