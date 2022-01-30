What was Bloody Sunday, 50 years ago

The peaceful march through the city of Derry, Northern Ireland on Sunday, will follow the same roads chosen fifty years ago, on 30 January 1972, by the demonstrators attacked by soldiers of the First Battalion of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment. It was one of the worst massacres of civilians of the so-called “Troubles”, ie the period of violence between Northern Irish separatists and British unionists that ended only in 1998.

In Derry, the British military killed thirteen people and fatally wounded another.

At the time, the demonstrators were protesting against a special law enacted by the Irish unionist government – that is, in favor of the membership of Ireland in the United Kingdom, contrary to the pro-separatists – according to which the approval of the Northern Ireland Ministry of the Interior was enough to arrest opponents without trial and for an indefinite period.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about the Bloody Sunday as “one of the darkest days in our history” and said that “we must learn from the past, reconcile and build a prosperous and shared future”.

The soldiers were ordered to disperse the crowd, but suddenly they started shooting at her hitting 26 people, including five in the back as they tried to escape. Soldiers later reported hearing gunshots from demonstrators, but their statements were contradicted by those of many witnesses who said they saw no guns among the marchers.

The massacre greatly exacerbated the climate of tension between unionists and separatists, which had grown since the late 1960s in Northern Ireland. In particular the Bloody Sunday it favored the rise of the separatist terrorists of the IRA, who gained great support from the population. A first investigation, opened in the following weeks by the then British Prime Minister Edward Heath, exonerated the British authorities and soldiers of all guilt, but was later considered a cover-up of what happened.

In January 1998, then Prime Minister Tony Blair announced the opening of a new investigation – headed by Lord Saville of Newdigate – based on new evidence and testimony. The investigation lasted twelve years and cost 250 million euros. The 5,000-page report was presented on June 15, 2010 and established that all the people killed were unarmed, except for one boy, Gerard Donaghey, who probably had some paper bombs with him.

No demonstrator had attacked the soldiers in any way, so they fired first without any provocation and without even warning the crowd. Following the publication of the report, British Prime Minister David Cameron publicly apologized to those killed and their families for the UK’s behavior, saying that “the attack by soldiers on protesters was unjustified and unjustifiable” and that “none of the dead and wounded could be considered a threat ».