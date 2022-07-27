what was the legal battle that the actress won against her ex-husband (and the actor’s supposed hatred)

According to the actor, This property, which was acquired by both in 2008 and was the site of their wedding in 2014, was sold without their consent. and the motive behind this operation would have been to “damage” it.

Angelina Jolie, after being sued by Brad Pitt, won the lawsuit against her ex-husband for selling the part that corresponded to him of the Chateau Miraval estate.

After her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie decided to sell her ownership and shares of her wine company to the Stoli spirits company.

Nevertheless, Brad Pitt took this action as a betrayal and started a lawsuit war against his ex-wife in different countries.

According to a source close to Angelina Jolie, The actress’s ex-husband is blinded by her anger, so he tries to interfere in her business and harm her in any way possible.

“Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution. He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie,” the insider revealed to Page Six.

Nevertheless, Another source close to Brad Pitt indicated that the singer’s real annoyance is because the sale to Stoli goes against his long-term plans for the company.

Also, prior to their divorce,both had agreed not to sell their part of the vineyard in order to reinvest the profits generated and have all the shares to inherit them to their children.

“The best way to retain value for their children is for parents to retain full ownership of this expanding and increasingly valuable asset,” the source told Page Six.

Brad Pitt’s lawsuit against Angelina Jolie occurred because, according to official trial documents, the ex-spouses agreed never to sell their interests in the family business without each other’s consent, agreement that the actress allegedly broke.