Entertainment

What was Brie Larson’s reaction to seeing the new Captain Marvel?

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 50 2 minutes read

The multiverse has shown with the latest productions that it has no limits and continues to expand adding new movies and series, as well as actors and characters that everyone wants to see on the screen. The last big premiere, in addition to Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, it was Ms Marvel, the fiction available on Disney Plus. This production featured Kamala Khan, the teenage fan of Captain Marvel who gains superpowers and will soon join Brie Larson in The Marvel’s. But this is not the only actress who assumed a role similar to that of Carol Danver.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a new Captain Marvel appeared to cause a furor among fans. The film directed by sam raimi and starring benedict cumberbatch Y elizabeth olsen first showed the illuminati from Earth-838. In this sense, the great theory that the Professor X, interpreted by Patrick Stewart, was back in Marvel, as well as certain winks originally presented in the series became reality What If…? and characters that fans have longed to see.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 50 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Brad Pitt forgets his battle with Angelina Jolie and buys a medieval mansion in California

1 min ago

“This club has good players but I will never play for them”

2 mins ago

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman’s tender anecdote with Chris Hemsworth and their children – CINEMABLEND

12 mins ago

Why The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ignored One Of The Books’ Most Interesting Characters – CINEMABLEND

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button