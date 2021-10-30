What was Kim Kardashian like as a teenager? Here are the photos from the high school years

What was Kim Kardashian like before she became the one we all know today for her exuberant style and curvy body? She hardly shows off her make-up, but sometimes she loves sharing shots from her past. The ones recently posted on Instagram date back to the high school years and show a very different Kim!

The style of Kim Kardashian is always the center of attention. The entrepreneur and influencer is much talked about for her extravagant and exaggerated looks, which highlight the bursting physique that made her famous. In particular, everyone knows her for her B-side, which has a particular history. She has always denied having done it again, claiming to have abundant but natural shapes. In the past he has even shown an X-ray of that part of the body, to prove the absence of silicone. Recently, however, fans have noticed a change: the star’s body has become ‘downsized’ and this has ignited the controversy over surgery again, because that shrinkage would seem to be attributable to the removal of the infamous implants. The evolution of Kim’s appearance is evident above all by comparing the current photos with those of many years before, when she was not yet famous.

Kim Kardashian as a teenager

The fame of Kim Kardashian and also of her sisters exploded in conjunction with the airing of the TV show dedicated to her family (Keeping up with the Kardashians, 2007-2021), a family that is certainly already well-known, not only for its standard of living and wealth. In fact, Kim is the daughter of Robert Kardashian, the lawyer and friend of OJ Simpson, who rose to prominence precisely on the occasion of that controversial news case, in the nineties.

What was Kim Kardashian like before becoming a famous model, influencer and entrepreneur? She herself has repeatedly shared photos from childhood and adolescence, which inevitably show a different girl, more soap and water. In the Stories, to congratulate a friend, she has again published some shots dating back to the years of high school, the period of colorful make-up as she defined it! And in fact a blue eyeshadow stands out on the eyelids and the eyebrows are decidedly less thick, according to the dictates of the time.

Unrecognizable Kim Kardashian: Teenage photo leaves fans speechless

In the second photo she has a headband with little roses in her hair and a very dark lipstick, of a color that she rarely wears today, being a fan of nude lips. And if there is one thing that you just can’t give up today in make-up, it’s contouring! Completely natural, on the other hand, she almost never showed herself: in all the selfies she is always heavily made up, even if she has recently put aside foundation, mascara, pencil, earth and powder for a just cause. She showed herself in a soap and water version to promote her clothing line: and incredibly without makeup she looks identical to the photos from her high school years, as if time had never passed.