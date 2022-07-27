What was Brie Larson’s reaction to seeing the new Captain Marvel?

The multiverse has shown with the latest productions that it has no limits and continues to expand adding new movies and series, as well as actors and characters that everyone wants to see on the screen. The last big premiere, in addition to Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, it was Ms Marvel, the fiction available on Disney Plus. This production featured Kamala Khan, the teenage fan of Captain Marvel who gains superpowers and will soon join Brie Larson in The Marvel’s. But this is not the only actress who assumed a role similar to that of Carol Danver.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a new Captain Marvel appeared to cause a furor among fans. The film directed by sam raimi and starring benedict cumberbatch Y elizabeth olsen first showed the illuminati from Earth-838. In this sense, the great theory that the Professor X, interpreted by Patrick Stewart, was back in Marvel, as well as certain winks originally presented in the series became reality What If…? and characters that fans have longed to see.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

The one that caused the biggest stir was John Krasinski What Mr Fantastic, a role that has been speculated on for years. When Daniel Craig ultimately turned down the role of reed richardsthe actor of office joined the franchise surprisingly to steal the attention of viewers of Doc Strange 2. But it was not the only one. Besides the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor What Baron Mordon, also appeared Hayley Atwell What Captain Carter Y Anson Mount What BlackBolt.

what happened to Captain Marvel? On this occasion, the concept of the multiverse allowed us to show Lashana Lynch as the superheroine who was originally personified by Brie Larson. And it is that, it is worth remembering, in 2019 it premiered Captain Marvel, presenting the great ally of Nick Fury who shares her days with her friend, Mary Rambeau. In another universe, this woman was powerful enough to become a member of this group of heroes led by the Professor X.

Lashana Lynch in Dr Strange 2.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its legacy with the participation of Monica Rambeauhis grown-up daughter who appeared in WandaVision interpreted by Teyona Parris and who will also join the marvels. what did you think Brie Larson that his former partner becomes Captain Marvel? The truth is that she took it with great joy. Lashana Lynch He shared on his Instagram profile an image posing in his suit. Larson He was quick to comment: “Yes!!!”. Her support is absolute and fans hope to see her return, at least through flashbacks, in the sequel that will star Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton and is scheduled for release in 2023.