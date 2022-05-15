What was Cristiano Ronaldo’s heyday?

It was already and it is even more today the most successful club in the Champions League: 13 trophies. Suffice to say, that CR7 was evolving in an idyllic setting to perform. With such singular qualities, Ronaldo could only present himself under the best auspices.

No artificer has managed to do better than his 2014-2015 season in the history of Real Madrid: 61 goals (historic record) and 23 assists in 54 games. A historic exercise that the Madrid striker has never reproduced before or after. Note that these four seasons mark the most prolific era of the Quintuple Ballon D’Or.

Accurate statistics:

61 goals and 23 assists in 2014-15 (Real Madrid historic record)

51 goals and 15 assists in 2015-16

42 goals and 21 assists in 2016-17

44 goals and 8 assists in 2017-18

Cristiano Ronaldo can also boast of having largely participated in the coronation of his country at Euro 2016. The first title in the history of Portugal with a certain “CR7” as captain. Despite his injury in the final against France, his team won in extra time (1-0).

Trophies won:

Champions League : 2016, 2017 and 2018

League: 2017

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

European Supercup : 2017

Club World Cup: 2016 and 2017

Euro 2016 (voted 2nd best player of the tournament)

The best rewards:

International Sportsman of the Year 2014

Ballon D’Or 2014, 2016 and 2017

The Best 2016 and 2017

UEFA Best Striker of the Year 2016-17 and 2017-18

Only player in history to score at least one goal in all 6 UEFA Champions League group stage games: 2017-2018.

Became the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 450 goals in 438 games.

Quinas de Oro: 2016 and 2017

Zinedine Zidane : “He has played his entire career in this position (on the side). And of course, he will continue to score from this position. He is a phenomenon, he can play in other positions, but it is his natural position and it is from there that he has scored more than 400 goals. No one is doing better right now. “

Cristiano Ronaldo: “I don’t see anyone better than me. No footballer does things that I can’t do myself. There is no player more complete than me. People have the right to prefer Neymar or Messi. But I insist: there is no one more complete than me. (…) You will say that I have the boulard… But, when you are at the top, it is normal that you are criticized. (…) I am the best player in history, in good times and in bad times.”

A pinnacle is also that feeling that no matter what, Ronaldo can save you. In any situation, you can count on him.

His finest feats of arms:

Comeback against Wolfsburg thanks to a hat-trick on April 13, 2016

Injured, Ronaldo became an assistant to Fernando Santos in the Euro 2016 final with instructions for these teammates.

16 goals scored in the Champions League in 12 games during the 2015-2016 season (his record is 17 in 2013-2014)

Quadruple and an assist on 08/12/15 against Malmö in the Champions League (unheard of in C1)

Quintupled in La Liga on 5/04/2015 against Granada

Fivefold and an assist against Espanyol on 09/12/15

45 goals and 15 assists in La Liga in 2014-2015, a record for Real Madrid

Returned the highest in history against Gianluigi Buffon in Italy against Juventus Turin on April 3, 2018 in the Champions League semi-final

Robert Lewandowski was not playing for the European title with Bayern Munich and was a step below. The Polish international only equalized CR7 in the 2017-2018 season. Otherwise, the Bavarian striker was less decisive especially in the matches that matter. The Pulga was therefore the only player in the same rank as Ronaldo during his prime. A duel that unleashed social networks like experts for more than four seasons. The good old times…