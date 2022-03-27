What was Taylor Hawkins’ cause of death? This they say in Colombia

Midtime Editorial

The cause of Death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkinsis still a mystery because a few hours have passed since his death which took place on Friday night in Bogota, Colombiawhere he was together with the group to give a presentation at the fSummer Stereo Picnic.

However, at the moment only the Ministry of Health of Colombia has given a official position of how the death of taylor hawkinswhich was broadcast this Saturday morning.

The Colombian health agency explained that it received an emergency call that warned of a person with chest pain in a famous hotel in that country, so send to medical services to the place.

What happened to the Foo Fighters drummer?

“The Regulatory Center for Urgencies and Emergencies of the city received the report on a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city. However, upon the arrival of the teams from the Ministry of Health, there was a mobile for consultation of the company EMI.

“The health professional who attended the emergency indicated that performed the respective resuscitation maneuvers; However, there was no response and the patient was declared deceased“, detailed the organism.

Once the paramedics determined that the Foo Fighters drummer passed awaygave way to heandraising of the corpse and subsequently accelerated the investigations.

#ATTENTION Regarding the death of the American musician Taylor Hawkins in the town of Chapinero, which occurred this Friday, March 25 at night, we inform: pic.twitter.com/hdOJgGCxDi — District Health Secretariat (@SectorSalud) March 26, 2022

Are drugs the cause of death?

The Colombian newspaper El Tiempo details in its publication that the taylor hawkins death it could be due to excessive use of narcotics; even, they report that Hawkins would have presented chest painso that Casa Medina hotel staff, called the emergency servicebut when they arrived the Foo Fighters drummer had already died.

“The cause of death is yet to be established, according to versions of relatives, the death could be associated with the consumption of narcotic substances“, details the Colombian newspaper.