What was it about and what happened to Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tobey Maguire | Entertainment Cinema and Series

It was in 2007 that ‘Spider-Man 3’ was released and although critics and fans did not rate it as well as the previous ones (with 63% and 51% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes), it grossed 894.9 million dollars at the box office, for which Sony began planning a fourth installment.

What happened to Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 4’?

The production of the film began in 2008 with the director and Tobey Maguire as the protagonist; However, the problems of the previous film reappeared, because for the third installment, Sony and producer Avi Arad ordered the director to use Venom, although he wanted another villain.

As reported by Deadline in January 2010, Sam Raimi wanted John Malkovich to play the Vulture as the film’s villain, but Sony was insisting on Anne Hathaway in what is speculated to be the role of the Vulturess, instead of Felicia Hardy/Black Cat. In addition, the film was planned to be released in May 2011.

Thus, the director withdrew from the project, justifying that due to creative differences he could not meet the premiere date that the studio had planned. Given this, the executives of Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal and Columbia Pictures, Matt Tolmach, decided instead of continuing with the plans to make a “reboot” of the franchise.

“’Spider-Man 4,’ that’s what it was really about. I wanted to leave on a high note. I didn’t want to just make another tape that would work well. I had a very high standard in my mind. And I didn’t think I would be able to take that script to the level that I was expecting for the release date,” he confessed to Rolling Stone on April 30, 2022.

What was Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ about?

In an interview for ScreenRant in January 2022, writer James Vanderbilt confessed that the film’s script had been completed before the project was canceled in 2010.

The idea of ​​the film was that Peter and Mary Jane (Kristen Dunst) were trying to fix their relationship while dealing with the death of Harry Osborn (James Franco) in the previous film.

At the beginning of the film, a more experienced Spider-Man would be shown and with everything in his favor, stopping several villains such as Rhino, Shocker, Prowler and Mysterio, who was going to be played by Bruce Campbell, something that would reveal that his character in all three films it was always Quentin Beck in disguise.

“I miss the big cameo that we had designed for Bruce Campbell. (Mysterio) was one of the possibilities. We also had other things in mind, but that was one of them,” Raimi said in the interview with Rolling Stone.

As mentioned before, Spider-Man would face off against the Vulture as well, but he wouldn’t be the main villain, this role would fall to Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard with Dylan Baker again playing him and adding conflict for the hero as Peter saw him. as a mentor and almost another father figure.

“Well, I’d say I’m still the guy Peter Parker has to go to when he has questions; and try to help him. (…) Everything is in his head (Sam Raimi). So as long as the bright ideas keep coming out of him, I’m with him,” Baker said in an IGN interview in January 2007.

Will Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ ever come out?

Years after all the drama and with the appearance of Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in the MCU, the director spoke about the potential fourth installment and if there is still any chance of making it.

In an interview for ScreenRant on May 2, 2022, the director seems to have buried any possibility that the fourth film could see the light of day.

“I currently have no plans to do ‘Spider-Man 4.’ And they’re so successful with the new Spider-Man series that I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not. I haven’t tried to do it.”