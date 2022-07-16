Entertainment

What was Angelina Jolie doing to see the Måneskin?

Over 70 thousand fans were present on the evening of Saturday 9 July 2022 to attend the concert by Måneskin at the Circus Maximus in Rome. Among them, there are also several VIPs, among which the presence of Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh.

Angelina Jolie at the Circus Maximus for the Måneskin

The arrival of Angelina Jolie at the Circus Maximus was filmed and broadcast on social networks by Rai Radio 1. The presence of the Hollywood star did not go unnoticed even by the others present at the concert and Jolie was immortalized in a myriad of shots, then published on social media, while she danced and cheered the Måneskins with her daughter Shilohhad with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolia in Rome to shoot Without Blood

Angelina Jolie is located in Rome for spin Without Bloodfilm based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco Without blood of which he is director.

Several VIPs present at the concert

Among the fans who came to attend the Måneskin show, also present was the registrar Gabriele Muccinothe actresses Anna Ferzetti, Claudia Potenza and Anna FogliettaThe actors Edoardo Leo and Riccardo Scamarcio and the comedian Valerio Lundini. Absent instead Giorgia Solerithe girlfriend of Damiano Davidas in isolation due to Covid.

