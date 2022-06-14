What was the cause of death of Jack Wagner’s son?

Crown Middle Jack Wagner

Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison, was found dead on Monday June 6 at the age of 27. Although the medical examiner has not yet released an official cause of death, the family revealed what happened when they established a scholarship fund in their son’s name.

Harrison Wagner ‘lost his battle with addiction’

Jack and his ex-wife Kristina Wagner established a scholarship fund in their son’s name to help men struggling with addiction. The fund was created on the New Lifehouse Recovery website.

On the scholarship landing page, the New Lifehouse website noted that Harrison died from his battle with addiction. Prior to this, no public statements had been made hinting at Harrison’s cause of death.

The website shared:

Harrison was a bright and exuberant young man, whose smile lit up any room he found himself in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him dearly. We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and help other young people get addiction help from him who could not otherwise afford it.

The website also noted, “All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will be used to directly help youth pay rent or a portion of rent that might not otherwise be able to pay for their care at New Life House.”

A friend of the Wagners told People that they wanted to do something to honor their son’s memory while also making a lasting difference in the lives of others after the tragedy.

The friend told People: “They want to be able to help other people and do something that makes a difference, as well as honor their son, Harrison.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles coroner’s office told People that Harrison Wagner’s “cause of death is deferred,” meaning more tests and studies are needed after the autopsy to determine exactly why he died.

According to Soaps in Depth, Jack and Kristina have two sons: Harrison, 27, and Peter, 32. Jack and Kristina divorced in 2006 after 12 years of marriage. Us Weekly reported that Wagner also has a daughter named Carrie and they first met in 2011 when she was 23 years old. Carrie was given up for adoption and raised by a foster family. She found Wagner after hiring a private investigator.

Harrison worked as a music producer and DJ in Los Angeles.

Friends and supporters have showered the Wagners with support and condolences.

One fan wrote on Kristina Wagner’s Instagram: “Just found out about the loss of your son. So hard to believe this sad news. I have been a fan of GH and you and Jack Wagner since 1981. I really feel sorry for you and your family during this difficult time. My condolences to all of you. May God grant you strength🙏🙏🙏.”

Another person wrote: “Kristina I am so sorry for your loss my prayers are with you and your family 🙏🏽♥️.”

