What was the cause of death of model Kailia Posey?

TLC screenshot They reveal the cause of death of Kailia Posey.

The model Kailia Posey, known for her participation in the show ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’, passed away at the age of 16 on May 2. At that time, Posey’s cause of death was not disclosed by her relatives, who requested privacy to assimilate her irreparable physical loss.

However, new reports have emerged about the cause of death of Posey, who became famous at a very young age for a very popular meme on social networks during his participation in ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’.

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner in Washington state announced Wednesday, May 11, that the 16-year-old’s cause of death was suicide as a result of suffocation after hanging from a ligature.

Autopsy and toxicology reports will not be released, the Page Six website reported.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office exclusively told Page Six that details of the police record were being withheld because disclosure would be “highly offensive” and “would not be of legitimate concern to the public and therefore would violate the right of the public.” to privacy.”

Relatives of Kailia Posey confirmed that the young woman had committed suicide

After the death of Kailia Posey was made public, her relatives confirmed to the TMZ website that the young woman had taken her own life.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in a headlong moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” the family said in a statement released exclusively by TMZ.

“She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the beauty pageant circuit all her life. Her acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to job offers on professional tours and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school this coming fall,” the statement from her family said. .

Posey aspired to become a commercial pilot.

Kailia Posey’s family told TMZ that she aspired to continue working in the entertainment industry while pursuing her dream of earning a commercial pilot’s license.

Posey’s relatives created a relief fund at the Whatcom Community Foundation in honor of the model’s memory with the aim of providing resources to help students in crisis, TMZ reported.

The model’s brother honored her memory

Kai, Kailia Posey’s older brother, honored her memory with a moving message he posted on the Instagram platform.

The post says: