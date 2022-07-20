What was Kara Killmer doing before playing Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire?

Sylvie Brett became one of our favorite characters in Chicago Fire, her interpreter, actress Kara Killmer, knew how to earn the respect and love of her peers and, although her work received great recognition, it was not the initial idea in her career. . However, everything was guiding her so that her success would come that way.

In chicago fire, Sylvie Brett is a paramedic assigned to Ambulance 61, the character was introduced during season 3 as a replacement for Leslie Shay (Lauren German) after her terrible death in the plot. Originally from Indiana, Brett quickly proved herself to be a competent paramedic in the field. She is played by actress Kara Killmer.

Since his arrival on the program, Killmer thanked the good work environment, «It is a group of people as loving, as sweet. We are 12. It’s a big group, and no one is a diva. Everyone has a good sense of humor, it’s the thing to have when you’re freezing your butt off (Chicago Weather). You have to laugh. We are very lucky.”

Kara Killmer in If I can Dream

But the story of the actress could be another, she came too late to get one of the roles of her dreams: Elizabeth Swann in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, which was left to her colleague Keira Knightley. Killmer’s career in Hollywood had yet to take off when she joined the cast of “If I Can Dream,” a web series that followed a group of talented young people seeking stardom. Viewers were able to watch her get an acting education as she shared space with roommates, including one of Miley Cyrus’ exes, singer Justin Gaston.

Kara’s first major acting role came in 2011 when she appeared in the television series “Scary Tales.” The show featured reenactments of early versions of fairy tales, which were much darker before they got the Disney treatment. Killmer played the long-haired maiden Rapunzel.

The path was still marked for the actress, because if the projects she longed for had been given, she would not have ended up in ambulance 61. «Hello everyone! I just auditioned for the part of Grace Kelly, it went well,” she wrote on Facebook in January 2012. Killmer didn’t share any more details about the project, but a few months later, it was revealed that Nicole Kidman had been cast in “Grace of Monaco” as the silver screen star who marries a prince.

Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey in Chicago Fire

Kara Killmer He landed a role in the 2013 TV movie “Horizon.” The following year, she was introduced to viewers as the newest member of the family. chicago fire. Killmer has expressed that her ties to Baylor University possibly had something to do with her choice after series co-creators Derek Haas and Michael Brandt learned that she attended her alma mater. . “I told them I loved my university and they both said they went there and I was like, ‘Great! Then I’ll see you next Tuesday! Let me pack my bags!’” That was how she began her story as Sylvie Brett.

Keep reading