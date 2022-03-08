what was presented today

L’Apple event Peek Performance by today 8 March 2022broadcast live from Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, brought the curtain down on some of the most talked about news in the Apple world.

Apple’s spring launches are typically less important than the fall events, when the company unveils the new iPhones top of the range, its most anticipated and profitable devices. Last year the Apple event in March was held on April 20 due to the pandemic, and on that occasion Tim Cook’s company announced the iPad Pro 2021, the new colorful Macs with M1 processor, AirTag, the new keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic TrackPad.

What Apple unveiled today, March 8, 2022? The rumors have been confirmed: a new one announced iPhone SE 5G, the iPhone 13 in a new color variant and a new iPad Air, but not only. Here are all the news presented by Apple on March 8, 2022.

What Apple unveiled at the March 8, 2022 event

The protagonists of the Apple Event of 8 March 2022 were:







the new iPhone SE with 5G support, 4.7 ” Retina Pro display, A15 Bionic chip, IP67 certification for water and dust resistance, physical Home button to unlock the iPhone and use Apple Pay, improved camera and battery. It comes out on March 18th, with pre-order available from Friday March 11th. Price starting from $ 429;







the new iPad Air with M1 chip, 5G, improved camera and 5G support ready to compete with the iPad Pro. Available in 64 GB and 256 GB, wifi and cellular, it costs starting at $ 599. Pre-orders start on Friday 11 March, come out on 18 March;







iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro in the new green variant (Green and Alpine Green), on sale March 18 in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage memory cuts, starting at $ 999 and $ 1,099 respectively;

the chip M1 Ultrathe new SoC dedicated to desktop Macs even more powerful than M1 Max;







Mac Studiothat is a high-end Mac Mini with the M1 Max and M1 Ultra in the dimensions 7.7 “x 3.7” on board, e Studio Displaya 27 “with all-screen design that can be tilted 30 degrees and turned into portrait orientation thanks to an additional stand. It is equipped with A13 Bionic chip and 12 MP Ultra-Wide camera, 3 microphones and 6 speakers with Space Audio support Release: March 18, with prices starting at $ 1599.

Contrary to expectations, Apple has not announced the release date of the next update, iOS 15.4the latest version of the operating system pending iOS 16, which will be revealed in June at WWDC and will be released in the fall. iOS 15.4 is expected to include several new features, including the ability to unlock the iPhone with the bezel and new emojis. Also expected is Apple’s new payment product that allows anyone to use iPhone as a POS.

As for the launch of other popular or talked about Apple devices, such as iPhone 14, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook, Mac Pro, we will have to wait a few more months, presumably the end of 2022.