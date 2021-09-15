What was Anne Hathaway like in her very first film? Do you recognize it?

Today she is a tremendously talented Oscar-winning actress, but do you remember what Anne Hathaway was like in her very first film? Not everyone recognizes it!

Today she is an incredibly talented actress, a true Hollywood star who has proven to possess all the qualities worthy of an immensely successful performer.. Remember what Anne Hathaway was like in her very first movie? The beautiful actress, originally from New York, was consecrated to the fame and affection of the public thanks to this unforgettable film. Anne Hathaway has taken part in an untold number of extraordinarily successful film productions, from “The Secrets of Brokeback Mountain” to “Les Miserables”. She has also taken on the role of voice actress and has shown that she also has a wonderful voice. Remember which movie made her so famous? Not everyone recognizes it …

Read also: Bradley Cooper, do you know what the charming actor graduated from? Surprising background

Anne Hathaway, do you remember her in her very first movie?

Well, maybe the title can help you out. Gorgeous Anne Hathaway made her big screen debut as a princess. You got it right: she was the protagonist of the magnificent “Pretty Princess” alongside the iconic Julie Andrews.

Loading... Advertisements

The story revolved around a very common teenager with typical age-related problems, who discovers that she is the heir to the throne of a fictional principality called “Genovia”. Having never known her father, Mia, as the protagonist is called, had no idea that she possessed royal blood or was destined to reign. She will thus begin to learn, from her grandmother, Queen Clarice, everything necessary to face her new role, although Mia is not so convinced that she wants to. Remember how sweet Anne Hathaway was in Pretty Princess? Here is a shot, do you recognize it?

There is a very nice anecdote related to the casting of the beautiful actress. Apparently Anne Hathaway fell off her chair during the audition, convincing the director that she was perfect for the role of shy and awkward Mia! A really funny background! And you, do you recognize the beautiful Anne Hathaway in sweet Mia?