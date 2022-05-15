Entertainment

What was Cristiano Ronaldo’s heyday?

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 21 4 minutes read

New series on the side of 90min FR. We hear a word all the time getting into the discussions of football fans. “When he was at his prime…”. So we decided to go up the stream to its source. We invite you to discover or rediscover the most prosperous period of a football star. Let’s start right away with the cream of the crop, Cristiano Ronaldo.

UEFA Champions League"Real Madrid v Liverpool F.C."

The famous CR7 blonde highlights / VI-Images/GettyImages

Real Madrid obviously had a good formation. Big names like Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema or Raphaël Varane. A workforce focused on the talent of Cristiano Ronaldo. Since his departure, the Portuguese international has not found teammates cut out to play titles like them.

It was already and it is even more today the most successful club in the Champions League: 13 trophies. Suffice to say, that CR7 was evolving in an idyllic setting to perform. With such singular qualities, Ronaldo could only present himself under the best auspices.

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 21 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Met Gala 2022: Zendaya reveals why she will not attend the event and this is how fans reacted

16 seconds ago

To bathe or not to bathe (daily). That is the question

13 mins ago

Ronaldinho asks for time for Lionel Messi with PSG

15 mins ago

Conversations between friends HBO Max

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button