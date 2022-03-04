What was done? Erika Buenfil looks 20 years younger with this change in her face | PHOTO

Erika Buenfil She has surprised her followers at the beginning of March with the images of her change of look that make her look twenty years younger. Although the actress did not specify if she underwent an aesthetic procedure, the truth is that she shows off her beauty in all its splendor.

The queen of TikTok He shared his new image design on his social networks. In the videos you can see Erika sporting a new haircut in the style of Rachel Green from Friends, but with bangs. His blonde mane She sports a straight hairstyle, which makes her look very fresh and youthful, far from her characteristic wave hairstyle and short hair that she kept for years.

The soap opera actress rose to fame in the 80s and 90s and was one of the most desired celebrities in Mexico thanks to her beauty and great talent. No one would have imagined that in this decade she would become the queen of TikTok in Mexico thanks to his great charisma and sympathy.

After the lack of work on television, and motivated by the confinement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Erika Buenfil started making content on the internet with a YouTube channel in which he taught cooking recipes. Later she opened her account. TikTok in 2018 and started uploading funny videos without thinking that it would become a phenomenon on the platform. Today it has more than 15 million followers in the social network.

Erika goodfil paved the way for TikTok for the segment of adults in Mexico who did not believe they had a place on the platform, considering that it was only a social network for the youngest.

This is what Erika Buenfil’s “new face” looks like this 2022:

With this change of look, Erika Buenfil shows that at 58 years old she is still one of the most beautiful women in the entertainment world in Mexico.